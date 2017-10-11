Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Larsen & Toubro unit L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering gets contract from ONGC​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :Says ‍L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins around $177 million contract from ONGC​.Says offshore contract for the transportation & installation – Daman Development Project.

India's ONGC appoints Shashi Shanker as chairman, MD

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd ::Shashi Shanker appointed as chairman & MD of co w.e.f. Oct 01‍​.

Deep industries says high court passes order suspending action of suspension by ONGC

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Deep Industries Ltd :Says ONGC, Rajahmundry asset, communicated decision to terminate two contracts for hiring gas dehydration system.Says ONGC, Rajahmundry asset communicated decision of further action of suspension of future business dealings.Says decisions challenged by co in high court, which passed order suspending action by ONGC.

Corrects headline to clarify ONGC buys participating interest and operatorship in block of GSPC and not in the company:Says ONGC buys 80% stake of GSPC and takes over operatorship rights in block KGOSN- 2001/3.Made advance payment of $200 million to GSPC in respect of future consideration for six discoveries other than Deen Dayal West Field.GSPC remains in block holding 10% PI.Takes over NELP-III block KG-OSN-2001/3 against purchase consideration of US$995.26 million for Deen Dayal West Field in the block‍.ONGC intends to develop an HPHT corridor of oil and gas in the Krishna Godavari basin.Deen Dayal Field will act as pivot in developing nearby HPHT discoveries in Yanam and Godavari PML areas of ONGC, simultaneously.

India's ONGC buys 80 pct stake of Gujarat State Petroleum Corp

India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation June-qtr profit falls about 8 pct

July 27 (Reuters) - Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd :June quarter profit 38.85 billion rupees versus profit of 42.33 billion rupees last year.Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 43.25 billion rupees.June quarter total income 199.28 billion rupees versus 187.37 billion rupees last year.

Oil & Natural Gas Corp facilitates startups under flagship programme of India govt

June 23 (Reuters) - Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd ::Says ONGC facilitates startups under flagship programme of Government of India.

Deep Industries gets contract from ONGC Ltd

June 23 (Reuters) - Deep Industries Ltd :Says awarded a contract from ONGC Ltd.Says contract is for securing services of 30 tons workover rig to be deployed in ONGC CBM asset, Bokaro.Says tenure of contract is 1 year and total estimated value of contract is INR 37.2 million.

India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct

June 22 (Reuters) - Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas::Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016.Crude oil production by ONGC during May was 1934.59 TMT, 0.98 pct higher than monthly target; 2.52 pct higher versus May, 2016.Natural gas production during May, 2017 was 2768.89 MMSCM, 5.19 pct lower than target, 4.16 percent higher versus May 2016.Natural gas production by ONGC during May, 2017 was 1963.62 MMSCM, 1.69 pct lower than target; 9.52 pct higher versus May, 2016.

BP, India's Reliance have ongoing business with ONGC despite disputes- Reliance

June 15 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd chairman says::BP, India's Reliance have ongoing businesses with ONGC despite disputes.BP CEO: expect global oil prices at $50-$55/bbl next year.