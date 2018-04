Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Newag Signs 36.1 Mln Zloty Net Deal With Swietokrzyskie Voivodship

March 7 (Reuters) - NEWAG SA ::SIGNS 36.1 MILLION ZLOTY NET DEAL FOR DELIVERY OF TWO ELECTRIC TRACTION UNITS WITH MAINTENANCE SERVICES.DEAL IS SIGNED WITH SWIETOKRZYSKIE VOIVODSHIP.

Newag Gets Order For Delivery Of Four Diesel Multiple Units

Dec 1 (Reuters) - NEWAG SA ::AS A PART OF FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT FROM 2013 WITH ITALY'S FER­RO­VIA CIR­CU­MET­NEA (FCE), NEWAG RECEIVES AN ORDER OF TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 14.9 MILLION NET.THE ORDER IS FOR FOUR RAIL DIESEL MULTIPLE UNITS, EACH WORTH EUR 3.7 MLN.THE ORDER IS UNCONDITIONAL IN THE SCOPE OF ONE UNIT, FCE HAS STATED THAT IT IS CURRENTLY IN THE PROCESS OF OBTAINING FINANCING FOR THE ORDER .REGARDING THE REMAINING THREE UNITS, IN CASE THAT NO FINANCING IS RECEIVED, THE ORDER WILL EXPIRE WITH NO FURTHER CONSEQUENCES AGAINST FCE.

Newag Q3 Net Result Swings To Profit Of 2.1 Mln Zlotys

Nov 28 (Reuters) - NEWAG SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT Q3 REVENUE WAS 169.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 119.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 5.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT WAS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 0.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Newag starts revision of potential strategic options

Nov 24 (Reuters) - NEWAG SA ::STARTS REVISION OF POTENTIAL STRATEGIC OPTIONS.POTENTIAL STRATEGIC OPTIONS RELATE TO CONSOLIDATION PROCESSES IN EUROPEAN SECTOR OF ROLLING STOCK PRODUCTION.

Newag Q2 net result turns to loss of 10.5 mln zlotys

Sept 19 (Reuters) - NEWAG SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT Q2 REVENUE WAS 117.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 144.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 OPERATING LOSS WAS 11.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 4.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 NET LOSS WAS 10.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 11.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Newag signs 96.3 mln zloty net deal on modernization of 10 locomotives​

July 26 (Reuters) - NEWAG SA ::SIGNS 96.3 MILLION ZLOTY NET DEAL WITH ‍PKP LINIA HUTNICZA SZEROKOTOROWA ON MODERNIZATION OF 10 LOCOMOTIVES​.

Newag to get up to 12.5 mln zlotys for its new locomotive project

June 23 (Reuters) - NEWAG SA ::WILL GET UP TO 12.5 MILLION ZLOTY FINANCING FOR ITS NEW LOCOMOTIVE PROJECT.NEW LOCOMOTIVE PROJECT WILL LAST FROM JULY 1, 2017 TO FEB. 28, 2020‍​.SAYS DEMAND FOR THIS TYPE OF LOCOMOTIVE, OUTSIDE OF POLAND, EXISTS IN COUNTRIES LIKE CZECH REPUBLIC, SLOVAKIA AND GERMANY​.

Newag Q1 net result turns to profit of 9.9 mln zlotys

May 30 (Reuters) - NEWAG SA ::REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 165.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 74.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO .Q1 OPERATING PROFIT AT 15.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 10.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT 9.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 15.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.EBITDA WAS 22.9 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP BY 26.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR ON YEAR.

Newag plans dividend of 31.5 million zlotys for 2016

May 9 (Reuters) - NEWAG SA ::PLANS FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 31.5 MILLION ZLOTYS.SUPERVISORY BOARD APPROVES MANAGEMENT'S PROPOSAL.

Newag FY 2016 net profit shrinks to 11.2 mln zlotys yoy

April 25 (Reuters) - Newag SA ::Said on Monday that its FY 2016 revenue was 559.1 million zlotys ($143.09 million) versus 1.04 billion zlotys a year ago .FY net profit was 11.2 million zlotys versus 64.9 million zlotys a year ago .FY operating profit was 19.0 million zlotys versus 89.1 million zlotys a year ago .