Omaxe Ltd (OMAX.NS)
OMAX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
205.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.10 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
Rs205.30
Open
Rs206.00
Day's High
Rs206.50
Day's Low
Rs205.30
Volume
73,142
Avg. Vol
586,197
52-wk High
Rs215.70
52-wk Low
Rs154.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Omaxe Ltd March-qtr consol profit up about 20 pct
Omaxe Ltd
BRIEF-India's Omaxe says Sunil Goel resigns as joint MD
Sept 28 Omaxe Ltd * Says Sunil Goel, joint managing director of co, resigns Source text - http://bit.ly/2wlnPrb Further company coverage: