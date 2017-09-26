Net Holding AS (NTHOL.IS)
2.27TRY
17 Oct 2017
0.01TL (+0.44%)
2.26TL
2.26TL
2.28TL
2.24TL
927,728
1,292,491
3.30TL
2.21TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Net Holding to buy back up to 70 million shares
Sept 26 (Reuters) - NET HOLDING AS
Net Holding to issue debt instruments up to EUR 50 million
Aug 29 (Reuters) - NET HOLDING
Net Holding Q2 net profit rises to 12.8 million lira
Aug 16 (Reuters) - NET HOLDING
Net Holding Q1 net loss widens to 29.5 million lira
May 11 (Reuters) - NET HOLDING
Net Holding announces voluntary bid for Merit Turizm shareholders
Net Holding A.S.
Net Holding FY 2016 net result swings to loss 24.2 million lira
Net Holding
Net Holding to sell 37.04 percent of Asyanet Turizm to Net Turizm
Net Holding
Net Holding decides to buyback up to 36 mln additional shares
Net Holding
Net Holding unit Merit Casino gets 15-year casino operation licence in Croatia
Net Holding
Net Holding Q2 net profit up at 5.2 mln lira
Net Holding AS
BRIEF-Net Holding to issue debt instruments up to EUR 50 million
* TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS UP TO EUR 50 MILLION OR EQUIVALENT IN OTHER FOREIGN Currencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)