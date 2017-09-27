Edition:
North West Company Inc (NWC.TO)

NWC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

30.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$30.22
Open
$30.26
Day's High
$30.36
Day's Low
$30.10
Volume
37,043
Avg. Vol
71,810
52-wk High
$33.74
52-wk Low
$24.08

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

The North West Company Inc extends maturity date for existing loan facilities
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 11:12am EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - North West Company Inc ::Closes senior notes and loan facilities financing.Extended maturity date of CAD$300.0 million and US$52.0 million loan facilities to September 26, 2022​.  Full Article

The North West Company says Q2 earnings per share C$0.46
Thursday, 7 Sep 2017 02:20pm EDT 

Sept 7 (Reuters) - North West Company Inc :The North West Company Inc. Announces second quarter earnings, a quarterly dividend and terms of senior notes financing.Q2 sales c$507.9 million versus i/b/e/s view c$512.5 million.Q2 earnings per share c$0.46.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says operates 12 stores in islands directly impacted by Hurricane Irma and damage caused by current event is still being assessed​.Says ‍company will be issuing $100.0 million in senior notes​.Says ‍company's store in st. Croix, USVI is largely undamaged​.Says new senior notes which will mature on september 26, 2029 will be secured by a floating charge on certain assets of company.Says ‍company also will extend maturity of $300.0 million and US$52.0 million loan facilities to september 26, 2022​.Says aware its cost-u-less store in St. Maarten has been significantly damaged due to hurricane Irma; will not be operational for indeterminate time​.Says company believes that its insurance coverage will be adequate to cover expected costs and losses, including loss of business​.  Full Article

NORTH WEST COMPANY INC Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.17
Wednesday, 14 Jun 2017 11:19am EDT 

June 14 (Reuters) - North West Company Inc :THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND.Q1 SALES C$476.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$470.8 MILLION.Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.17.Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.33 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S.‍EXCLUDING FOREIGN EXCHANGE IMPACT, QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SALES INCREASED 7.5% AND WERE UP 2.0% ON A SAME STORE BASIS​.QTRLY ‍FOOD SALES INCREASED 8.6% AND WERE UP 2.1% ON A SAME STORE BASIS​.NORTH WEST COMPANY SEES 2017 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, EXCLUSIVE OF ROADTOWN WHOLESALE TRADING, NORTH STAR AIR ACQUISITIONS TO BE IN $80.0 MILLION RANGE.  Full Article

North West Company reports Q4 EPS C$0.30
Wednesday, 15 Mar 2017 11:30am EDT 

North West Company Inc : The North West Company Inc announces fourth quarter earnings and an increase in the quarterly dividend . Q4 sales C$480.6 million . Q4 earnings per share C$0.30 . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Board of directors have declared a dividend of $0.32 per share, an increase of $0.01 or 3.2% per share .Excluding foreign exchange impact, consolidated sales increased 2.5% and were up 1.5% on a same store basis in quarter.  Full Article

North West Company Q1 earnings per share C$0.36
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 11:52am EDT 

North West Company Inc : The North West Company Inc. announces first quarter earnings and a quarterly dividend . Q1 sales C$439 million versus I/B/E/S view C$440.2 million . Q1 earnings per share C$0.36 . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.31 per share.  Full Article

North West Company Inc says quarterly dividend
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 12:08pm EDT 

North West Company Inc:Board of Directors have declared a dividend of $0.31 per share to shareholders of date record on March 31 to be paid on April 15.  Full Article

The North West Company Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend
Thursday, 10 Dec 2015 11:50am EST 

The North West Company Inc:Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share to shareholders of record on December 31, 2015, to be paid on January 15, 2016.  Full Article

BRIEF-The North West Company Inc extends maturity date for existing loan facilities

* Extended maturity date of CAD$300.0 million and US$52.0 million loan facilities to September 26, 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

