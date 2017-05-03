Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (OMAB.MX)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

May 3 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv :OMA announces first quarter 2017 operational and financial results.Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De CV - Q1 2017 earnings per ADS $0.45; Q1 2017 total revenues 1,619 million pesos versus 1,128 million pesos.

May 2 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv :Oma's annual shareholders’ meeting approves Ps. 1,600 million dividend payment.Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv - Ratify Diego Quintana Kawage as chairman of board.Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv - Approved payment of a cash dividend of Ps. 1,600 million, or Ps. 4.00 per share.Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv - Shareholders' meeting approved a share purchase reserve of Ps. 1,500 million.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv :Oma reports a 5.9 pctincrease in March 2017 passenger traffic.

ADP : Aéroports de Paris announces completion of sale of its equity interest in Mexican airport operator OMA . . Sold its 4.3 pct equity interest in OMA through an international private placement, after having converted its SETA shares in OMA's B shares. .Following this transaction, Groupe ADP is no longer shareholder of OMA or in SETA..

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv : Estimates that total passenger traffic growth for 2016 will be between 8% and 10% . 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 61% and 63% . Qtrly earnings were PS. 1.13 per share . OMA announces second quarter 2016 operational and financial results . Qtrly total terminal passenger traffic increased 8.7% to 4.5 million . Growth in aeronautical 2016 revenues is estimated to be between 24% and 26% . Qtrly consolidated net income increased 60.9% to PS. 446 million .Revising its outlook for 2016.