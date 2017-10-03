NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH_u.TO)
11.42CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.05 (+0.44%)
$11.37
$11.42
$11.43
$11.32
166,391
182,185
$11.47
$9.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT announces $125 mln bought deal of trust units
Oct 3 (Reuters) - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Reit
NorthWest Healthcare Properties reports quarterly FFO per unit $0.24
Aug 10 (Reuters) - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Reit
Northwest Australia achieves majority stake in Generation Healthcare REIT
May 26 (Reuters) - Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT :Northwest Australia has achieved a 50.25% majority stake in Generation Healthcare REIT on 25 May.offer has been unanimously recommended by board of Generation responsible entity.Northwest encourages remaining unitholders in generation to accept its all-cash, unconditional offer.offer has been unanimously recommended by board of generation responsible entity, in absence of a superior proposal.offer has been declared final as to price and will not be increased. Full Article
Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT Q1 AFFO per unit $0.25
May 11 (Reuters) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit
Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's increased cash offer of $2.30 per unit
May 4 (Reuters) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit
Generation Healthcare REIT says received takeover offer by Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT
April 24 (Reuters) - Generation Healthcare Reit
NWH Australia Asset Trust proposes takeover offer for Generation Healthcare REIT
April 24 (Reuters) - NWH Australia Asset Trust: :Northwest unconditional takeover offer for Generation.Announces takeover offer for units it does not already own in Generation Healthcare REIT.Cash consideration payable under offer of $2.24 per generation unit. Full Article
Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.24
Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit
Northwest Healthcare REIT names Shailen Chande CFO
Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit
Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT says issuance of additional $10.5 million principal amount of 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT
BRIEF-NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT announces $125 mln bought deal of trust units
* NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces $125 million bought deal of trust units