North West Company Inc (NWC.TO)

The North West Company Inc extends maturity date for existing loan facilities

Sept 27 (Reuters) - North West Company Inc ::Closes senior notes and loan facilities financing.Extended maturity date of CAD$300.0 million and US$52.0 million loan facilities to September 26, 2022​.

The North West Company says Q2 earnings per share C$0.46

Sept 7 (Reuters) - North West Company Inc :The North West Company Inc. Announces second quarter earnings, a quarterly dividend and terms of senior notes financing.Q2 sales c$507.9 million versus i/b/e/s view c$512.5 million.Q2 earnings per share c$0.46.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says operates 12 stores in islands directly impacted by Hurricane Irma and damage caused by current event is still being assessed​.Says ‍company will be issuing $100.0 million in senior notes​.Says ‍company's store in st. Croix, USVI is largely undamaged​.Says new senior notes which will mature on september 26, 2029 will be secured by a floating charge on certain assets of company.Says ‍company also will extend maturity of $300.0 million and US$52.0 million loan facilities to september 26, 2022​.Says aware its cost-u-less store in St. Maarten has been significantly damaged due to hurricane Irma; will not be operational for indeterminate time​.Says company believes that its insurance coverage will be adequate to cover expected costs and losses, including loss of business​.

NORTH WEST COMPANY INC Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.17

June 14 (Reuters) - North West Company Inc :THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND.Q1 SALES C$476.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$470.8 MILLION.Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.17.Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.33 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S.‍EXCLUDING FOREIGN EXCHANGE IMPACT, QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SALES INCREASED 7.5% AND WERE UP 2.0% ON A SAME STORE BASIS​.QTRLY ‍FOOD SALES INCREASED 8.6% AND WERE UP 2.1% ON A SAME STORE BASIS​.NORTH WEST COMPANY SEES 2017 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, EXCLUSIVE OF ROADTOWN WHOLESALE TRADING, NORTH STAR AIR ACQUISITIONS TO BE IN $80.0 MILLION RANGE.

North West Company reports Q4 EPS C$0.30

North West Company Inc : The North West Company Inc announces fourth quarter earnings and an increase in the quarterly dividend . Q4 sales C$480.6 million . Q4 earnings per share C$0.30 . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Board of directors have declared a dividend of $0.32 per share, an increase of $0.01 or 3.2% per share .Excluding foreign exchange impact, consolidated sales increased 2.5% and were up 1.5% on a same store basis in quarter.

North West Company Q1 earnings per share C$0.36

North West Company Inc : The North West Company Inc. announces first quarter earnings and a quarterly dividend . Q1 sales C$439 million versus I/B/E/S view C$440.2 million . Q1 earnings per share C$0.36 . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.31 per share.

North West Company Inc says quarterly dividend

The North West Company Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend

