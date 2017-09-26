Net Holding AS (NTHOL.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Net Holding to buy back up to 70 million shares

Sept 26 (Reuters) - NET HOLDING AS ::SAID ON MONDAY DECIDED TO BUY BACK UP TO 70.0 MILLION SHARES AND ALLOCATE UP TO 175.0 MILLION LIRA FUND FOR THE BUY BACK.

Net Holding to issue debt instruments up to EUR 50 million

Aug 29 (Reuters) - NET HOLDING ::TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS UP TO EUR 50 MILLION OR EQUIVALENT IN OTHER FOREIGN Currencies.

Net Holding Q2 net profit rises to 12.8 million lira

Aug 16 (Reuters) - NET HOLDING ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q2 REVENUE 152.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 111.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT OF 12.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 5.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Net Holding Q1 net loss widens to 29.5 million lira

May 11 (Reuters) - NET HOLDING ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 90.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 73.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET LOSS WAS 29.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 20.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Net Holding announces voluntary bid for Merit Turizm shareholders

Net Holding A.S. : Announces voluntary bid for Merit Turizm shareholders at 7.5 lira ($2.07) per share price .Allocates 7.9 million lira fund for voluntary bid.

Net Holding FY 2016 net result swings to loss 24.2 million lira

Net Holding : Reported on Sunday FY 2016 revenue of 471.9 million lira ($126.93 million) versus 403.5 million lira year ago . FY 2016 net loss was 24.2 million lira versus profit of 66.1 million lira year ago .FY 2016 loss from continuing operations at 4.3 million lira versus profit at 97.4 million lira year ago.

Net Holding to sell 37.04 percent of Asyanet Turizm to Net Turizm

Net Holding :To sell 37.04 percent of Asyanet Turizm to Net Turizm at 119.2 million lira ($33.85 million).

Net Holding decides to buyback up to 36 mln additional shares

Net Holding :Decides to buyback up to 36 million additional shares and allocates up to 110.0 million lira ($31.36 million)additional fund.

Net Holding unit Merit Casino gets 15-year casino operation licence in Croatia

Net Holding : Unit Merit Casino d.o.o. signs 15 year casino operation licence agreement with Ministry Of Finance of Croatia .Unit Merit Casino d.o.o. signs licence deal to operate casinos in Croatia without city or number limitation.

Net Holding Q2 net profit up at 5.2 mln lira

Net Holding AS : Reported on Friday that Q2 revenue at 111.1 million lira ($37.77 million) versus 96.2 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 5.2 million lira versus 4.3 million lira year ago.