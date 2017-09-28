Netcare Ltd (NTCJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Netcare says full-year EBITDA margins intact

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Netcare Ltd :NETCARE LTD - ‍GUIDED FULL-YEAR EBITDA MARGINS WOULD REMAIN BROADLY IN LINE WITH FIRST HALF EBITDA MARGIN OF 21.1% AND THIS GUIDANCE REMAINS INTACT​.H2 RESULTS ARE EXPECTED TO REFLECT TRADING LOSSES AND CLOSURE COSTS IN RESPECT OF MOZAMBIQUE OPERATIONS.

Netcare says Jill Watts to resign as director of board

July 27 (Reuters) - NETCARE LTD ::JILL WATTS WILL BE RESIGNING AS A DIRECTOR OF BOARD AND AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF BMI HEALTHCARE WITH EFFECT FROM 30 SEPTEMBER 2017.KARIN PRINS (DR PRINS) WILL BE TAKING OVER AS BMI HEALTHCARE'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE FROM 1 OCTOBER 2017.

Netcare sees HY HEPS to be between 17.0 pct and 21.0 pct higher than prior year

May 9 (Reuters) - Netcare Ltd ::Says HY earnings and EPS are anticipated to be between 28.0% and 32.0% higher (26.0 cents and 29.7 cents) than those for previous comparable period.Says HY headline earnings and headline earnings per share (HEPS) are anticipated to be between 17.0% and 21.0% higher than those for H1 2016.

Netcare sees first-half HEPS down between 9-13 pct

Netcare Ltd : Pre-close trading update . Adjusted HEPS for H1 2017 is expected to be between c. 9.0 pct and c. 13.0 pct lower . In 5 months to February 2017, average rand/pound sterling exchange rate was 23.1 pct stronger at 16.99 rand. .Stronger rand will negatively impact conversion of UK results in consolidated group accounts.

South Africa's Netcare sees further margin pressure in 2017 financial year

Netcare Limited : Summarised Audited Group Results For The Year Ended 30 September 2016 . FY group EBITDA up 11.2 pct r5 539 million . FY adjusted HEPS up 5.6 pct to 199.5 cents . Final dividend per share up 5.6 pct to 57.0 cents . Fy revenue rose 12.1 pct to r37 796 million (2015: r33 711 million) . Invested r2 822 million (2015: r2 653 million) in capital expenditure . Demand for our private healthcare services in SA is expected to remain resilient . Year ahead will see further medical schemes introduce sizable lower cost 'efficiency options' . Higher prevalence of 'efficiency options' will result in further margin pressure in 2017 financial year .Planned capital expenditure in 2017 of approximately r1.7 billion.

Netcare Ltd sees FY HEPS down 30-32.5 pct

Netcare Ltd : Trading statement in respect of the year ended 30 September 2016 .Sees HEPS of 52.2 cents and 56.6 cents, between 30 pct and 32.5 pct lower than those for previous financial year of 174.1 cents.

S.Africa's Competition Commission approves Netcare-Clicks deal

Netcare Ltd : Netcare / Clicks - Agreement concluded by Netcare with Clicks has been approved by Competition Commission .Clicks will in due course assume control of all Medicross Pharmacies and 45 front shops of Netcare hospital division.

Netcare sees FY HEPS at least 20 pct lower

Netcare Ltd : Jse: Ntc - Pre-close Trading Update And Trading Statement .Sees FY HEPS at least 20 pct or 35.8 cents less than those for same period in previous financial year of 174.1 cents.

South Africa's Netcare says to outsource units to Clicks Group

Netcare Ltd : Has entered into agreement to outsource their 37 retail pharmacies in Medicross and 51 hospital retail front shop of hospital division to Clicks . Clicks will assume control of all Medicross Pharmacies and front shops of Netcare Hospital Division . Agreement excludes dispensing of prescriptions in Netcare Hospital pharmacies which remain within Netcare's hospital operations. . Specific employees involved in these areas of business will be transferred to clicks on terms similar to their current conditions .Implementation date of transaction is expected to be 1 October 2016.

Netcare six-month HEPS up 10.9 pct

Netcare Ltd : Group revenue up 15.4 pct, R18,814m for six months ended 31 March 2016 . Group HEPS 10.9 pct, 90.3c for six months ended 31 March 2016 .Interim dividend per share of 38.0c.