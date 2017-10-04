OceanaGold Corp (OGC.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oceanagold ‍Haile Gold Mine commenced commercial production on october 1, 2017.​

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Oceanagold Corp :‍Haile Gold Mine commenced commercial production on october 1, 2017.​.

Mirasol Resources ‍signed LoI with Oceanagold for JV agreement for Claudia Gold-Silver Project

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mirasol Resources Ltd ::Mirasol Resources- ‍signed LoI with Oceanagold Corp with respect to option JV agreement for Claudia au+ag project in Santa Cruz province Argentina​.Mirasol resources ltd - ‍ogc will have right to acquire, in multiple stages, up to 75% of mirasol owned claudia project​.Mirasol resources ltd - ‍mirasol will operate jv during first year and will be paid a 5% fee to cover administrative and overhead costs​.Mirasol resources ltd - ‍ogc option to earn 51% over a 4 year period by making cumulative exploration investment totalling us$10.5 million under agreement​.

OceanaGold says first-half net profit $61.4 mln vs $63.2 mln

July 27 (Reuters) - OceanaGold Corp :Consolidated production of 272,352 ounces of gold and 10,277 tonnes of copper in first half of 2017.‍first half revenue of $333.5 million with ebitda of $186.4 million and a net profit of $61.4 million​.Q2 revenue of $171.7 million with an ebitda of $84.7 million and a net profit of $25.4 million.‍company expects to produce 550,000 to 600,000 ounces of gold and 18,000 to 19,000 tonnes of copper in 2017​.First half net profit of $61.4 million versus $63.2 million.Sees ‍ 2017 all-in sustaining costs range from $600 to $650 per ounce sold​.

Oceanagold says copper production guidance range has increased

June 26 (Reuters) - Oceanagold Corp :OGC provides Haile commissioning update & revised guidance.Have encountered some commissioning issues that have had an impact on overall process stability and recoveries in relation to Haile​.Overall gold production guidance range for company remains broadly unchanged while copper production guidance range has increased.

Oceanagold appoints Scott Mcqueen as CFO

June 22 (Reuters) - Oceanagold Corp :Oceanagold announces management changes-OGC.AX.Appointment of Scott Mcqueen to role of chief financial officer.Mark chamberlain, current chief financial officer has been appointed executive vice president, corporate development.

Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement

May 25 (Reuters) - Mirasol Resources Ltd :Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina.La Curva agreement grants ogc option to acquire, in five stages, up to a 75% interest in project.Agreement also requires OGC to make a first year commitment of $1.25 million in exploration expenditures.

Oceanagold Corp says qtrly core earnings $66.9 mln

Oceanagold Corp : "Achieved record full year revenue of $628.6 million and net profit of $136.5 million" . "Achieved EBITDA of $283.6 million for full year and $66.9 million for Q4" . "Reported quarterly revenue of $147.4 million and net profit of $42.6 million in Q4" . Declared semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per common share . "With growth in production and higher margins expected in 2017, we are further strengthening our financial results and balance sheet" . In 2017, company expects to produce 550,000 to 610,000 ounces of gold and 15,000 to 17,000 tonnes of copper . Commissioning of Haile continues to advance well and we expect to announce commercial production early in Q2 . Sees 2017 sector leading all-in sustaining costs range from $600 to $650 per ounce sold ."DENR order remains under appeal with office of president in Philippines. Didipio mine continues to operate without interruption".

Oceanagold Corp responds to Philippines government press conference regarding mine closure

Oceanagold Corp : Oceanagold provides comments on recent Philippines government press conference . "Company confirms that it has not received any formal suspension order from DENR" . "No legal basis for any proposed suspension" . "Didipio operation is not in violation of laws, rules or regulations, and operation is not posing threat to public, security, health, safety or otherwise" .Understand didipio was one of 6 mining operations listed for proposed suspension, with another 23 mining operations listed for closure.

Oceanagold updates on 2016 production and cost guidance

Oceanagold Corp : Since 2013 expect to increase gold production by approximately 150% . Oceanagold achieves 2016 production and cost guidance . "Expect 2017 to be another solid year of performance across our business with higher production and stronger margins" . For 2017, co has increased its exploration budget to between $30 million and $41 million .Is also pleased to announce a consolidated 2017 capital expenditure program of $211 million to $252 million.

OceanaGold updates on operations in Philippines

OceanaGold Corp : OceanaGold Philippines update . Notes the press conference held by department of environment and natural resources . In the meantime, mining and processing activities are continuing at the Didipio Mine . Will seek clarification and reconsideration from the denr to further understand and rectify this matter in short order . Co confirms that it has not received any formal order from the department and is currently seeking clarification and further details . OceanaGold Didipio operation mentioned as one of the 23 mining companies listed that may have their operations suspended . Will consider all avenues, including working collaboratively with the denr, to facilitate the immediate resolution of matter . Suspended due to alleged outstanding social issues .