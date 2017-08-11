Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oil India June-qtr profit falls 9 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Oil India Ltd ::June quarter profit 4.50 billion rupees versus profit of 4.94 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 4.30 billion rupees.June quarter total income 24.86 billion rupees versus 24.61 billion rupees last year.

Oil India Q4 crude production up 6.49 pct

May 29 (Reuters) - Oil India Ltd :Says crude oil production 6.49 percent higher in Q4 2016-17.Says in process of buyback of 4.49 million shares at offer price of INR 340/share.

Oil India March-qtr profit falls about 96 pct

May 29 (Reuters) - Oil India Ltd :March quarter net profit 193.1 million rupees.March quarter net sales 24.36 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.70 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 18.99 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 5.70 billion rupees.March quarter exceptional item was 11.52 billion rupees.

Oil India approves 15.27 bln rupees share buyback

Oil India Ltd :Says approves buyback of shares worth up to 15.27 billion rupees.

Oil India to consider buy back of shares

Oil India Ltd :Says to consider proposal for buy back of fully paid-up equity shares of company.

Oil India Dec qtr profit up about 19 pct

Oil India Ltd : Oil India Ltd - dec quarter net profit 4.55 billion rupees . Oil India Ltd - dec quarter net sales 23.76 billion rupees . Oil India Ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter net profit was 5.83 billion rupees . Oil India Ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 3.83 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 22.19 billion rupees .Oil India Ltd says declared interim dividend of INR 9.5 per share.

Oil India seeks members' nod for 1:3 bonus issue

Oil India Ltd :Seeks members' nod for bonus issue in 1:3 ratio.

Oil India approves voluntary winding up of unit Oil India International

Oil India Ltd : Approval for voluntary winding up of its wholly owned subsidiary-Oil India International

Indian Oil Corp says JV with Oil India, Bharat PetroResources completes 2 acquisitions

Indian Oil Corpn Ltd :JV completes buying 23.9 pct shares of charter capital of JSC vankorneft, 29.9 pct of participatory share in charter capital of LLC TYNGD.

India oil min says India will continue with current gas price formula

Oil Ministry: India oil minister says scouting for more oil gas assets in Russia . Oil India chair says currently producing 3.2 million t of oil/ year . India oil min says will continue with current gas price formula