Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE.TO)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Obsidian Energy Ltd :Edward J. Kernaghan reports a 5.5 pct stake in Obsidian Energy as of Oct 3 - SEC filing.Edward J. Kernaghan says shares acquired in Obsidian Energy Ltd "with a view towards investment".

Obsidian Energy reports Q2 FFO of $0.09/shr

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Obsidian Energy Ltd :Obsidian Energy announces second quarter 2017 financial and operational results.Qtrly FFO per share $0.09.Obsidian Energy Ltd - ‍as we look forward to our second half development program, we elected to reallocate and reduce capital budget by $20 million​.Sees 2017 total capital expenditures of $160 million.Obsidian Energy Ltd - ‍"remain confident" in our ability to demonstrate self-funded double-digit percent growth from Q4 of 2016 to Q4 of 2017​.Obsidian Energy Ltd - ‍remain "confident" to meet our full year 2017 production guidance of 30,500 to 31,500 boe per day​.Obsidian Energy - continued to layer in additional hedges for second half of 2018 to increase certainty of revenues as we plan activity for next year​.Qtrly gross revenues $111 million versus $209 million last year.Qtrly total production 30,436 boe/d versus 63,568 boe/d last year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd says named in lawsuit due to previously disclosed accounting practices

June 28 (Reuters) - Obsidian Energy Ltd::Co named in lawsuit due to previously disclosed accounting practices.Do not anticipate matter to materially alter business activities of company.Three of its former employees were named in a law suit filed by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.‍Law suit is based on certain historic Penn West accounting practices, discovered by company and reported to SEC in July 2014 ​.Obsidian Energy Ltd says co formerly named Penn West Petroleum Ltd.‍Obsidian Energy Ltd says co, formerly named Penn West Petroleum Ltd, and three former employees named in a law suit filed by U.S. SEC​.As a result of co's investigation, and correction of practices, Penn West restated historic financial statements & results on Sept 18, 2014.SEC's complaint requests entry of injunctive relief preventing a reoccurrence of practices and certain financial relief.

Penn West says transitioned to a reserve-based syndicated revolving credit facility

May 18 (Reuters) - Penn West Petroleum Ltd ::Penn West closes new reserve-based credit facility.Transitioned to a reserve-based syndicated revolving credit facility with a group of nine lenders.Initial revolving period of credit facility ends on May 17, 2018.Underlying borrowing base is $550 million, less amount of outstanding pari passu senior notes.Credit facility has additional 1 year term out period, is subject to semi-annual borrowing base redetermination in May, Nov of each year.

Penn West Q1 earnings per share C$0.05

May 4 (Reuters) - Penn West Petroleum Ltd ::Penn West Petroleum Ltd - reiterating 2017 production guidance.Penn West announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operational results.Q1 earnings per share C$0.05.Penn West Petroleum Ltd - remains on track to generate double-digit organic production growth from q4 of 2016 to q4 of 2017.Penn West Petroleum Ltd - sees 2017 total capital expenditures of $180 million.Penn West Petroleum Ltd - q1 total production 34,900 boe/d versus 77,010 boe/d.Penn West Petroleum Ltd - qtrly funds flow from operations per share $0.11.

Penn West qtrly loss per share $0.46

Penn West Petroleum Ltd : Penn west announces its financial and operational results for the year ended december 31, 2016 and 2016 reserves results . Qtrly loss per share $0.46 . In 2017, company plans to self-fund a $180 million capital program . Penn west petroleum ltd- are increasing full year 2017 average production guidance to 30,500 - 31,500 boe per day . Penn west petroleum ltd- anticipate our 2017 capital program will be paid for fully with funds flow from operations . Penn west petroleum ltd - retained production in key development areas in q4 of 2016 increased by about 3,500 boe per day to 28,655 boe per day . Penn west petroleum ltd qtrly funds flow from operations $ 0.10 .Penn west petroleum ltd qtrly total production 38,481 boe/d versus 77,398 boe/d.

Penn West announces new Chief Executive Officer

Penn West Petroleum Ltd : Penn West announces new Chief Executive Officer, David French, to succeed Dave Roberts . French will be joining as President and CEO and will join board of directors with effect from October 24, 2016 . French most recently served as President and CEO Of Bankers Petroleum Ltd .Roberts will continue to lead Penn West in October.

Penn West offers to prepay $448 mln of senior notes at par

Penn West Petroleum Ltd : Penn west offers to prepay $448 million of senior notes at par . Total principal amount of senior notes currently outstanding is approximately $576 million prior to prepayment offer . Total principal amount of senior notes currently outstanding is approximately $576 million prior to prepayment offer . Expect pro-forma senior debt at end of Q3 to be reduced to approximately $470 million from $2.0 billion at year-end 2015 . Expect to remain in full compliance with all of financial covenants going forward into 2017 . Expect to complete prepayment process prior to releasing our Q3 financial and operating results in early November .If prepayment offer is not fully accepted by noteholders, intend to use unallocated cash to reduce debt under revolving bank credit facility.

Penn West announces financial and operational results for Q2

Penn West Petroleum Ltd :Announces its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016.

