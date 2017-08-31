NTPC Ltd (NTPC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NTPC says LIC of India raises stake in co

Aug 31 (Reuters) - NTPC Ltd :Says LIC of India raises stake in co by 3.086 percent to 14.245 percent.

NTPC says India govt proposes to sell up to 412.3 mln shares at floor price of 168 rupees

Aug 28 (Reuters) - NTPC Ltd :Says government proposes to sell up to 412.3 million equity shares on august 29.Says floor price of offer shall be 168 rupees.Says india government to have option to additionally sell up to 412.3 million shares of co.

NTPC-SAIL Power Co appoints Niranjan Ghosh as CFO of NSPCL

July 19 (Reuters) - NTPC-SAIL Power Company Ltd: :S.V. Shahi, chief financial officer (CFO) of NSPCL has submitted his resignation.Says Niranjan Ghosh, general manager (finance) NTPC shall be designated as CFO with effect from July 21,2017 of NSPCL.

NTPC signs MOU with India's Power Ministry

June 22 (Reuters) - NTPC Ltd ::Says memorandum of understanding (MOU) for year 2017-18 between NTPC and Ministry of Power, Government of India was signed on 20th June, 2017.Says as per MOU, NTPC has generation target of 250 billion units during year under "excellent" category.Says as per MOU, revenue target from operations under "excellent" category is inr 792.80 billion.

India's NTPC Ltd March-qtr PAT down about 26 pct

May 29 (Reuters) - NTPC Ltd :India's NTPC Ltd march quarter PAT 20.79 billion rupees .NTPC Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 25.11 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 2.17 rupees per share.March quarter total revenue 208.87 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter was 27.93 billion rupees last year as per ind-as; total revenue was 187.32 billion rupees.Says march quarter exceptional item for impairment loss on investment was INR 7.83 billion.The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release on the NSE.

NTPC Ltd approves notes issue worth up to 50 bln rupees

April 19 (Reuters) - NTPC Ltd ::Says approved updating and upsizing USD 4 billion MTN programme upto USD 6 billion for raising debt from international markets.Approved upsizing programme to raise debt from international markets to part finance capex on projects, renovation & modernization of power stations.Says approved issue of notes worth up to INR 50 billion.

NTPC says JV co with Bangladesh Power Development Board achieves financial closure

Ntpc Ltd : Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company, a JV between co, Bangladesh Power Development Board achieved financial closure on April 10, 2017 .NTPC Ltd says agreement was signed with Indian Exim Bank to provide loan up to $1.6 billion for financing project.

Bharat Heavy Electricals commissions 500 MW thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd : Says BHEL commissions 500 mw thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh . Key equipment for project manufactured by bhel at its haridwar, trichy, hyderabad, bhopal, ranipet and bengaluru works . Says construction of plant was undertaken by company's power sector - northern region .Order for supply, erection,commissioning of boiler, turbine, generator & auxiliaries, electricals, switchyard and station controls & instrumentation.

NTPC says 55 MW of Bhadla solar power project commissioned

NTPC Ltd : Says 55 MW of bhadla solar power project of NTPC limited has been commissioned . Says installed capacity of Bhadla solar power project has become 260 MW .Says total installed capacity of NTPC on standalone basis has become 43032 MW and that of NTPC group has become 49998 MW.

BHEL commissions 660 MW supercritical thermal unit in Maharashtra

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd : Says BHEL commissions 660 mw supercritical thermal unit in maharashtra . Says order for setting up two coal-based thermal units of 660 MW was placed on bhel by NTPC ltd . Key equipment for project has been manufactured by bhel at Haridwar, Trichy, Hyderabad, Ranipet, Bengaluru works .Says construction of plant was undertaken by company's power sector - western region.