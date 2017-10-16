NEX Group PLC (NXGN.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NEX says ‍Jenny Knott to step down as Nex Optimisation CEO

Oct 16 (Reuters) - NEX Group Plc ::NEX GROUP PLC - ‍JENNY KNOTT TO STEP DOWN AS NEX OPTIMISATION UNIT'S​ CEO.NEX GROUP PLC - ‍KEN PIGAGA, GLOBAL CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NEX HAS BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEX OPTIMISATION EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​.NEX GROUP PLC - ‍KEN WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS A DIRECTOR ON NEX BOARD​.NEX GROUP PLC - ‍KEN WILL HAND OVER RESPONSIBILITIES TO CFO SAM WREN WHO WILL ASSUME ROLE OF GLOBAL COO IN ADDITION TO HER ROLE AS GROUP CFO​.

NEX Group says unit gets FCA nod as Approved Reporting Mechanism

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Nex Group Plc ::NEX GROUP - ‍ABIDE FINANCIAL DRSP RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM UK'S FCA AS AN APPROVED REPORTING MECHANISM (ARM), WITH EFFECT FROM 3 JANUARY 2018​.NEX GROUP - AUTHORISATION WILL ALLOW NEX REGULATORY REPORTING TO REPORT CLIENT TRANSACTIONS TO NCA ACROSS EUROPE UNDER MIFID II‍​.

NEX Group July spot FX volumes up 1 percent year on year

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Nex Group Plc ::July ‍spot Fx volumes at $80.4 billion, up 1 percent versus a year ago​.

NEX withdraws political donations resolution, remaining backed at AGM ‍​

July 12 (Reuters) - NEX Group Plc ::Resolution 16, to authorise the company to make political donations, was withdrawn with the prior approval of the meeting‍​.‍All other resolutions proposed at 2017 annual general meeting were carried on a show of hands with requisite majorities​.

Nex Group says unlikely it will be the next owner of Trayport

July 12 (Reuters) - Nex Group Plc :Nex- "nex regulatory reporting is the sole business that will need to provide services within the after brexit"-cfo.Nex- "at the moment that (setting up a trade repository in Sweden) is the only activity we are anticipating"- cfo.Nex- "we are looking at it (trayport). We have not made a decision"- ceo.Nex- "we obviously don't know what price trayport is likely to sell at, i think it is unlikely we will be the next owner"- ceo.

NEX Group first-quarter revenue rises

July 12 (Reuters) - NEX Group Plc :Trading statement Q1.Nex group plc says Q1 group revenue up 10 pct on a constant currency basis.Despite ongoing low volatility and a flat yield curve, financial markets have started long and slow journey to more normalised conditions."Seeing interest rate rises in us and early signs of improved economic conditions in europe".NEX markets revenue increased by 11 pct on a constant currency basis, 20 pct on a reported basis for Q1.NEX Optimisations revenue increased by 8 pct on a constant currency basis, 19 pct on a reported basis for Q1.Since start of year, FX volatility has waned, especially in G3 currency pairs despite federal reserve increasing rates.Average daily volume on ebs decreased by 3 pct to $80 billion since the start of the year.Average daily volume on EBS direct was flat at $21 billion in Q1.

NEX Group to set up trade repository in Stockholm to service EU clients

July 6 (Reuters) - Nex Group Plc :To set up trade repository in Stockholm to service customers in the EU.Applied to set up EMIR trade repository; pending approval from ESMA.Repository to give regulatory end-point to NEX regulatory reporting unit, to operate in the EU 27 pre and post-Brexit.Predominant reason (for choosing Stockholm) is that NEX already has a substantial footprint in Sweden.Won't be moving UK based jobs to Stockholm, in the process of hiring locally.Wider business of NEX regulatory reporting will continue to be centred in London and run in London.Based on Brexit outcome, will establish trade repository in London to ensure delivering service to UK without interruption.

NEX Group records June EBS volumes at $83.3 bln, down 12 pct from last year

July 4 (Reuters) - NEX Group Plc ::June EBS volumes at $83.3 billion, down 12 percent from last year.

NEX group says CFO Stuart Bridges stepped down

May 31 (Reuters) - Nex Group Plc ::Directorate change.Stuart Bridges, group Chief Financial Officer, has stepped down from board and will be leaving company later in year.Samantha Wren, currently chief commercial officer for NEX markets, has been appointed to role and will join board effective immediately.

Nex Group FY continuing operations revenue 543 mln stg vs 460 mln stg year ago

May 15 (Reuters) - Nex Group Plc ::Full-Year results.FY continuing operations revenue 543 million stg versus 460 million stg year ago.Continuing operations trading profit before tax 114 million stg versus 110 million stg year ago.Dividend per share 38.5p versus 38.5p year ago.Annual cost savings identified of approximately £25 million by 2019/20 will be offset by incremental investment for growth.Co well positioned to deliver growth, increase divisional operating margins to at least 40% and deliver value for clients and shareholders.