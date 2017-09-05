Edition:
United States

Onex Corp (ONEX.TO)

ONEX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

97.15CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
$97.19
Open
$97.29
Day's High
$98.17
Day's Low
$97.15
Volume
183,176
Avg. Vol
123,755
52-wk High
$106.05
52-wk Low
$82.13

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GIC to invest in BBAM through acquisition of significant minority interest
Tuesday, 5 Sep 2017 09:00am EDT 

Sept 5 (Reuters) - GIC::GIC to invest in BBAM through acquisition of significant minority interest.GIC - agreed to acquire a C. 30% interest in BBAM.GIC - will acquire its interest in BBAM through partial sales by company's two existing shareholders, BBAM's management team and Onex Group.GIC - following transaction, all three parties will assume minority joint ownership of company.  Full Article

Onex reports second-quarter 2017 results
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 07:01am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Onex Corp :Onex reports second-quarter 2017 results.Q2 revenue rose 48 percent to $6.2 billion.Qtrly net loss per subordinate voting share‍​ from continuing operations $5.04.  Full Article

Jeld-Wen prices secondary offering
Thursday, 25 May 2017 08:30am EDT 

May 25 (Reuters) - Onex Corp :Jeld-Wen prices secondary offering.Says secondary public offering of 14.0 million common shares priced at $30.75 per share.  Full Article

Jeld-Wen prices secondary offering
Thursday, 25 May 2017 08:30am EDT 

May 25 (Reuters) - Onex Corp :Jeld-Wen prices secondary offering.Pricing of a secondary public offering of 14 million shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders.Offering price of $30.75 per share.  Full Article

Onex Q1 net loss $937 mln vs $175 mln
Friday, 12 May 2017 07:00am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - Onex Corp :Onex reports first-quarter 2017 results.Onex corp qtrly revenues increased by 38% to $6.5 billion compared to same period of prior year.Onex corp - net loss for q1 of 2017 was $937 million compared to a net loss of $175 million in same quarter of 2016.Onex corp - increase in net loss in quarter was driven by two accounting charges.Onex - charges would be expected to reverse as gains in income statement if relevant operating companies were ultimately sold at current fair market values.  Full Article

Onex increases quarterly dividend by 9 percent to C$0.075 per share
Thursday, 11 May 2017 03:00pm EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - Onex Corp ::Increases quarterly dividend by 9 percent to C$0.075 per share.  Full Article

Carestream to sell dental digital business to funds managed by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice And Carecapital Advisors
Thursday, 13 Apr 2017 02:00pm EDT 

Onex Corp - : Carestream agrees to sell dental digital business to clayton, dubilier & rice and hillhouse/carecapital . Onex corp - additional terms of transaction were not disclosed . Onex-Carestream entered into an agreement to sell its dental digital business to funds managed by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice And Carecapital Advisors .Onex corp - new independent company will be named carestream dental.  Full Article

Onex Credit Partners amends and upsizes CLO-4
Tuesday, 11 Apr 2017 04:30pm EDT 

Onex Corp : Onex Credit Partners amends and upsizes CLO-4 . Onex Corp - Onex credit priced a transaction which extends reinvestment period of its fourth collateralized loan obligation by four years from closing . Onex - after giving effect to closing of refinancing and european collateralized loan obligation, Onex Credit will manage approximately $8 billion .Onex Corp - Onex Credit Partners LLC priced a transaction which increases size of CLO by $105 million to approximately $600 million.  Full Article

Save-A-Lot appoints Kenneth Mcgrath as CEO
Monday, 3 Apr 2017 05:32pm EDT 

Onex Corp : Save-A-Lot - appointed Kenneth Mcgrath as chief executive officer effective april 21, 2017 .Save-A-Lot - Mcgrath will be taking over from Eric Claus, Save-A-Lot's current chief executive officer.  Full Article

Onex to sell USI Insurance Services for $4.3 billion
Friday, 17 Mar 2017 07:30am EDT 

Onex Corp : Onex to sell usi insurance services for $4.3 billion . Co and affiliates agreed to sell usi insurance services to an affiliate of kkr & co. l.p. And cdpq . Onex corp says onex' portion of sale proceeds will be approximately $563 million, including carried interest of $65 million .Onex - upon completion of deal , onex group will have received proceeds of approximately $2.1 billion, including a prior distribution of $181 million in 2015.  Full Article

Onex Corp News

» More ONEX.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials