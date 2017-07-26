Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (O2Dn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

KPN Q2 adjusted EBITDA beats Reuters poll

July 26 (Reuters) - KPN ::Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 601‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 584 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q2 NET INCOME EUR ‍​191 MILLION VERSUS EUR 154 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q2 CAPEX EUR 238 MILLION VERSUS EUR 301 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q2 FREE CASH FLOW EUR ‍​296 MILLION VERSUS EUR 254 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE EUR 1.63‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.63 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.OUTLOOK 2017: ADJUSTED EBITDA IN LINE WITH 2016‍​.OUTLOOK 2017: CAPEX CIRCA EUR 1.15BN.OUTLOOK 2017: FREE CASH FLOW (EXCLUDING. TEFD DIVIDEND) GROWING.OUTLOOK 2017: ADDITIONAL CASH FLOW VIA DIVIDEND FROM 9.5% STAKE IN TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND.INTENDS TO PAY A REGULAR DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF EUR 11 CENTS IN RESPECT OF 2017‍​.INTENDS GROW THE REGULAR DIVIDEND IN LINE WITH ITS FREE CASH FLOW GROWTH PROFILE AFTER 2017.EUR 3.7 CENTS PER SHARE WILL BE PAID AS AN INTERIM DIVIDEND ON 2 AUGUST 2017; EX-DIVIDEND DATE JULY 28‍​.SEES FOR 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA C. EUR 40-50M IMPACT FROM ROAMING REGULATION‍​.

Telefonica Deutschland names Markus Rolle new CFO

July 21 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland Holding Ag :dgap-adhoc: telefónica deutschland holding ag: telefónica deutschland holding ag appoints new cfo and extends the management board.The supervisory board has resolved to appoint Markus Rolle as CFO of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, effective as of 1 August 2017..Markus Rolle will replace Rachel Empey, who is leaving the Company upon her own request and as mutually agreed with the supervisory board as of 31 July 2017.

Telefonica Deutschland to reach 75 pct of E-plus synergies this year

May 5 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland :CEO says to reach 75 percent of annual 900 million euro E-plus synergies this year.

Telefonica Deutschland says its CFO has a contract through end-2018

April 27 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland in response to Manager Magazin report saying CFO Rachel Empey will be named new CFO of Fresenius FREG.DE:Says Rachel Empey has an employment contract with Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG until 31 December 2018.Says there has been no discussion between Telefónica Deutschland and Fresenius.Source text for Eikon: ID:nEQc39vRk.

Telefónica Deutschland and QSC AG extend cooperation

QSC AG :Telefónica Deutschland and QSC AG extend cooperation in fixed-network connections for corporate customers.

Telefonica Deutschland to complete network integration by yr-end - CEO

Telefonica Deutschland CEO : Says will complete integration of our network with E-Plus's by year-end . Says tech unit telefonica next is our platform for acquisitions of tech firms Further company coverage: [O2Dn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

KPN reports Q4 in core earnings in line with Reuters poll

Koninklijke KPN NV : Q4 net profit 115 million euros ($124.0 million) versus 254 million euros year ago . Q4 revenue 1.72 billion euros versus 1.75 billion euros in Reuters poll . Q4 CAPEX 298 million euros versus 308 million euros in Reuters poll . Q4 adjusted EBITDA 606 million euros versus 602 million euros in Reuters poll . KPN intends to pay a total regular dividend per share of 10 eurocents in respect of 2016 . Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA in line with 2016 . Sees in 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance approximately 40-50 million euros impact from roaming regulation . Sees 2017 CAPEX around 1.15 billion euros . Sees 2017 free cash flow (excluding. TEFD dividend) growing . Sees 2017 additional cash flow via expected dividend from 15.5% stake in Telefónica Deutschland ."Now starting the second wave of simplification program which will deliver at least another 300 million euros run-rate savings by end-2019".

Nokia and Telefonica Germany sign managed services contract

Nokia Corp : Nokia and Telefonica Germany sign managed services contract to transform fixed and mobile network operations .Will simplify and centralize Telefonica Germany's mobile access.

Telefonica Deutschland CEO says E-Plus integration on track

Telefonica Deutschland Holding Ag : Ceo says fully on track with integration of e-plus . Ceo says does not see net profit for 2016 despite sale of towers Further company coverage: [O2Dn.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

KPN Q2 revenue of 1.68 billion euros, below Reuters estimates

KPN : Q2 adjusted EBITDA of 592 million euros ($650.9 million) versus 584 million euros in Reuters poll . Q2 CAPEX 312 million euros versus 292 million euros in Reuters poll . Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA in line with 2015 . Q2 net profit 162 million euros versus 133 million euros in Reuters poll . Q2 revenue 1.68 billion euros versus 1.70 billion euros in Reuters poll . KPN intends to pay a total regular dividend per share of eur 10 cents in respect of 2016 and grow the dividend in line with its free cash flow growth profile thereafter .Sees 2016 additional cash flow via dividend from 15.5 pct stake in Telefónica DeutschlandSees 2016 free cash flow (excluding. Tefd dividend) > 650 million euros.