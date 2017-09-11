NuVista Energy Ltd (NVA.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NuVista Energy provides operational update and pipestone well test results

Sept 12 (Reuters) - NuVista Energy Ltd :NuVista Energy Ltd provides operational update and pipestone well test results.NuVista Energy Ltd - ‍reiterate production guidance ranges for Q3 at 26,000 to 29,000 boe/d and Q4 at 35,000 to 38,000 boe/d​.NuVista Energy Ltd - ‍guidance for full year of 2017 is also unchanged at 28,000 to 31,000 boe/d.​.

NuVista Energy reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.15

Aug 9 (Reuters) - NuVista Energy Ltd -:NuVista Energy Ltd announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results.Q2 earnings per share c$0.15.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nuvista Energy Ltd reports Q1 Basic FFO per share $0.25

May 10 (Reuters) - Nuvista Energy Ltd :Nuvista energy - reaffirm Q2 and FY production guidance ranges of 26,000-29,000 boe/d and 28,000-31,000 boe/d, respectively.Nuvista energy ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results.Nuvista energy ltd says achieved Q1 2017 production of 26,731 boe/d, representing growth of 8% compared to prior quarter production of 24,716 boe/d.Nuvista energy ltd says re-affirm projected 2017 capital spending in range of $280-300 million.Qtrly basic ffo per share $0.25.Q1 oil and natural gas revenues $84.2 million versus $59.7 million.

Nuvista Energy Q4 FFO per share C$0.24

Nuvista Energy Ltd : Q4 FFO per share C$0.24 . will continue drilling with five rigs until spring breakup and then reduce to approximately three rigs in operation for second half of 2017 . expect 2017 capital expenditures to be at higher end of our existing capital spending guidance range of $260 - $300 million . Says production for Q4 of 2016 was 24,716 BOE/D, an increase of 6% . Q1 production is expected to be at or slightly below lower end of previous guidance range . Sees annual 2017 production guidance is 28,000 - 31,000 BOE/D. .Says achieved funds from operations of $40.7 million ($0.24/share, basic and diluted) for Q4 of 2016.

Nuvista announces Q3 2016 financial and operating results

Nuvista Energy Ltd - : Nuvista Energy Ltd says achieved funds from operations of $31.2 million or $0.20/share, basic, for Q3 . Says achieved Q3 2016 production of 24,898 boe/d, as compared to 23,451 boe/d in prior quarter . Says exited Q3 of 2016 with credit revolver borrowings of $79.2 million on our bank facility of $200 million . Says production for Q4 of 2016 is anticipated in range of 23,500 to 24,500 boe/d . For 2017, guidance remains as previously announced with capital spending anticipated in range of $260 - $300 million , production expected in range of 28,000 - 31,000 boe/d .Announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results.

Nuvista Energy reports Q3 EPS $0.01

Nuvista Energy Ltd : Achieved Q3 2016 production of 24,898 BOE/D, as compared to 23,451 BOE/D in prior quarter and 21,622 BOE/D in Q3 of 2015 . Qtrly earnings per share $0.01 . For FY 2017 guidance remains as previously announced . FY2017 earnings per share view c$0.20, revenue view c$356.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly oil and natural gas revenues $65.2 million versus. $54.7 million . Production for Q4 of 2016 is anticipated in range of 23,500 to 24,500 BOE/D . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.04, revenue view c$74.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Nuvista energy announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results.

Nuvista Energy Ltd expects production for 2017 to average about 28,000 - 31,000 boe/d

Nuvista Energy Ltd : Nuvista Energy Ltd. Provides 5-year plan to 60,000+ boe/d, announces new gas plant agreement, accelerated growth, and $90 million bought deal equity financing . Increasing 2016 capital guidance to a range of $200 to $215 million . Nuvista Energy Ltd - capital spending for 2018 is anticipated to increase 10-15% over 2017 levels . Production is expected to average approximately 28,000 - 31,000 boe/d for 2017 . Nuvista energy -entered agreement as anchor tenant with semcams ulc for firm processing of additional 120 mmcf/d of raw gas . Nuvista energy ltd - based on preliminary 2017 capital spending plans, q4 of 2017 is targeted to average 32,500 - 35,000 boe/d in production . Nuvista energy ltd - production levels are forecast to reach 40,000 boe/d in latter half of 2018. . Nuvista energy ltd - has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC capital markets and peters & co. Limited . Nuvista energy ltd - underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 13.1 million common shares at a price of $6.85 per common share . Nuvista energy ltd - net proceeds of offering will initially be used by nuvista to pay down bank indebtedness .Nuvista energy ltd - net proceeds of offering will be redrawn to accelerate development spending in 2016-2017 wapiti montney capital program.

Nuvista energy Q2 ffo per share C$0.23

Nuvista Energy Ltd : Nuvista energy Ltd. Announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results . Q2 FFO per share c$0.23 . Re-Affirm our projected 2016 capital spending in range of $165 - $175 million . Qtrly oil and natural gas revenues $57.8 million versus $57.5 million .2016 outlook reaffirmed.

NuVista Energy Ltd announces $21.5 mln CDE flow through equity financing

Nuvista Energy Ltd : Issuance of up to 3.16 million common shares on a "flow-through" basis at a price of $6.65 per share . Proceeds from offering will be used to partially finance co's increased drilling and completion expenditures during remainder of 2016 .Nuvista Energy Ltd. Announces $21.5 million CDE flow through equity financing.