Novus Holdings Ltd (NVSJ.J)

Novus Holdings names Neil Birch as executive chairman

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Novus Holdings Ltd ::NEIL BIRCH'S DESIGNATION HAS CHANGED FROM INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE TO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GROUP, EFFECTIVE 01 OCTOBER 2017.

Naspers says placing was priced at 6.15 rand per ordinary share

Sept 27 (Reuters) - NASPERS LTD ::PLACING WAS PRICED ON 26 SEPT 2017 AND 35,141,309 UNBUNDLED NOVUS SHARES WERE PLACED AT PRICE OF R6.15 PER ORDINARY SHARE.PLACING PRICE REPRESENTS A 1.3% PREMIUM TO NOVUS' CLOSING SHARE PRICE ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2017.

Naspers says up to 35.141 million Novus shares to become available for sale

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Block Trade - Naspers Ltd ::NASPERS SAYS PLACEMENT OF NOVUS SHARES.NASPERS SAYS UP TO 35,141,309 UNBUNDLED NOVUS SHARES TO BECOME AVAILABLE FOR SALE TO QUALIFYING INVESTORS VIA PLACING.NASPERS SAYS BOOKS OF PLACING WILL OPEN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.NASPERS SAYS PRICING AND ALLOCATIONS OF PLACING WILL BE DETERMINED AS SOON AS PRACTICABLE FOLLOWING CLOSING OF BOOK.NASPERS SAYS INVESTEC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND TRANSACTION SPONSOR IN RELATION TO PLACING.

Naspers gives update on Novus unbundling

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd ::APPORTIONMENT OF TAX COST FOR SOUTH AFRICAN INCOME TAX PURPOSES IN RESPECT OF UNBUNDLING."UNBUNDLING WAS IMPLEMENTED IN TERMS OF SECTION 46 OF COMPANIES ACT NO 71 OF 2008 AND SECTION 46 OF INCOME TAX ACT NO 58 OF 1962".NASPERS LTD - APPORTIONMENT RATIOS ARE BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF R2 972.44 PER NASPERS "N" SHARE AND R5.70 PER NOVUS SHARE ON 20 SEPTEMBER 2017.

Novus says to buy ITB Manufacturing Proprietary Ltd for upto 300 mln rand

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Novus Holdings Ltd ::HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONTROL OF ITB MANUFACTURING PROPRIETARY LIMITED.PURCHASE CONSIDERATION WHICH IS PAYABLE IN TERMS OF TRANSACTION IS TO BE SETTLED IN CASH THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING FACILITIES AND CASH RESOURCES.PURCHASE CONSIDERATION IN AGGREGATE SHALL NOT EXCEED AN AMOUNT OF R 300 MILLION.

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal approves merger of Media24, Novus

Aug 4 (Reuters) - S.Africa's Competition Tribunal: :Approved merger of print publication business Media24 (Pty) Ltd and listed commercial printing operation Novus.

Naspers says Competition Commission asks Media24 to unbundle majority stake to co

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd ::NASPERS - COMPETITION COMMISSION HAD RECOMMENDED MEDIA24 PROPRIETARY LIMITED'S MERGER FILING CONCERNING NOVUS HOLDINGS TO COMPETITION TRIBUNAL FOR APPROVAL.NASPERS - MEDIA24 IS NOW REQUIRED TO UNBUNDLE MAJORITY OF ITS SHAREHOLDING IN NOVUS TO NASPERS, ITS ULTIMATE HOLDING COMPANY.

Novus Holdings says FY HEPS down 20.8 pct

June 9 (Reuters) - Novus Holdings Ltd ::Summarised financial results for the year ended 31 March 2017 .Approved a gross dividend of 56 cents per share (2016: 70 cents).FY print volumes remained under pressure, particularly magazine and newspaper volumes.Decline in retail products is expected to stabilise once consumer spend patterns improve.FY headline earnings per share 110.8 cents versus 139.9 cents, down 20.8 percent.Anticipates continued pricing and volume pressures in print segment, and will actively manage costs through optimised capacity and consolidation.FY revenue 4.31 billion rand versus 4.17 billion rand, up 3.3 percent.

Novus remains in advanced negotiations for two potential deals

May 3 (Reuters) - Novus Holdings Ltd ::Company remains in advanced negotiations with respect to two potential acquisitions.If successfully concluded, proposed acquisitions may have a material effect on company's securities.

Novus Holdings sees FY HEPS down between 20-23 percent

May 2 (Reuters) - Novus Holdings Limited ::Expects its basic EPS for year ended 31 March 2017 to be within range of 76.7 cents and 80.9 cents.Expects its HEPS for year ended 31 march 2017 to be within range of 107.7 cents and 111.9 cents, down between 20 pct and 23 pct.