Northgate PLC (NTG.L)

Northgate fires ‍CFO Paddy Gallagher on conviction of assault

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Northgate Plc :NORTHGATE PLC - ‍PADDY GALLAGHER, CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER, HAS BEEN SUMMARILY DISMISSED DUE TO HIS CONVICTION FOR SUMMARY OFFENCE OF COMMON ASSAULT​.NORTHGATE PLC - ‍DAVID TILSTON HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER​.NORTHGATE - ‍WHILST CONVICTION RELATES TO MR GALLAGHER'S PERSONAL LIFE, SOLELY AS A RESULT OF THIS CONVICTION, BOARD CONSIDERS MR GALLAGHER'S POSITION IS UNTENABLE​.

Northgate says overall growth in closing vehicles on hire of 1,600 in four months to Aug. 31

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Northgate Plc :AGM TRADING STATEMENT.‍CONTINUES TO MAKE GOOD PROGRESS AGAINST ITS STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES​.‍REPORTS OVERALL GROWTH IN CLOSING VEHICLES ON HIRE OF 1,600 IN FOUR MONTHS TO 31 AUGUST 2017​.‍REMAIN ON TRACK TO MEET EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR​.‍EXPECT WEIGHTING TO BE SKEWED TO SECOND HALF, MORE THAN HAS BEEN CASE HISTORICALLY​.

Northgate posts FY pretax profit 72.2 million stg

June 27 (Reuters) - Northgate Plc ::FY pretax profit 72.2 million stg versus 77.6 million stg year ago.Final dividend 11.6 penceper share.Total dividend up 8 percent to 17.3 penceper share.FY revenue rose 7.9 percent to 667.4 million stg.£5.7m adverse impact from previous changes in vehicle depreciation rates; £5.2m benefit of foreign exchange across year.Performance of UK business was, however, disappointing with profits impacted by a reduction in vehicles on hire over second half of year.Full appraisal has been undertaken and several corrective actions have been implemented.Current year has started encouragingly, with some exciting prospects in pipeline.

Northgate CEO Bob Contreras to step down

Northgate Plc : Directorate change . Bob Contreras will stand down as chief executive officer and leave company . Kevin Bradshaw to succeed Bob Contreras as chief executive of Northgate .Contreras will remain CEO and on board until Kevin's appointment on Jan. 11 2017.

Crystal Amber discloses 4.11 pct stake in Northgate- filing

Crystal Amber Fund Limited:Crystal Amber - discloses 4.11 pct stake in Northgate, previously; disclosed 3 pct on July 4.

Northgate FY pretax profit down 6.5 pct to 77.6 million stg

Northgate Plc : FY underlying profit before tax 82.9 mln stg vs 85.0 mln stg . Overall results in line with expectations and increase in dividend . Our Spanish business continues to execute its market strategy well, leading to improved profitability and returns . Reduction in number of UK vehicles on hire being offset by a more encouraging result in Spain . FY pretax profit 77.6 million stg versus 83 million stg year ago . Final dividend 10.9 pence per share . Total dividend up 10 pct to 16 pence per share .FY revenue rose 1 pct to 618.3 mln stg.