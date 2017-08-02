Next PLC (NXT.L)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Next Plc ::AS ANNOUNCED PREVIOUSLY, JOHN BARTON HAS STEPPED DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF NEXT PLC WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.NEXT PLC - JOHN HAS NOT AND WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY LOSS OF OFFICE PAYMENTS, NOR WILL HE BE PAID ANY FURTHER REMUNERATION OTHER THAN THAT ACCRUED UP TO HIS DATE OF LEAVING.