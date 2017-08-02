Edition:
United States

Next PLC (NXT.L)

NXT.L on London Stock Exchange

4,865.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-33.00 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
4,898.00
Open
4,920.00
Day's High
4,953.00
Day's Low
4,852.00
Volume
532,639
Avg. Vol
751,305
52-wk High
5,355.00
52-wk Low
3,565.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Next Plc says John Barton has stepped down as Chairman with immediate effect
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 02:43am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Next Plc ::AS ANNOUNCED PREVIOUSLY, JOHN BARTON HAS STEPPED DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF NEXT PLC WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.NEXT PLC - JOHN HAS NOT AND WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY LOSS OF OFFICE PAYMENTS, NOR WILL HE BE PAID ANY FURTHER REMUNERATION OTHER THAN THAT ACCRUED UP TO HIS DATE OF LEAVING.  Full Article

Next PLC News

Photo

Next rides out weaker pound, sees brighter outlook

LONDON British clothing retailer Next said it had managed to cushion the inflationary impact of a weak pound and nudged up its full-year sales and profit forecasts, sending its shares more than 10 percent higher on Thursday.

Earnings vs. Estimates

