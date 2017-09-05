Onex Corp (ONEX.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GIC to invest in BBAM through acquisition of significant minority interest

Sept 5 (Reuters) - GIC::GIC to invest in BBAM through acquisition of significant minority interest.GIC - agreed to acquire a C. 30% interest in BBAM.GIC - will acquire its interest in BBAM through partial sales by company's two existing shareholders, BBAM's management team and Onex Group.GIC - following transaction, all three parties will assume minority joint ownership of company.

Onex reports second-quarter 2017 results

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Onex Corp :Onex reports second-quarter 2017 results.Q2 revenue rose 48 percent to $6.2 billion.Qtrly net loss per subordinate voting share‍​ from continuing operations $5.04.

Jeld-Wen prices secondary offering

May 25 (Reuters) - Onex Corp :Jeld-Wen prices secondary offering.Says secondary public offering of 14.0 million common shares priced at $30.75 per share.

Onex Q1 net loss $937 mln vs $175 mln

May 12 (Reuters) - Onex Corp :Onex reports first-quarter 2017 results.Onex corp qtrly revenues increased by 38% to $6.5 billion compared to same period of prior year.Onex corp - net loss for q1 of 2017 was $937 million compared to a net loss of $175 million in same quarter of 2016.Onex corp - increase in net loss in quarter was driven by two accounting charges.Onex - charges would be expected to reverse as gains in income statement if relevant operating companies were ultimately sold at current fair market values.

Onex increases quarterly dividend by 9 percent to C$0.075 per share

May 11 (Reuters) - Onex Corp ::Increases quarterly dividend by 9 percent to C$0.075 per share.

Carestream to sell dental digital business to funds managed by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice And Carecapital Advisors

Onex Corp - : Carestream agrees to sell dental digital business to clayton, dubilier & rice and hillhouse/carecapital . Onex corp - additional terms of transaction were not disclosed . Onex-Carestream entered into an agreement to sell its dental digital business to funds managed by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice And Carecapital Advisors .Onex corp - new independent company will be named carestream dental.

Onex Credit Partners amends and upsizes CLO-4

Onex Corp : Onex Credit Partners amends and upsizes CLO-4 . Onex Corp - Onex credit priced a transaction which extends reinvestment period of its fourth collateralized loan obligation by four years from closing . Onex - after giving effect to closing of refinancing and european collateralized loan obligation, Onex Credit will manage approximately $8 billion .Onex Corp - Onex Credit Partners LLC priced a transaction which increases size of CLO by $105 million to approximately $600 million.

Save-A-Lot appoints Kenneth Mcgrath as CEO

Onex Corp : Save-A-Lot - appointed Kenneth Mcgrath as chief executive officer effective april 21, 2017 .Save-A-Lot - Mcgrath will be taking over from Eric Claus, Save-A-Lot's current chief executive officer.

Onex to sell USI Insurance Services for $4.3 billion

Onex Corp : Onex to sell usi insurance services for $4.3 billion . Co and affiliates agreed to sell usi insurance services to an affiliate of kkr & co. l.p. And cdpq . Onex corp says onex' portion of sale proceeds will be approximately $563 million, including carried interest of $65 million .Onex - upon completion of deal , onex group will have received proceeds of approximately $2.1 billion, including a prior distribution of $181 million in 2015.