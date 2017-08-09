Northview Apartment REIT (NVU_u.TO)
23.58CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.20 (+0.86%)
$23.38
$23.45
$23.58
$23.23
74,555
105,324
$23.80
$18.67
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Northview Apartment REIT Q2 diluted FFO per unit $0.54
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Northview Apartment REIT NVU_U.TO:Northview Apartment REIT reports Q2 2017 financial results, same door NOI growth of 3.9%, improved leverage and fair value gain of $92 million.Northview Apartment REIT qtrly FFO per unit - diluted $0.54.Northview Apartment REIT qtrly total NOI $48.3 million versus $46.8 million.Q2 FFO per share view C$0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Northview Apartment REIT reports Q1 multi-family same door NOI growth of 0.5 pct driven by 4.7 pct in Ontario, and progress on 2017 strategic priorities
May 9 (Reuters) - Northview Apartment REIT NVU_U.TO:Northview Apartment REIT reports Q1 2017 financial results, multi-family same door NOI growth of 0.5% driven by 4.7% in ontario, and progress on 2017 strategic priorities.Northview Apartment Reit- Diluted FFO per unit was $0.44 for three months ended March 31, 2017.Q1 FFO per share view C$0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Northview Apartment REIT-Q1 same door NOI increased 0.5% for multi-family residential portfolio compared to same door noi decrease of 3.5% in Q1 2016. Full Article
Northview reports amendments to unitholder rights plan
April 21 (Reuters) - Northview Apartment Reit
Northview Apartment REIT reports Q4 results
Northview Apartment Reit
Northview Apartment REIT Q2 adjusted diluted FFO per unit $0.56
Northview Apartment REIT
Northview Apartment REIT Q2 FFO per share view C$0.60
Northview Apartment REIT
Northview Apartment REIT announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
Northview Apartment REIT : Northview is authorized to purchase, in a 12 month period, up to 3.9 million units, representing 10% of its public float . Purchases under ncib will be funded out of northview's working capital .Northview apartment reit announces renewal of normal course issuer bid. Full Article
Northview Apartment REIT ( formerly Northern Property REIT ) declares March monthly distributions
Northview Apartment REIT ( formerly Northern Property REIT ):Says its March 2016 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1358 per trust unit.Payable on April 15 to holders of trust units of record at March 31. Full Article
Northview Apartment REIT ( formerly Northern Property REIT ) announces resignation of Chief Financial Officer
Northview Apartment REIT ( formerly Northern Property REIT ):Says resignation of Robert Palmer, Chief Financial Officer, effective March 9. Full Article
Northview Apartment REIT (formerly Northern Property REIT) Announces December 2015 Distribution
Northview Apartment REIT (formerly Northern Property REIT):Says December 2015 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1358 per trust unit.payable on January 15, 2016 to holders of trust units of record at December 31, 2015. Full Article