OHL Mexico SAB de CV (OHLMEX.MX)
20 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
OHL Mexico SAB de CV:The Mexican unit of Spanish construction firm OHL said on Friday its board chairman Jose Andres de Oteyza was stepping down and would be replaced by Juan Luis Osuna, who has served as the board's vice president - RTRS.OHL Mexico has been battered by corruption allegations since recordings were leaked in the first half of last year, in which its executives appeared to be discussing overcharging the government for a highway concession.The company said Oteyza was stepping down for personal reasons and did not go into further detail. He had been in the post since the end of March 2005, OHL Mexico said. Full Article
OHL Mexico SAB de CV:Mexico has fined the embattled Mexican unit of Spanish construction firm OHL 71.7 million pesos ($4.1 million) over inadequacies in its financial reporting, though the company said on Monday there was no evidence of fraud - RTRS.OHL Mexico has been battered by corruption allegations since recordings were leaked in the first half of last year, in which its executives appeared to be discussing overcharging the government for a highway concession.OHL Mexico Chief Executive Sergio Hidalgo said on a conference call that the company board voted unanimously to pay the fine.The company will be required by the Mexican securities regulator (CNBV) to work with its external advisors to come up with an acceptable way to report its so-called guaranteed return, OHL Mexico said in a statement to the stock exchange. Full Article