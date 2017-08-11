Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS)
340.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-2.80 (-0.82%)
Rs343.40
Rs343.40
Rs345.00
Rs340.00
60,310
656,559
Rs371.25
Rs257.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Oil India June-qtr profit falls 9 pct
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Oil India Ltd
Oil India Q4 crude production up 6.49 pct
May 29 (Reuters) - Oil India Ltd
Oil India March-qtr profit falls about 96 pct
May 29 (Reuters) - Oil India Ltd
Oil India approves 15.27 bln rupees share buyback
Oil India Ltd
Oil India to consider buy back of shares
Oil India Ltd
Oil India Dec qtr profit up about 19 pct
Oil India Ltd
Oil India seeks members' nod for 1:3 bonus issue
Oil India Ltd
Oil India approves voluntary winding up of unit Oil India International
Oil India Ltd
Indian Oil Corp says JV with Oil India, Bharat PetroResources completes 2 acquisitions
Indian Oil Corpn Ltd
India oil min says India will continue with current gas price formula
Oil Ministry: India oil minister says scouting for more oil gas assets in Russia . Oil India chair says currently producing 3.2 million t of oil/ year . India oil min says will continue with current gas price formula (Bengaluru newsroom) ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com ;)). Full Article
Exclusive: India's plan to sell stakes in producing fields to hit state explorers' profit
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI India plans to offer stakes of up to 60 percent in oil and gas fields owned by state energy companies that are already in production to private firms, five sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move that would hit revenues of state explorers.