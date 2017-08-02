Next PLC (NXT.L)
NXT.L on London Stock Exchange
4,865.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-33.00 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
4,898.00
Open
4,920.00
Day's High
4,953.00
Day's Low
4,852.00
Volume
532,639
Avg. Vol
751,305
52-wk High
5,355.00
52-wk Low
3,565.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Next Plc says John Barton has stepped down as Chairman with immediate effect
Next rides out weaker pound, sees brighter outlook
LONDON British clothing retailer Next said it had managed to cushion the inflationary impact of a weak pound and nudged up its full-year sales and profit forecasts, sending its shares more than 10 percent higher on Thursday.