North West Company Inc (NWC.TO)

Sept 27 (Reuters) - North West Company Inc ::Closes senior notes and loan facilities financing.Extended maturity date of CAD$300.0 million and US$52.0 million loan facilities to September 26, 2022.
Full Article
Sept 7 (Reuters) - North West Company Inc :The North West Company Inc. Announces second quarter earnings, a quarterly dividend and terms of senior notes financing.Q2 sales c$507.9 million versus i/b/e/s view c$512.5 million.Q2 earnings per share c$0.46.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says operates 12 stores in islands directly impacted by Hurricane Irma and damage caused by current event is still being assessed.Says company will be issuing $100.0 million in senior notes.Says company's store in st. Croix, USVI is largely undamaged.Says new senior notes which will mature on september 26, 2029 will be secured by a floating charge on certain assets of company.Says company also will extend maturity of $300.0 million and US$52.0 million loan facilities to september 26, 2022.Says aware its cost-u-less store in St. Maarten has been significantly damaged due to hurricane Irma; will not be operational for indeterminate time.Says company believes that its insurance coverage will be adequate to cover expected costs and losses, including loss of business.
Full Article
June 14 (Reuters) - North West Company Inc :THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND.Q1 SALES C$476.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$470.8 MILLION.Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.17.Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.33 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S.EXCLUDING FOREIGN EXCHANGE IMPACT, QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SALES INCREASED 7.5% AND WERE UP 2.0% ON A SAME STORE BASIS.QTRLY FOOD SALES INCREASED 8.6% AND WERE UP 2.1% ON A SAME STORE BASIS.NORTH WEST COMPANY SEES 2017 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, EXCLUSIVE OF ROADTOWN WHOLESALE TRADING, NORTH STAR AIR ACQUISITIONS TO BE IN $80.0 MILLION RANGE.
Full Article
North West Company Inc : The North West Company Inc announces fourth quarter earnings and an increase in the quarterly dividend . Q4 sales C$480.6 million . Q4 earnings per share C$0.30 . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Board of directors have declared a dividend of $0.32 per share, an increase of $0.01 or 3.2% per share .Excluding foreign exchange impact, consolidated sales increased 2.5% and were up 1.5% on a same store basis in quarter.
Full Article
North West Company Inc : The North West Company Inc. announces first quarter earnings and a quarterly dividend . Q1 sales C$439 million versus I/B/E/S view C$440.2 million . Q1 earnings per share C$0.36 . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.31 per share.
Full Article
North West Company Inc:Board of Directors have declared a dividend of $0.31 per share to shareholders of date record on March 31 to be paid on April 15.
Full Article
The North West Company Inc:Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share to shareholders of record on December 31, 2015, to be paid on January 15, 2016.
Full Article