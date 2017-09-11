Edition:
NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE.TO)

NXE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.71CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
$2.73
Open
$2.70
Day's High
$2.75
Day's Low
$2.70
Volume
161,289
Avg. Vol
600,255
52-wk High
$4.45
52-wk Low
$1.42

Nexgen Energy Ltd ‍upon closing of transaction, company will hold a 100cpct interest in property​
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 06:31am EDT 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Nexgen Energy Ltd : :Nexgen Energy Ltd - ‍upon closing of transaction, company will hold a 100 pct interest in property​.Nexgen Energy Ltd - acquires remaining 40 pct interest in Dufferin Lake property​.  Full Article

Nexgen acquires remaining 40 pct interest in the Dufferin Lake property
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 06:31am EDT 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Nexgen Energy Ltd ::Nexgen acquires remaining 40 pct interest in the Dufferin Lake Property.  Full Article

NexGen announces additional US$110 mln financing with CEF Holdings
Friday, 30 Jun 2017 06:30am EDT 

June 30 (Reuters) - Nexgen Energy Ltd :Nexgen announces additional us$110 million financing with cef holdings.Nexgen energy ltd - entered into a binding term sheet with cef holdings limited for a second financing package totalling us$110 million.Nexgen energy ltd - us$50 million placement will result in issuance of approximately 24.1 million placement shares at a price of c$2.70.Nexgen energy ltd - us$50 million placement will result in issuance of approximately 24.1 million placement shares at a price of c$2.70 per placement share.Says new debentures will carry a 7.5% coupon ( "interest") over a 5-year term.Nexgen energy - co, cef have agreed to extend maturity date of existing $60 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures.Nexgen energy ltd- second financing package totalling us$110 million comprising us$50 million of common shares of nexgen.Nexgen energy ltd says including proceeds from the financing, nexgen will have cash reserves of approximately c$200 million.Nexgen energy - second financing package totalling us$110 million also comprising us$60 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures.Nexgen energy -proceeds from financing will be used to fund continuing exploration and development of co's sw2 properties.Nexgen energy ltd - co, cef have extend maturity date of existing unsecured convertible debentures to match maturity date of new debentures.  Full Article

Mega Uranium reports 6.31 pct stake in NexGen Energy
Tuesday, 20 Jun 2017 06:09am EDT 

June 20 (Reuters) - NexGen Energy Ltd ::Mega Uranium Ltd reports a 6.31 percent passive stake in NexGen Energy Ltd as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing.  Full Article

NexGen adopts new shareholder rights plan
Monday, 24 Apr 2017 06:30am EDT 

April 24 (Reuters) - NexGen Energy Ltd ::NexGen adopts new shareholder rights plan.Says board of directors has adopted a new shareholder rights plan ("new plan") to replace existing shareholder rights plan.Says company is not aware of any specific take-over bid for company in process or currently being contemplated.NexGen Energy Ltd - shareholders will be asked to approve new plan at upcoming meeting of shareholders to be held on june 7, 2017.NexGen Energy - if approved at meeting, new plan will remain in effect until close of business on date of co's annual meeting of shareholders in 2020.  Full Article

Nexgen Energy $60 mln strategic investment by Cef holdings
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 06:30am EDT 

Nexgen Energy Ltd : Nexgen announces us$60 million strategic investment by cef holdings . Debentures will carry a 7.5% coupon over a 5-year term . Proceeds from debentures will be used to fund continuing exploration and development of company's sw2 properties .Binding term sheet with cef holdings to issue and sell to cef and/or affiliates $60 million of unsecured convertible debentures of nexgen.  Full Article

NexGen Energy Ltd announces $20 mln bought deal financing
Wednesday, 18 Nov 2015 04:28pm EST 

NexGen Energy Ltd:Announces $20 million bought deal financing.Underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 31.3 million common shares at a price of $0.64 per share.Says proceeds will be used to advance exploration and development of company's mineral properties located in Saskatchewan.  Full Article

BRIEF-Nexgen acquires remaining 40 pct interest in the Dufferin Lake property

* Nexgen acquires remaining 40 pct interest in the Dufferin Lake Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

