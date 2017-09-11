NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Nexgen Energy Ltd : :Nexgen Energy Ltd - ‍upon closing of transaction, company will hold a 100 pct interest in property​.Nexgen Energy Ltd - acquires remaining 40 pct interest in Dufferin Lake property​.

June 30 (Reuters) - Nexgen Energy Ltd :Nexgen announces additional us$110 million financing with cef holdings.Nexgen energy ltd - entered into a binding term sheet with cef holdings limited for a second financing package totalling us$110 million.Nexgen energy ltd - us$50 million placement will result in issuance of approximately 24.1 million placement shares at a price of c$2.70.Nexgen energy ltd - us$50 million placement will result in issuance of approximately 24.1 million placement shares at a price of c$2.70 per placement share.Says new debentures will carry a 7.5% coupon ( "interest") over a 5-year term.Nexgen energy - co, cef have agreed to extend maturity date of existing $60 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures.Nexgen energy ltd- second financing package totalling us$110 million comprising us$50 million of common shares of nexgen.Nexgen energy ltd says including proceeds from the financing, nexgen will have cash reserves of approximately c$200 million.Nexgen energy - second financing package totalling us$110 million also comprising us$60 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures.Nexgen energy -proceeds from financing will be used to fund continuing exploration and development of co's sw2 properties.Nexgen energy ltd - co, cef have extend maturity date of existing unsecured convertible debentures to match maturity date of new debentures.

June 20 (Reuters) - NexGen Energy Ltd ::Mega Uranium Ltd reports a 6.31 percent passive stake in NexGen Energy Ltd as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing.

April 24 (Reuters) - NexGen Energy Ltd ::NexGen adopts new shareholder rights plan.Says board of directors has adopted a new shareholder rights plan ("new plan") to replace existing shareholder rights plan.Says company is not aware of any specific take-over bid for company in process or currently being contemplated.NexGen Energy Ltd - shareholders will be asked to approve new plan at upcoming meeting of shareholders to be held on june 7, 2017.NexGen Energy - if approved at meeting, new plan will remain in effect until close of business on date of co's annual meeting of shareholders in 2020.

Nexgen Energy Ltd : Nexgen announces us$60 million strategic investment by cef holdings . Debentures will carry a 7.5% coupon over a 5-year term . Proceeds from debentures will be used to fund continuing exploration and development of company's sw2 properties .Binding term sheet with cef holdings to issue and sell to cef and/or affiliates $60 million of unsecured convertible debentures of nexgen.

NexGen Energy Ltd:Announces $20 million bought deal financing.Underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 31.3 million common shares at a price of $0.64 per share.Says proceeds will be used to advance exploration and development of company's mineral properties located in Saskatchewan.