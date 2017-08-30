Sixth of October Development and Investment Co SAE (OCDI.CA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt's SODIC signs EGP 270 mln credit facility with CIB

Aug 30 (Reuters) - SIXTH OF OCTOBER DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT CO ::SIGNS EGP 270 MILLION MID-TERM CREDIT FACILITY WITH EGYPT'S COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT .CREDIT FACILITY TO BE USED TO FINANCE OCTOBER PLAZA PROJECT.

Egypt's SODIC unit increases credit facility amount to EGP 1.4 bln

Aug 24 (Reuters) - SIXTH OF OCTOBER DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT CO ::UNIT SORRELL FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH ARAB AFRICAN INTERNATIONAL BANK TO INCREASE CREDIT FACILITY AMOUNT TO EGP 1.4 BILLION.

Egyptian Exchange says Rimco EGT Investment raises stake in Sodic to 7.44 pct

May 18 (Reuters) - Egyptian Exchange ::Rimco EGT Investment purchases 15.6 million shares of Sixth Of October Development and Investment for EGP 230.4 million.Post purchase, stake of Rimco EGT investment in Egypt's Sodic increases to 7.44 percent from 2.89 percent.

Sixth of October Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises

May 16 (Reuters) - Sixth Of October Development and Investment Co :Q1 consol net profit after tax and minority interest EGP 211 million versus EGP 51 million year ago.Q1 consol total revenue EGP 703 million versus EGP 187 million year ago.As of March 31, 2017 receivables stood at EGP 9.9 billion.Backlog of EGP 13 billion providing strong earnings visibility for coming three years.

Egypt's SODIC signs EGP 1.3 bln credit facility agreement with AAIB

Sixth of October Development and Investment : Signs EGP 1.3 billion mid-term credit facility agreement with Arab African International Bank

Egypt's SODIC says EGP floatation had a positive impact on FY results

Sixth of October Development and Investment Co : Egyptian pound floatation had a positive impact of EGP 68.5 million on FY results

Egypt's SODIC expects around EGP 5.6 bln customer contracts in 2017

Sixth of October Development and Investment Co : Sees 2017 net customer contracts around EGP 5.6 billion; plans to invest around EGP 3 billion in projects in 2017

Egypt's Sodic FY consol profit rises

Sixth Of October Development and Investment Co : FY consol net profit EGP 441.3 million versus EGP 321.3 million year ago . FY consol total revenue EGP 2.07 billion versus EGP 1.47 billion year ago

Sixth of October Development and Investment approves issued capital increase

Sixth Of October Development and Investment Co : Says board approves issued capital increase to EGP 1.37 billion from EGP 1.36 billion

SODIC to convene meeting on Nov. 30 to approve issued capital increase

Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co Sae : Convening meeting on NOV 30 to approve issued capital increase within authorized limit