Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC.BO)
172.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-2.05 (-1.18%)
Rs174.20
Rs175.00
Rs175.00
Rs171.50
118,760
668,401
Rs212.00
Rs155.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Larsen & Toubro unit L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering gets contract from ONGC
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd
India's ONGC appoints Shashi Shanker as chairman, MD
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
Deep industries says high court passes order suspending action of suspension by ONGC
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Deep Industries Ltd
BRIEF-India's ONGC buys 80 pct participating interest, operatorship in GSPC's block
Corrects headline to clarify ONGC buys participating interest and operatorship in block of GSPC and not in the company:Says ONGC buys 80% stake of GSPC and takes over operatorship rights in block KGOSN- 2001/3.Made advance payment of $200 million to GSPC in respect of future consideration for six discoveries other than Deen Dayal West Field.GSPC remains in block holding 10% PI.Takes over NELP-III block KG-OSN-2001/3 against purchase consideration of US$995.26 million for Deen Dayal West Field in the block.ONGC intends to develop an HPHT corridor of oil and gas in the Krishna Godavari basin.Deen Dayal Field will act as pivot in developing nearby HPHT discoveries in Yanam and Godavari PML areas of ONGC, simultaneously. Full Article
India's ONGC buys 80 pct stake of Gujarat State Petroleum Corp
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation June-qtr profit falls about 8 pct
July 27 (Reuters) - Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
Oil & Natural Gas Corp facilitates startups under flagship programme of India govt
June 23 (Reuters) - Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
Deep Industries gets contract from ONGC Ltd
June 23 (Reuters) - Deep Industries Ltd
India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
June 22 (Reuters) - Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas::Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016.Crude oil production by ONGC during May was 1934.59 TMT, 0.98 pct higher than monthly target; 2.52 pct higher versus May, 2016.Natural gas production during May, 2017 was 2768.89 MMSCM, 5.19 pct lower than target, 4.16 percent higher versus May 2016.Natural gas production by ONGC during May, 2017 was 1963.62 MMSCM, 1.69 pct lower than target; 9.52 pct higher versus May, 2016. Full Article
BP, India's Reliance have ongoing business with ONGC despite disputes- Reliance
June 15 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd
India's ONGC may consider selling stakes in state firms to fund HPCL deal
NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation may consider selling its stake in other state firms to partly fund its acquisition of state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, its chairman D. K. Sarraf said.