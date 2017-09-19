Ocado Group PLC (OCDO.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ocado shares fall after firm cautions of rise in short term costs

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ocado :Shares down 6 percent by 0747 GMT after firm cautions of rise in costs in short term.CFO says increase in short term costs at fulfilment centres "a couple of million pounds".CFO says has not seen "any real impact" from Amazon << >> expansion in UK grocery.

Ocado says expects recent international deal to be "first of many"

July 5 (Reuters) - Ocado Group Plc :H1 revenue 713.8 million stg.H1 pretax profit 7.7 million stg.Retail revenue increased 12.5% to £659.6 million.EBITDA up 2.7% to £45.2 million.Profit before tax of £7.7 million decreased by £1.7 million.Net debt up to £102.4 million due to significant capital investment in innovation and capacity.Active customers increased 12.7% year-on-year to over 600,000.Further conversations continuing with multiple retailers to adopt our solutions using OSP.Expect our recently announced international partnership to be first of many.

Ocado Group says priced offering of 250 mln stg senior secured notes due 2024

June 14 (Reuters) - Ocado Group Plc :Ocado Group - has priced an offering of 250 million stg senior secured notes due 2024 at a coupon of 4 pct and an issue price of 100 pct.Ocado Group - due to strong demand the offering was upsized from the originally anticipated size of 200 million stg.

Ocado announces first international customer for Ocado Smart Platform​

June 5 (Reuters) - Ocado Group Plc : :Ocado Group Plc - ‍announcement of first international customer for Ocado Smart Platform​.Ocado Group Plc - ‍ocado expects arrangement to be earnings and cash neutral in current and 2018 financial years, and increasingly accretive thereafter​.Ocado Group - ‍partner will pay an up-front fee to Ocado for access to OSP, together with ongoing fees that are based on volume of products sold online​.Ocado Group says "‍discussions with other retailers across globe are ongoing and continue to expect to sign multiple deals in medium term​".

Ocado "as confident as ever" will secure international deals

Ocado : CFO says remains "as confident as ever" will secure international deals . CFO says global interest in what Ocado can provide growing

Ocado still expects multiple deals with multiple partners

Ocado : CFO says still expect to sign multiple deals with multiple partners in medium term . CEO says "busier than we've ever been" in talks with potential overseas partners

Ocado begins operations at Andover CFC, expects rise in volumes

Ocado Group Plc :Commenced operations from its Andover CFC, expect volumes will increase over coming months.

Ocado sees Morrisons deal to be earnings accretive

Ocado Group Plc : Does not expect to incur significant additional capital expenditure .Expects agreements with wm morrisons to be earnings accretive, limited impact on its profit before exceptionals in current or 2017 FY.

Ocado says confidence in signing multiple international deals undiminished

Ocado : CFO says confidence in signing multiple international deals undiminished . CEO says "we don't believe Brexit will have any impact on the business" . CFO says talks with Morrisons on re-negotiated deal "progressing well" . CFO says target is to sign multiple deals with international retailers "in the medium term"