Xing SE (OBCGn.DE)

Ecommerce Alliance sells minority stake in InterNations to Xing

July 13 (Reuters) - ECOMMERCE ALLIANCE AG :SELLS MINORITY STAKE OF 4 PERCENT IN INTERNATIONS TO XING.

Germany's Xing says acquires Internations

July 13 (Reuters) - Xing Ag :Says acquires Internations.Says basic acquisition price of around eur 10 million.

Xing Q1 EBITDA grows 15 pct

May 3 (Reuters) - Xing AG :Q1 total revenues rose 23 per cent to €42.2 million.Q1 EBITDA grew by 15 per cent to €12.0 million.

Xing 2016 operating income 148.5 million eur

Xing AG : Says 2016 operating income 148.5 million eur . Says 2016 net profit 23.57 million eur Further company coverage: [OBCGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Xing to hike dividend, pay special dividend

Xing AG : Says executive board proposes an increased regular dividend and payment of a special dividend . Says to increase regular dividend by 33 percent from eur 1.03 per share to eur 1.37 per share . Says to propose to supervisory board an additional special dividend distribution of eur 1.60 per share . Says liquid assets of eur 83.0 million as of end of 2016 and its cash-generative business model enable it to pay out a special dividend without compromising its continued growth strategy .Says dividend distribution proposal is to be presented to annual general meeting for resolution.

Xing H1 profits up 34 pct to EUR 11.7 mln

Xing AG : In H1 adjusted for one-off currency effects from 2015, revenues grew by 21 per cent to 70.5 million euros ($78.56 million) . Profits rose by 34 per cent during H1/2016 to 11.7 million euros (H1/2015: 8.8 million euros) .H1 Xing’s EBITDA of 22.9 million euros for the period under review was 29 per cent higher than that of the same period last year (17.7 million euros).

Xing extends contracts of all board members

Xing AG :Supervisory board extends contracts of all board members.

Xing proposes dividend increase and payment of a special dividend

Xing AG:Resolved to put forward a proposal to increase regular dividend from 0.92 euros per share to 1.03 euros per share.Also resolved to propose additional special dividend distribution of 1.50 euros per share.