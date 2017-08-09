Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Northview Apartment REIT NVU_U.TO:Northview Apartment REIT reports Q2 2017 financial results, same door NOI growth of 3.9%, improved leverage and fair value gain of $92 million.Northview Apartment REIT qtrly ‍FFO per unit - diluted $0.54​.Northview Apartment REIT qtrly ‍total NOI $48.3 million versus $46.8 million​.Q2 FFO per share view C$0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

May 9 (Reuters) - Northview Apartment REIT NVU_U.TO:Northview Apartment REIT reports Q1 2017 financial results, multi-family same door NOI growth of 0.5% driven by 4.7% in ontario, and progress on 2017 strategic priorities.Northview Apartment Reit- Diluted FFO per unit was $0.44 for three months ended March 31, 2017.Q1 FFO per share view C$0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Northview Apartment REIT-Q1 same door NOI increased 0.5% for multi-family residential portfolio compared to same door noi decrease of 3.5% in Q1 2016.

April 21 (Reuters) - Northview Apartment Reit ::Northview announces amendments to unitholder rights plan.Northview Apartment REIT - amendments to unitholder rights plan were made in response to comments from Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.Northview Apartment REIT - continue to believe that approval of unitholder rights plan is in best interests of Northview and its unitholders.Northview Apartment-amended "competing permitted bid", "permitted bid" in plan to clarify that plan is "new generation" unitholder rights plan.

Northview Apartment Reit : Reports Q4 and 2016 financial results, progress on leverage reduction, successful execution of value creation initiatives and non-core asset sales . Qtrly FFO per trust unit, excluding non-recurring items $0.48 . Qtrly NOI margin 54.0 pct versus 55.6 pct . Diluted FFO per unit was $0.49 for three months ended December 31, 2016 . Q4 FFO per share view c$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Diluted FFO per unit was $0.48, excluding non-recurring items for three months ended December 31, 2016.

Northview Apartment REIT : Northview Apartment REIT reports second quarter 2016 financial results . Diluted funds from operations per unit of $0.51 for three months ended June 30, 2016 . Qtrly diluted FFO per unit was $0.56, excluding non-recurring items .Q2 FFO per share view C$0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Northview Apartment REIT : Northview is authorized to purchase, in a 12 month period, up to 3.9 million units, representing 10% of its public float . Purchases under ncib will be funded out of northview's working capital .Northview apartment reit announces renewal of normal course issuer bid.

Northview Apartment REIT ( formerly Northern Property REIT ):Says its March 2016 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1358 per trust unit.Payable on April 15 to holders of trust units of record at March 31.

Northview Apartment REIT ( formerly Northern Property REIT ):Says resignation of Robert Palmer, Chief Financial Officer, effective March 9.

Northview Apartment REIT (formerly Northern Property REIT):Says December 2015 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1358 per trust unit.payable on January 15, 2016 to holders of trust units of record at December 31, 2015.