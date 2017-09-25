Edition:
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd (OCBC.SI)

OCBC.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

11.49SGD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$11.49
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,689,962
52-wk High
$11.60
52-wk Low
$8.33

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp prices A$300 mln notes due 2020
Monday, 25 Sep 2017 05:25am EDT 

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Limited:OCBC Bank Priced A$300 Million Of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2020.Notes will bear interest at 3-month bank bill swap reference rate plus 0 . 6 0 % per annum.  Full Article

United Engineers shares fall after buyout offer by Yanlord-led consortium fails
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 09:08pm EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - United Engineers :Shares fall 2.6 percent after buyout offer by Yanlord Land <<>>, Perennial <<>> consortium lapses.  Full Article

Singapore Press enters loan agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 06:23am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd ::Entered into a loan agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited for loan facility of S$280 million.Transaction has no material impact on earnings per share for FY ending 31 Aug 2018.  Full Article

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation buys 685,400 shares in Great Eastern Holdings
Thursday, 17 Aug 2017 05:34am EDT 

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation ::Purchased 685,400 shares at S$24.90 per share in Great Eastern Holdings Limited for S$17.07 million in cash.  Full Article

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation says qtrly net interest income S$1.35 billion
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 07:02pm EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Ltd ::Net interest income rose 7% to S$1.35 billion in 2Q17 from S$1.26 billion a year ago.Common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, tier 1 car and total car as at 30 June 2017, were 13.0%, 13.9% and 16.1% respectively.Reported a net profit after tax of S$1.08 billion for Q2 of 2017 an increase of 22% from S$885 million a year ago.Net interest margin for quarter was 1.65%, as compared to 1.68% a year ago.An interim dividend of 18 cents per share has been declared for first half of 2017.Non-performing loans ratio was 1.3% as at 30 June 2017, as compared to 1.1% previous year.  Full Article

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp updates on co's shareholdings in United engineers & WBL Corp
Tuesday, 11 Jul 2017 07:36pm EDT 

July 12 (Reuters) - Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Limited:OCBC Group's Shareholdings In United Engineers Limited & WBL Corporation Limited.refers to announcement in relation to co and Great Eastern's combined stakes in United Engineers and WBL.co and Great Eastern in final stages of discussions with shortlisted bidder regarding combined stakes in United Engineers and WBL.transaction is not expected to have a material impact on earnings of ocbc bank and great eastern.  Full Article

OCBC Bank to acquire National Australia Bank's private wealth business in Singapore and Hong Kong
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 10:30pm EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited :OCBC Bank to acquire National Australia Bank's private wealth business in Singapore and Hong Kong.entered into an agreement to acquire National Australia Bank's private wealth business in Singapore and Hong Kong.Purchase consideration will be at around book value.business will be earnings accretive to ocbc bank within first year of completion..Transaction, expected to be completed before end of year subject to regulatory approval.addition of us$1.7 billion (s$2.39 billion) of mortgage loans will increase overall size of ocbc bank's mortgage portfolio by about 4 per cent.transaction is not expected to have a material impact on OCBC Bank's capital position.OCBC Bank will immediately derive interest income from acquired mortgage loans upon completion.more than half of mortgage loans are booked in hong kong and will be transferred to OCBC Wing Hang in Hong Kong.remaining mortgage loans, booked in singapore, will be transferred to ocbc bank..  Full Article

OCBC says loan growth will be in mid-single digit in 2017 vs 2016
Monday, 8 May 2017 10:37pm EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Ltd :OCBC CEO says loan growth will be in mid-single digit in 2017 versus 2016.  Full Article

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation reports Q1 NPAT of S$973 mln
Monday, 8 May 2017 07:01pm EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Ltd :Net interest income of S$1.27 billion for Q1 was 3% lower as compared to S$1.31 billion a year ago.Net profit after tax of S$973 million for Q1 of 2017.Total net allowances for loans and other assets for 1q17 were S$168 million, as compared to S$167 million a year ago."We remain watchful to persistent headwinds in operating environment".Common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, tier 1 CAR and total CAR as at 31 March 2017, were 13.3%, 14.2% and 16.5% respectively.Qtrly net interest margin contracted 13 basis points from 1.75% a year ago to 1.62%.At end-March overall NPL ratio was 1.3%.  Full Article

Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation sells two units for S$38 mln
Tuesday, 11 Apr 2017 05:07am EDT 

Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Limited: Sale Of Entire 100% Equity Interests In Two Subsidiary Companies . Deal for an aggregate cash consideration of S$38 million on a debt-free, cash-free basis . Upon completion of sale shares, BCS and BCSIS will cease to be subsidiaries of OCBC Bank. . Entered into a sale and purchase agreement . Sale of sale shares is not expected to have a material impact on EPS of group for financial year ending 31 Dec 2017 .Deal to sell interests in Banking Computer Services Pvt Ltd and BCS Information Systems to network for electronic transfers.  Full Article

