NTPC Ltd (NTPC.NS)

NTPC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

175.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.00 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs178.05
Open
Rs178.40
Day's High
Rs178.50
Day's Low
Rs174.20
Volume
464,096
Avg. Vol
6,395,642
52-wk High
Rs180.00
52-wk Low
Rs145.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NTPC says LIC of India raises stake in co
Thursday, 31 Aug 2017 09:03am EDT 

Aug 31 (Reuters) - NTPC Ltd :Says LIC of India raises stake in co by 3.086 percent to 14.245 percent.  Full Article

NTPC says India govt proposes to sell up to 412.3 mln shares at floor price of 168 rupees
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 08:11am EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - NTPC Ltd :Says government proposes to sell up to 412.3 million equity shares on august 29.Says floor price of offer shall be 168 rupees.Says india government to have option to additionally sell up to 412.3 million shares of co.  Full Article

NTPC-SAIL Power Co appoints Niranjan Ghosh as CFO of NSPCL
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 04:33am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - NTPC-SAIL Power Company Ltd: :S.V. Shahi, chief financial officer (CFO) of NSPCL has submitted his resignation.Says Niranjan Ghosh, general manager (finance) NTPC shall be designated as CFO with effect from July 21,2017 of NSPCL.  Full Article

NTPC signs MOU with India's Power Ministry
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 05:18am EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - NTPC Ltd ::Says memorandum of understanding (MOU) for year 2017-18 between NTPC and Ministry of Power, Government of India was signed on 20th June, 2017.Says as per MOU, NTPC has generation target of 250 billion units during year under "excellent" category.Says as per MOU, revenue target from operations under "excellent" category is inr 792.80 billion.  Full Article

India's NTPC Ltd March-qtr PAT down about 26 pct
Monday, 29 May 2017 04:58am EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - NTPC Ltd :India's NTPC Ltd march quarter PAT 20.79 billion rupees .NTPC Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 25.11 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 2.17 rupees per share.March quarter total revenue 208.87 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter was 27.93 billion rupees last year as per ind-as; total revenue was 187.32 billion rupees.Says march quarter exceptional item for impairment loss on investment was INR 7.83 billion.The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release on the NSE.  Full Article

NTPC Ltd approves notes issue worth up to 50 bln rupees
Wednesday, 19 Apr 2017 07:23am EDT 

April 19 (Reuters) - NTPC Ltd ::Says approved updating and upsizing USD 4 billion MTN programme upto USD 6 billion for raising debt from international markets.Approved upsizing programme to raise debt from international markets to part finance capex on projects, renovation & modernization of power stations.Says approved issue of notes worth up to INR 50 billion.  Full Article

NTPC says JV co with Bangladesh Power Development Board achieves financial closure
Tuesday, 11 Apr 2017 05:10am EDT 

Ntpc Ltd : Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company, a JV between co, Bangladesh Power Development Board achieved financial closure on April 10, 2017 .NTPC Ltd says agreement was signed with Indian Exim Bank to provide loan up to $1.6 billion for financing project.  Full Article

Bharat Heavy Electricals commissions 500 MW thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh
Monday, 3 Apr 2017 01:42am EDT 

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd : Says BHEL commissions 500 mw thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh . Key equipment for project manufactured by bhel at its haridwar, trichy, hyderabad, bhopal, ranipet and bengaluru works . Says construction of plant was undertaken by company's power sector - northern region .Order for supply, erection,commissioning of boiler, turbine, generator & auxiliaries, electricals, switchyard and station controls & instrumentation.  Full Article

NTPC says 55 MW of Bhadla solar power project commissioned
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 01:28am EDT 

NTPC Ltd : Says 55 MW of bhadla solar power project of NTPC limited has been commissioned . Says installed capacity of Bhadla solar power project has become 260 MW .Says total installed capacity of NTPC on standalone basis has become 43032 MW and that of NTPC group has become 49998 MW.  Full Article

BHEL commissions 660 MW supercritical thermal unit in Maharashtra
Monday, 20 Mar 2017 05:44am EDT 

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd : Says BHEL commissions 660 mw supercritical thermal unit in maharashtra . Says order for setting up two coal-based thermal units of 660 MW was placed on bhel by NTPC ltd . Key equipment for project has been manufactured by bhel at Haridwar, Trichy, Hyderabad, Ranipet, Bengaluru works .Says construction of plant was undertaken by company's power sector - western region.  Full Article

Morning News Call - India, August 31

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_08312017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Power Minister Piyush Goyal, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal, Laurus Labs CEO Satyanarayana Chava and other corporate exec

