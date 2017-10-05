OHB SE (OHBG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

OHB SE says EU orders 4 Galileo satellites for EUR158 mln​

Oct 5 (Reuters) - OHB SE :dgap-adhoc: OHB SE: European commission orders a further four Galileo satellites from OHB System AG.OHB SE says ‍contract has a volume of euro 157.75 million​.

OHB SE H1 ‍EBIT up 7% to EUR 19.3 mln

Aug 10 (Reuters) - OHB SE ::‍FULL YEAR GUIDANCE 2017 REITERATED​.‍H1 TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED TO EUR 354 MILLION (+12%),​.‍H1 EBITDA INCREASED TO EUR 25.8 MILLION (+5%),​.H1 ‍EBIT INCREASED TO EUR 19.3 MILLION (+7%),​.H1 ‍EBT INCREASED TO EUR 17.8 MILLION (+13%)​.‍FIRM ORDERS HELD BY GROUP AT END OF FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017 WERE VALUED AT EUR 2,220 MILLION​.

OHB SE: OHB System AG ‍signs contract with German Aerospace Center​

June 28 (Reuters) - OHB SE ::‍OHB SYSTEM AG sIGNED A CONTRACT WORTH EUR 310.5 MILLION WITH GERMAN AEROSPACE CENTER (DLR) FOR PROJECT HEINRICH HERTZ​.

OHB SE: OHB System AG awarded contract for further eight navigation satellites

June 22 (Reuters) - OHB SE ::DGAP-NEWS: OHB SE: ESA AND THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION AWARDING THE BREMEN-BASED SATELLITE PRODUCER A CONTRACT FOR A FURTHER EIGHT NAVIGATION SATELLITES.‍CONTRACT IS WORTH EUR 324 MILLION​.‍THIS WILL INCREASE NUMBER OF GALILEO FOC SATELLITES SUPPLIED BY OHB TO A TOTAL OF 30, OF WHICH FIRST 14 ARE ALREADY IN ORBIT​.

OHB SE: MT Aerospace gets contract for development of components for new ariane 6 launcher

June 14 (Reuters) - OHB SE ::DGAP-NEWS: OHB SE: MT AEROSPACE AWARDED CONTRACT FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF TANK AND STRUCTURAL COMPONENTS FOR THE NEW ARIANE 6 LAUNCHER.‍OVERALL VALUE AT AROUND EUR 170 MILLION​.

OHB SE Q1 EBIT at EUR 9.4 mln, up 20 pct yoy

May 10 (Reuters) - OHB SE ::OHB SE: INCREASE IN TOTAL REVENUES TO EUR 165 MILLION (+5%), EBITDA EUR 12.7 MILLION (+19%), EBIT EUR 9.4 MILLION (+20%) INCREASE OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR, ORDER BOOKS VALUED AT EUR 1,523 MILLION ON MARCH 31, 2017.EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED TOTAL REVENUES OF EUR 800 MILLION FOR 2017, ACCOMPANIED BY EBITDA OF EUR 60 MILLION AND EBIT OF 44 MILLION.GIVEN GREATER ORDER BACKLOG AND UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR CURRENT YEAR, MANAGEMENT BOARD ASSUMES THAT GROUP'S NET ASSETS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION WILL ALSO REMAIN STRONG.

OHB SE: Proposal of OHB System AG for further 8 satellites selected by ESA

OHB FY EBIT up 6 pct at 42.7 million euros

OHB SE : Released audited results for fiscal 2016: total revenues of 728 million euros ($783.98 million); earnings and margin improvements of all earnings figures: EBITDA pct to 42.7 million euros . FY stabilised total revenues of 728 million euros (previous year 730 million euros) . FY EBITDA increased by 6 pct to 55.1 million euros (prev. year 52.1 million euros), margin improved to 7.6 pct (prev. year 7.1 pct) . FY EBIT increased by 6 pct to 42.7 million euros (prev. year 40.2 million euros), margin improved to 5.9 pct (prev. year 5.5 pct) . FY proposed dividend to AGM again at 0.40 euros per share . FY net profit after minority interests increased to 22.2 million euros (previous year: 21.0 million euros) . Expects consolidated total revenues of 800 million euros for 2017 .EBIT forecast will probably turn out to be 44 million euros in 2017.

OHB says MT Aerospace awarded further contracts by Boeing

Ohb Se :NASA space launch system: MT Aerospace, member of OHB Group, awarded further contracts by Boeing.

OHB SE: unit MT Aerospace awarded contract

OHB SE : MT Aerospace awarded contract for mechanical systems of ARIANE 6 ground facilities .Contract worth 23 million euros ($25.76 million)is covering development, manufacturing, delivery and commissioning of mechanical systems for launching facilities for coming ARIANE 6 until handover to CNES and ESA in May, 2018.