Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS)

OILI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

340.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.80 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
Rs343.40
Open
Rs343.40
Day's High
Rs345.00
Day's Low
Rs340.00
Volume
60,310
Avg. Vol
656,559
52-wk High
Rs371.25
52-wk Low
Rs257.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oil India June-qtr profit falls 9 pct
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 06:24am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Oil India Ltd ::June quarter profit 4.50 billion rupees versus profit of 4.94 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 4.30 billion rupees.June quarter total income 24.86 billion rupees versus 24.61 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Oil India Q4 crude production up 6.49 pct
Monday, 29 May 2017 07:40am EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - Oil India Ltd :Says crude oil production 6.49 percent higher in Q4 2016-17.Says in process of buyback of 4.49 million shares at offer price of INR 340/share.  Full Article

Oil India March-qtr profit falls about 96 pct
Monday, 29 May 2017 07:09am EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - Oil India Ltd :March quarter net profit 193.1 million rupees.March quarter net sales 24.36 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.70 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 18.99 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 5.70 billion rupees.March quarter exceptional item was 11.52 billion rupees.  Full Article

Oil India approves 15.27 bln rupees share buyback
Monday, 20 Mar 2017 09:05am EDT 

Oil India Ltd :Says approves buyback of shares worth up to 15.27 billion rupees.  Full Article

Oil India to consider buy back of shares
Friday, 10 Mar 2017 06:30am EST 

Oil India Ltd :Says to consider proposal for buy back of fully paid-up equity shares of company.  Full Article

Oil India Dec qtr profit up about 19 pct
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 03:48am EST 

Oil India Ltd : Oil India Ltd - dec quarter net profit 4.55 billion rupees . Oil India Ltd - dec quarter net sales 23.76 billion rupees . Oil India Ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter net profit was 5.83 billion rupees . Oil India Ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 3.83 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 22.19 billion rupees .Oil India Ltd says declared interim dividend of INR 9.5 per share.  Full Article

Oil India seeks members' nod for 1:3 bonus issue
Wednesday, 7 Dec 2016 02:39am EST 

Oil India Ltd :Seeks members' nod for bonus issue in 1:3 ratio.  Full Article

Oil India approves voluntary winding up of unit Oil India International
Tuesday, 29 Nov 2016 06:01am EST 

Oil India Ltd : Approval for voluntary winding up of its wholly owned subsidiary-Oil India International Further company coverage: [OILI.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Indian Oil Corp says JV with Oil India, Bharat PetroResources completes 2 acquisitions
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 08:21am EDT 

Indian Oil Corpn Ltd :JV completes buying 23.9 pct shares of charter capital of JSC vankorneft, 29.9 pct of participatory share in charter capital of LLC TYNGD.  Full Article

India oil min says India will continue with current gas price formula
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 06:50am EDT 

Oil Ministry: India oil minister says scouting for more oil gas assets in Russia . Oil India chair says currently producing 3.2 million t of oil/ year . India oil min says will continue with current gas price formula (Bengaluru newsroom) ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com ;)).  Full Article

Exclusive: India's plan to sell stakes in producing fields to hit state explorers' profit

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI India plans to offer stakes of up to 60 percent in oil and gas fields owned by state energy companies that are already in production to private firms, five sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move that would hit revenues of state explorers.

