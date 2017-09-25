Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd (OCBC.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp prices A$300 mln notes due 2020

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Limited:OCBC Bank Priced A$300 Million Of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2020.Notes will bear interest at 3-month bank bill swap reference rate plus 0 . 6 0 % per annum.

United Engineers shares fall after buyout offer by Yanlord-led consortium fails

Sept 20 (Reuters) - United Engineers :Shares fall 2.6 percent after buyout offer by Yanlord Land << >>, Perennial << >> consortium lapses.

Singapore Press enters loan agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd ::Entered into a loan agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited for loan facility of S$280 million.Transaction has no material impact on earnings per share for FY ending 31 Aug 2018.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation buys 685,400 shares in Great Eastern Holdings

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation ::Purchased 685,400 shares at S$24.90 per share in Great Eastern Holdings Limited for S$17.07 million in cash.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation says qtrly net interest income S$1.35 billion

July 27 (Reuters) - Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Ltd ::Net interest income rose 7% to S$1.35 billion in 2Q17 from S$1.26 billion a year ago.Common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, tier 1 car and total car as at 30 June 2017, were 13.0%, 13.9% and 16.1% respectively.Reported a net profit after tax of S$1.08 billion for Q2 of 2017 an increase of 22% from S$885 million a year ago.Net interest margin for quarter was 1.65%, as compared to 1.68% a year ago.An interim dividend of 18 cents per share has been declared for first half of 2017.Non-performing loans ratio was 1.3% as at 30 June 2017, as compared to 1.1% previous year.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp updates on co's shareholdings in United engineers & WBL Corp

July 12 (Reuters) - Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Limited:OCBC Group's Shareholdings In United Engineers Limited & WBL Corporation Limited.refers to announcement in relation to co and Great Eastern's combined stakes in United Engineers and WBL.co and Great Eastern in final stages of discussions with shortlisted bidder regarding combined stakes in United Engineers and WBL.transaction is not expected to have a material impact on earnings of ocbc bank and great eastern.

OCBC Bank to acquire National Australia Bank's private wealth business in Singapore and Hong Kong

May 11 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited :OCBC Bank to acquire National Australia Bank's private wealth business in Singapore and Hong Kong.entered into an agreement to acquire National Australia Bank's private wealth business in Singapore and Hong Kong.Purchase consideration will be at around book value.business will be earnings accretive to ocbc bank within first year of completion..Transaction, expected to be completed before end of year subject to regulatory approval.addition of us$1.7 billion (s$2.39 billion) of mortgage loans will increase overall size of ocbc bank's mortgage portfolio by about 4 per cent.transaction is not expected to have a material impact on OCBC Bank's capital position.OCBC Bank will immediately derive interest income from acquired mortgage loans upon completion.more than half of mortgage loans are booked in hong kong and will be transferred to OCBC Wing Hang in Hong Kong.remaining mortgage loans, booked in singapore, will be transferred to ocbc bank..

OCBC says loan growth will be in mid-single digit in 2017 vs 2016

May 9 (Reuters) - Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Ltd :OCBC CEO says loan growth will be in mid-single digit in 2017 versus 2016.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation reports Q1 NPAT of S$973 mln

May 9 (Reuters) - Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Ltd :Net interest income of S$1.27 billion for Q1 was 3% lower as compared to S$1.31 billion a year ago.Net profit after tax of S$973 million for Q1 of 2017.Total net allowances for loans and other assets for 1q17 were S$168 million, as compared to S$167 million a year ago."We remain watchful to persistent headwinds in operating environment".Common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, tier 1 CAR and total CAR as at 31 March 2017, were 13.3%, 14.2% and 16.5% respectively.Qtrly net interest margin contracted 13 basis points from 1.75% a year ago to 1.62%.At end-March overall NPL ratio was 1.3%.

Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation sells two units for S$38 mln

Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Limited: Sale Of Entire 100% Equity Interests In Two Subsidiary Companies . Deal for an aggregate cash consideration of S$38 million on a debt-free, cash-free basis . Upon completion of sale shares, BCS and BCSIS will cease to be subsidiaries of OCBC Bank. . Entered into a sale and purchase agreement . Sale of sale shares is not expected to have a material impact on EPS of group for financial year ending 31 Dec 2017 .Deal to sell interests in Banking Computer Services Pvt Ltd and BCS Information Systems to network for electronic transfers.