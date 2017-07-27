Ontex Group NV (ONTEX.BR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ontex Group H1 adjusted net profit of EUR 71.5 million, up 8.8% yoy

July 27 (Reuters) - ONTEX GROUP NV : :‍H1 REPORTED REVENUE UP 22%: LFL REVENUE GROWTH IN ALL 5 DIVISIONS AND 3 CATEGORIES​.H1 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED BY 17.4% YOY TO EUR 144.7 MILLION​.H1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT OF EUR 71.5 MILLION WAS UP 8.8% YOY.H1 REVENUE WAS EUR 1.17 BILLION, UP 22.0% ON A REPORTED BASIS.NET DEBT WAS EUR 743.9 MILLION AS OF JUNE 30, 2017.RECENT ACQUISITION OF ONTEX BRAZIL IS ANTICIPATED TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS FOR 2017​.WE EXPECT TO GROW REVENUE AHEAD OF OUR MARKETS FOR FULL YEAR 2017.WE EXPECT THAT PRICES FOR OUR MAIN COMMODITY RAW MATERIALS WILL CONTINUE TO BE A HEADWIND FOR REST OF 2017 COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR.

Ontex Group Q1 adjusted EBITDA at 70.0 million euros

May 10 (Reuters) - Ontex Group Nv : :Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 70.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 68.6 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q1 REVENUE EUR 556.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 547 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.WE HAVE MADE A POSITIVE START TO 2017, WHICH ALLOWS US TO MAINTAIN OUR EXPECTATION TO GROW REVENUE AHEAD OF OUR MARKETS IN ALL DIVISIONS FOR FULL YEAR.CONTRIBUTION FROM ONTEX BRAZIL ACQUISITION WILL ALSO DRIVE GROUP REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN 2017.WE REMAIN COMMITTED TO MODEST MARGIN EXPANSION OVER TIME..

Ontex Group NV : Ontex announces to launch a capital increase through an accelerated bookbuilt process . Number of new shares to be placed will be determined by bookbuilding process but will not exceed 7,486,110 . New shares will be placed with institutional investors only, without preferential subscription right for shareholders . Proceeds of ABB placement will be used to refinance business, following acquisition of personal hygiene business of hypermarcas . Issue price per share and number of shares effectively placed will be announced after completion of placement .Placement expected before opening of trading on Euronext Brussels on March 23, 2017.

Ontex FY revenue 1.99 billion euros, in line with Reuters poll

Ontex Group NV : FY revenue 1.99 billion euros ($2.10 billion)versus 1.99 billion euros in Reuters poll . FY adjusted profit for the period 131.7 million euros versus 126 million euros in Reuters poll . FY adjusted EBITDA 248.7 million euros versus 248 million euros in Reuters poll . FY adjusted EPS 1.77 euros versus 1.68 euros in Reuters poll . Anticipated to grow revenue ahead of its markets in all divisions in 2017, supported by commercial investments behind brand portfolio and retail partners’ brands . We expect external environment to remain challenging in 2017, including volatile FX and some pressures on raw material costs .Proposes to pay a gross dividend of 0.55 euro per share.

Ontex Group Nv : Ontex announces agreement to acquire the personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas . To acquire personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas S.A. for an enterprise value of R$1 billion (euro 286 million) . Contribution from HM personal hygiene expected to result in double digit EPS accretion in first year of ownership . Ontex Group NV - Contribution from HM personal hygiene expected to result in return on capital employed exceeding Ontex's cost of capital in first year of ownership . After cost synergies anticipate modest growth in adjusted EBITDA margins for enlarged Ontex Group in 2017 .Completion of transaction currently expected to take place in Q1 of 2017.

Ontex Group NV : Ontex confirms discussions regarding possible acquisition of the personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas, in Brazil . These discussions with the Brazilian company are at an advanced stage, and neither party is legally bound to proceed with transaction .There can be no assurance that a transaction will ultimately materialize.

Corrects headline to clarify Hypermarcas in talks to sell diaper unit, not whole company.Ontex Group NV : Ontex confirms discussions regarding possible acquisition of the personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas, in Brazil . These discussions with the Brazilian company are at an advanced stage, and neither party is legally bound to proceed with transaction .There can be no assurance that a transaction will ultimately materialize.

Ontex H1 net profit up 11 pct at 65.7 mln euros

Ontex Group NV : Q2 revenue rose 19.3 percent to 510.2 million euros ($564.6 million) . H1 adjusted EBITDA increased by 12.2 pct yoy to 123.3 million euros . H1 adjusted net profit was 65.7 million euros, up 11.0 pct compared to last year . In second half we expect to deliver group revenue growth in line with our mid term model . Expect that second half 2016 revenue growth will be in our mid-term range of 4-6 pct like-for-like .Expects to have a group adjusted EBITDA margin for FY 2016 at least in line with FY 2015 (12.4 pct) on a much larger revenue base.

Ontex comments on decision by Spanish Competition Authority regarding infringement proceedings

Ontex Group NV: Ontex comments on the decision by the Spanish Competition Authority regarding infringement proceedings ."Ontex does not agree with the decision and will explore all appeal possibilities".

Ontex Group comments on FY 2016 guidance

Ontex Group NV:Says expectations for 2016 like-for like (LFL) growth remain unchanged.Expects to have a group adjusted EBITDA margin for FY 2016 in line with FY 2015 (12.4 pct) on a much larger revenue base.