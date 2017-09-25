Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd (OCBC.SI)
11.49SGD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$11.49
--
--
--
--
4,689,962
$11.60
$8.33
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp prices A$300 mln notes due 2020
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Limited:OCBC Bank Priced A$300 Million Of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2020.Notes will bear interest at 3-month bank bill swap reference rate plus 0 . 6 0 % per annum. Full Article
United Engineers shares fall after buyout offer by Yanlord-led consortium fails
Sept 20 (Reuters) - United Engineers
Singapore Press enters loan agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation buys 685,400 shares in Great Eastern Holdings
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation says qtrly net interest income S$1.35 billion
July 27 (Reuters) - Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Ltd
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp updates on co's shareholdings in United engineers & WBL Corp
July 12 (Reuters) - Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Limited:OCBC Group's Shareholdings In United Engineers Limited & WBL Corporation Limited.refers to announcement in relation to co and Great Eastern's combined stakes in United Engineers and WBL.co and Great Eastern in final stages of discussions with shortlisted bidder regarding combined stakes in United Engineers and WBL.transaction is not expected to have a material impact on earnings of ocbc bank and great eastern. Full Article
OCBC Bank to acquire National Australia Bank's private wealth business in Singapore and Hong Kong
May 11 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
OCBC says loan growth will be in mid-single digit in 2017 vs 2016
May 9 (Reuters) - Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Ltd
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation reports Q1 NPAT of S$973 mln
May 9 (Reuters) - Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Ltd
Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation sells two units for S$38 mln
Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Limited: Sale Of Entire 100% Equity Interests In Two Subsidiary Companies . Deal for an aggregate cash consideration of S$38 million on a debt-free, cash-free basis . Upon completion of sale shares, BCS and BCSIS will cease to be subsidiaries of OCBC Bank. . Entered into a sale and purchase agreement . Sale of sale shares is not expected to have a material impact on EPS of group for financial year ending 31 Dec 2017 .Deal to sell interests in Banking Computer Services Pvt Ltd and BCS Information Systems to network for electronic transfers. Full Article
Fitch Rates OCBC's AUD Floating Rate Notes Final 'AA-'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC; AA-/Stable) AUD300 million floating rate notes due October 2020 a final rating of 'AA-'. The notes are issued under OCBC's USD10 billion global medium-term note programme. This follows the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 25 September 2017.