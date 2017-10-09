Old Mutual PLC (OML.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Old Mutual cuts stake in Indivior to 4.36 pct

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc :OLD MUTUAL CUTS STAKE IN INDIVIOR TO 4.36 PERCENT FROM 7.01 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER- FILING‍​.

Old Mutual plans to list two divisions in 2018, H1 operating profit up 37 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc :Old mutual interim results 2017 - parts 1 & 2.Pre-Tax adjusted operating profits were up 37%.Pre-Tax adjusted operating profit (aop) of £969 million (h1 2016: £708 million), up 37%.Ifrs pre-tax profit of £940 million (h1 2016: £534 million); including profit on disposal of omam of £108 million.2017 first interim dividend of 3.53p up 32% and in line with our capital management policy.Old mutual wealth (omw) aop £134 million up 29%..Old mutual wealth strong net client cash flow (nccf) growth, up 53%.We remain on track to deliver managed separation within stated timing and costs..Removal of plc central operational and debt costs . Delivered annualised cost savings of £31 million.Omam is now independent from old mutual plc.During h1 2017 we have sold and contracted to sell approximately 45% of omam business for net proceeds of $785 million, which would reduce old mutual plc's stake to 5.5%.Sale of 26% stake in kotak mahindra old mutual life insurance for net proceeds of £138 million, due to complete in h2 2017.We expect listing of omw and old mutual limited (oml), south african holding company, to take place in 2018 at earliest opportunity after old mutual's 2017 full year results.

Old Mutual appoints Mike Ilsley as CFO of Old Mutual Emerging Markets

Aug 11 (Reuters) - OLD MUTUAL PLC :MIKE ILSLEY APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF OLD MUTUAL EMERGING MARKETS.OML WILL BE NEW SOUTH AFRICAN HOLDING COMPANY, WHICH IS PLANNED TO BE LISTED NEXT YEAR.

Nedbank Group reports HY headline earnings of 5.3 bln rand

Aug 2 (Reuters) - NEDBANK GROUP LTD ::NEDBANK GROUP-2017 GUIDANCE FOR GROWTH IN DILUTED HEPS IS FOR THIS MEASURE TO BE POSITIVE, BUT LESS THAN OR EQUAL TO GROWTH IN NOMINAL GDP.HY HEADLINE EARNINGS OF R5.3BN, BEING 2.9% DOWN ON OUR 2016 FIRST-HALF.EXCLUDING ETI, HY DHEPS INCREASED BY 5,9% TO 1 316 CENTS (JUNE 2016: 1 243 CENTS).HY CET1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 12,3% (JUNE 2016: 11,6%) AVERAGE LCR FOR Q2 OF 104,6% (JUNE 2016: 93,1%).HY NEDBANK'S NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO 16 200 CENTS (JUNE 2016: 15 826 CENTS).HY NII INCREASED BY 4,0% TO R13 548M (JUNE 2016: R13 028M), AHEAD OF AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING BANKING ASSET GROWTH OF 2,4%.NEDBANK GROUP LTD - COLLABORATION WITH OM PLC TO UNLOCK R1,0BN OF SYNERGIES BY END OF 2017 FROM OM PLC BUSINESSES IN SA, REMAINS ON TRACK.NEDBANK GROUP LTD - "IN LIGHT OF WEAK ECONOMIC OUTLOOK IN SA", CO REVISED GUIDANCE ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2017.GIVEN SA'S WEAKER-THAN-EXPECTED GROWTH IN FIRST HALF, NEDBANK GROUP'S CURRENT FORECAST FOR GROWTH IN 2017 IS 0,6%, WITH RISK TO GROWTH ON DOWNSIDE.NEDBANK GROUP LTD - SEES 2017 AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING BANKING ASSETS TO GROW BELOW NOMINAL GDP GROWTH.NEDBANK GROUP LTD - SEES 2017 NIM TO BE SLIGHTLY ABOVE 2016 REBASED LEVEL OF 3,54%.NEDBANK GROUP LTD - SEES 2017 CLR TO INCREASE FROM LEVEL OF 47 BPS IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 TOWARDS BOTTOM END OF OUR TARGET RANGE OF 60 TO 100 BPS.

Peter Bain steps down as CEO of Old Mutual U.S. fund arm

June 30 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc :Old mutual plc - effective june 30, 2017, peter bain is stepping down from his roles as president, chief executive officer and director.Old mutual plc - james ritchie, chairman of omam board, to serve as executive chairman, interim ceo while board conducts search for company's next ceo.

Old Mutual solvency capital ratio falls in 2016

June 30 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc publishes solvency and financial condition report::Group solvency ii ratio of 122.3 percent as at dec 31 2016.Group solvency ii ratio declined from 138 percent jan 1 2016.Decline mainly due weakening stg versus rand, dividend payments, landmark partners purchase by omam, rise in capital requirements.

Old Mutual says Nkosana Moyo steps down to pursue political interests​

June 29 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc ::‍Nkosana Moyo has stepped down from Old Mutual board with immediate effect in order to pursue his political interests further​.‍Since his appointment in september 2013, Moyo has served on group audit and remuneration committees​.‍Membership of those committees will now be reviewed by board​.

South Africa's Nedbank Q1 net interest margin widens

May 18 (Reuters) - Nedbank :Net interest income grew at mid-single digit levels.Nedbank net interest income grew at mid-single digit levels.Nedbank net interest margin (nim) for period widened ahead of full year 2016 level of 3,54% and q1 2016 level of 3,51%.Nedbank non-interest revenue grew at low-to-mid single digit levels.Nedbank nedj.j group's share of eti's attributable loss of usd 427m for fourth-quarter in 2016 was approximately r1,2bn (q1 2016: r676m loss).It will now be more challenging to achieve full 2017 year guidance provided at time of release of our 2016 annual results.

Old Mutual Asset Management prices offering at $14.55 per share

May 16 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc , :Om asset management plc ("omam") announced today pricing of a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $14.55 per share.Public offering is expected to close on 19 may 2017.Ordinary shares are being offered by old mutual plc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, om group (uk) limited.Underwriters also have a 30- day option to purchase up to an additional 2.595 million ordinary shares at public offering price, less underwriting discount.Omam will not sell any shares in offering and will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares.

Old Mutual says OM Asset Management launches secondary share offering

May 16 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc ::OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement .OM Asset Management Plc has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares.Ordinary shares are being offered by Old Mutual, through its wholly owned subsidiary, OM Group (UK) Ltd.Underwriters also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.595 million ordinary shares at price set forth.Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is acting as sole book running manager for offering.