Net Holding AS (NTHOL.IS)

NTHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

2.27TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.01TL (+0.44%)
Prev Close
2.26TL
Open
2.26TL
Day's High
2.28TL
Day's Low
2.24TL
Volume
927,728
Avg. Vol
1,292,491
52-wk High
3.30TL
52-wk Low
2.21TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Net Holding to buy back up to 70 million shares
Tuesday, 26 Sep 2017 03:13am EDT 

Sept 26 (Reuters) - NET HOLDING AS ::SAID ON MONDAY DECIDED TO BUY BACK UP TO 70.0 MILLION SHARES AND ALLOCATE UP TO 175.0 MILLION LIRA FUND FOR THE BUY BACK.  Full Article

Net Holding to issue debt instruments up to EUR 50 million
Tuesday, 29 Aug 2017 10:04am EDT 

Aug 29 (Reuters) - NET HOLDING ::TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS UP TO EUR 50 MILLION OR EQUIVALENT IN OTHER FOREIGN Currencies.  Full Article

Net Holding Q2 net profit rises to 12.8 million lira
Wednesday, 16 Aug 2017 03:03am EDT 

Aug 16 (Reuters) - NET HOLDING ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q2 REVENUE 152.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 111.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT OF 12.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 5.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Net Holding Q1 net loss widens to 29.5 million lira
Thursday, 11 May 2017 03:22am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - NET HOLDING ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 90.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 73.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET LOSS WAS 29.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 20.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Net Holding announces voluntary bid for Merit Turizm shareholders
Monday, 3 Apr 2017 01:16am EDT 

Net Holding A.S. : Announces voluntary bid for Merit Turizm shareholders at 7.5 lira ($2.07) per share price .Allocates 7.9 million lira fund for voluntary bid.  Full Article

Net Holding FY 2016 net result swings to loss 24.2 million lira
Monday, 6 Mar 2017 01:48am EST 

Net Holding : Reported on Sunday FY 2016 revenue of 471.9 million lira ($126.93 million) versus 403.5 million lira year ago . FY 2016 net loss was 24.2 million lira versus profit of 66.1 million lira year ago .FY 2016 loss from continuing operations at 4.3 million lira versus profit at 97.4 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Net Holding to sell 37.04 percent of Asyanet Turizm to Net Turizm
Friday, 30 Dec 2016 10:12am EST 

Net Holding :To sell 37.04 percent of Asyanet Turizm to Net Turizm at 119.2 million lira ($33.85 million).  Full Article

Net Holding decides to buyback up to 36 mln additional shares
Thursday, 22 Dec 2016 10:12am EST 

Net Holding :Decides to buyback up to 36 million additional shares and allocates up to 110.0 million lira ($31.36 million)additional fund.  Full Article

Net Holding unit Merit Casino gets 15-year casino operation licence in Croatia
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 02:19am EDT 

Net Holding : Unit Merit Casino d.o.o. signs 15 year casino operation licence agreement with Ministry Of Finance of Croatia .Unit Merit Casino d.o.o. signs licence deal to operate casinos in Croatia without city or number limitation.  Full Article

Net Holding Q2 net profit up at 5.2 mln lira
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 02:00am EDT 

Net Holding AS : Reported on Friday that Q2 revenue at 111.1 million lira ($37.77 million) versus 96.2 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 5.2 million lira versus 4.3 million lira year ago.  Full Article

