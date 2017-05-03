Edition:
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (OMAB.MX)

OMAB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

98.75MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.41 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
$99.16
Open
$100.76
Day's High
$100.76
Day's Low
$98.20
Volume
4,134,331
Avg. Vol
1,357,337
52-wk High
$114.98
52-wk Low
$82.18

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

OMA announces total revenues 1,619 million
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 05:00pm EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv :OMA announces first quarter 2017 operational and financial results.Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De CV - Q1 2017 earnings per ADS $0.45; Q1 2017 total revenues 1,619 million pesos versus 1,128 million pesos.  Full Article

Oma's annual shareholders' meeting approves Ps. 1,600 million dividend payment
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 05:30pm EDT 

May 2 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv :Oma's annual shareholders’ meeting approves Ps. 1,600 million dividend payment.Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv - Ratify Diego Quintana Kawage as chairman of board.Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv - Approved payment of a cash dividend of Ps. 1,600 million, or Ps. 4.00 per share.Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv - Shareholders' meeting approved a share purchase reserve of Ps. 1,500 million.  Full Article

OMA reports a 5.9 pct increase in March 2017 passenger traffic
Wednesday, 5 Apr 2017 08:30am EDT 

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv :Oma reports a 5.9 pctincrease in March 2017 passenger traffic.  Full Article

ADP completes sale of its stake in Mexican airport operator OMA
Monday, 10 Oct 2016 01:35am EDT 

ADP : Aéroports de Paris announces completion of sale of its equity interest in Mexican airport operator OMA . . Sold its 4.3 pct equity interest in OMA through an international private placement, after having converted its SETA shares in OMA's B shares. .Following this transaction, Groupe ADP is no longer shareholder of OMA or in SETA..  Full Article

OMA qtrly earnings were PS.1.13 per share
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 06:00pm EDT 

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv : Estimates that total passenger traffic growth for 2016 will be between 8% and 10% . 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 61% and 63% . Qtrly earnings were PS. 1.13 per share . OMA announces second quarter 2016 operational and financial results . Qtrly total terminal passenger traffic increased 8.7% to 4.5 million . Growth in aeronautical 2016 revenues is estimated to be between 24% and 26% . Qtrly consolidated net income increased 60.9% to PS. 446 million .Revising its outlook for 2016.  Full Article

BRIEF-OMA announces total revenues 1,619 million

May 3 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv

