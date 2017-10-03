NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT announces $125 mln bought deal of trust units

Oct 3 (Reuters) - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Reit :NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces $125 million bought deal of trust units.NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT- announced today a public offering of 11.4 million trust units at a price of $10.95 per unit.NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT - intends to use proceeds with existing resources to repay secured operating facility in amount of about $125 million.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties reports quarterly FFO per unit $0.24

Aug 10 (Reuters) - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Reit :Q2 adjusted FFO per share c$0.25.Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.25.Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24.

Northwest Australia achieves majority stake in Generation Healthcare REIT

May 26 (Reuters) - Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT :Northwest Australia has achieved a 50.25% majority stake in Generation Healthcare REIT on 25 May.offer has been unanimously recommended by board of Generation responsible entity.Northwest encourages remaining unitholders in generation to accept its all-cash, unconditional offer.offer has been unanimously recommended by board of generation responsible entity, in absence of a superior proposal.offer has been declared final as to price and will not be increased.

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT Q1 AFFO per unit $0.25

May 11 (Reuters) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit :Q1 adjusted FFO per share c$0.25.Affo per unit for q1 2017 of $0.25.Q1 ffo per unit $0.26.Qtrly occupancy 95.7 percent versus 95.6 percent last quarter .

Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's increased cash offer of $2.30 per unit

May 4 (Reuters) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit :Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's unconditional and final cash offer of a $2.30 per generation unit.Increased all-cash offer represents a 49.4% premium to generation's 31 December 2016 net tangible assets.Northwest Australia reached an agreement with APN funds management for all outstanding units it does not already own in generation.Northwest Australia reached agreement with APN funds management to increase offer price in generation from A$2.24 to A$2.30.Board of generation responsible entity has agreed to unanimously recommend that generation unitholders accept offer.

Generation Healthcare REIT says received takeover offer by Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT

April 24 (Reuters) - Generation Healthcare Reit :Says received takeover offer by Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT for all units in co.Board to assess value of offer; initial review suggests offer appears to undervalue co.

NWH Australia Asset Trust proposes takeover offer for Generation Healthcare REIT

April 24 (Reuters) - NWH Australia Asset Trust: :Northwest unconditional takeover offer for Generation.Announces takeover offer for units it does not already own in Generation Healthcare REIT.Cash consideration payable under offer of $2.24 per generation unit.

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.24

Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit : Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 .Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24.

Northwest Healthcare REIT names Shailen Chande CFO

Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit : Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT announces management appointments . Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT - Shailen Chande is promoted to position of chief financial officer . Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT - Peter Riggin is promoted to newly created position of chief operating officer .Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT - Vincent Cozzi, formerly president and chief investment officer, has resigned from REIT.

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT says issuance of additional $10.5 million principal amount of 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT : Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT says issuance of additional $10.5 million principal amount of 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures . Exercise of over-allotment option increases total gross proceeds of offering to $80.5 million .Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT says proceeds of offering, together with existing resources, to repay Brazilian term loans maturing on Dec 21, 2016.