Omnia Holdings Ltd (OMNJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Omnia Holdings says to buy 38.9 pct stake in Sakhile Initiative 2 Limited

DSept 13 (Reuters) - Omnia Holdings Limited ::OMNIA HOLDINGS - BOARD RESOLVED TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION IN RESPECT OF FIRST ISSUE OF TRANCHE 1 FOR 65 PARTICIPANTS, REPRESENTING 38.9% OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES OF SAKHILE 2.GROUP EXERCISED CALL OPTION IN RESPECT OF PARTICIPANTS WHO RETIRED, WERE RETRENCHED OR WHO DIED DURING PERIOD 2011 TO 31 JULY 2017.TOTAL EXERCISE VALUE OF CALL OPTION WILL BE SETTLED BY ISSUE OF 652 328 NEW OMNIA SHARES WITH A CURRENT MARKET VALUE OF R94 MILLION.

Omnia Holdings posts FY HEPS 881 cents

June 27 (Reuters) - Omnia Holdings Ltd ::FY revenue down 3% to r16.3bn.FY headline earnings per share of 881 cents, down 7%.Declared final gross cash dividend of 180 cents.Says guidance for agriculture has been lowered to 6.0 percent - 8.0 percent.Says FY 2018 guidance for mining is unchanged at 12.0 percent- 4.0 percent and chemicals is unchanged at 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent.

Omnia Holdings says acquisition of Umongo Petroleum Proprietary Limited

May 11 (Reuters) - Omnia Holdings Ltd ::Says has entered into sale of shares agreement with Lubricant Additives Solutions and Technology (Mauritius) and Autumn Storm Investments 294 Proprietary Limited, for 90% of ordinary shares of Umongo Petroleum Proprietary Limited.Acquisiton is for maximum aggregate consideration of ZAR780 million.

South Africa's Omnia sees first-half HEPS down 20 pct-25 pct

Omnia Holdings Ltd :HEPS for six months ended Sept. 30 expected to be between 370.5 cents and 395.2 cents, reflecting a decrease of between 25 pct and 20 pct.

Omnia Group withdraws offer for Nordex Explosives

Omnia Holdings Ltd : Omnia Group withdraws offer for Nordex Explosives Ltd. .Withdrawal and termination of its offer to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Nordex Explosives Ltd..

Omnia Holdings Ltd increases offer price to C$0.25 per Nordex share

Omnia Holdings Ltd: Increasing its all-cash per share offer price by c$0.03 to c$0.25 per share under its offer to purchase all common shares of nordex .Omnia Holdings Ltd says no other terms or conditions of omnia offer are changed.

Nordex Explosives announces increase in offer price from EPC Groupe

Nordex Explosives Ltd : Nordex Explosives announces increase in offer price from EPC groupe to $0.22 for each Nordex share .Increased price offere by EPC to co's shareholders matches cash consideration offered by Omnia Holdings under take-over bid to buy co.

Omnia Group to make offer to buy Nordex for C$0.20 in cash per share

Omnia Holdings : Omnia Group to make all-cash premium offer to acquire Nordex Explosives . Intends to make an all-cash offer to purchase shares of nordex explosives limited for c$0.20 in cash per share . Offer will be made through Omnia's mining division in name of BME . "Offer follows five months of negotiations with Nordex which were unsuccessful" . Offer will not be subject to a financing condition and made from cash on hand .While offer will be made without support of board of Nordex, Omnia remains open to discussing supported transaction with Nordex.

Omnia Group offers to buy Nordex Explosives

Omnia Holdings Ltd : South Africa's Omnia Group to make all-cash premium offer to acquire Nordex Explosives Limited . Intends to make an all-cash offer to purchase shares of Nordex Explosives Limited for C$0.20 in cash per share . Offer will be made through Omnia's mining division in name of BME . "Offer follows five months of negotiations with Nordex which were unsuccessful" . Offer will not be subject to a financing condition and made from cash on hand .While offer will be made without support of board of Nordex, Omnia remains open to discussing supported transaction with Nordex.

Omnia Holdings reports flat FY rev

Omnia Holdings Ltd : FY revenue remained flat at R16.8 billion . FY profit before tax of R1 012 million down 24% . FY headline earnings per share down 29% to 1 033 cents .Board has declared a final gross cash dividend of 180 cents per ordinary share in respect of year ended 31 March 2016.