Orange Polska Q4 Net Loss At 198 Million Zlotys

Feb 20 (Reuters) - ORANGE POLSKA SA ::SAYS Q4 NET LOSS AT 198 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 200 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.SAYS Q4 REVENUE 2.91 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.91 BILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA AT ABOUT 3 BILLION ZLOTYS.SEES FY 2018 CAPEX IN RANGE OF 2.0-2.2 BILLION ZLOTYS.WILL NOT RECOMMEND DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR 2017.SAYS FY NET LOSS 60 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 62 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.SAYS FY REVENUE 11.38 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 11.54 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.SAYS FY OPERATING INCOME 229 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.35 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.SAYS FY ADJUSTED EBITDA 3.01 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.16 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Orange Polska reaches agreement with trade unions on voluntary redundancies

WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Orange Polska ::Polish unit of France's Orange << >> says it reached an agreement with trade unions for 2018-2019, which envisages that 2,680 employees will be able to choose voluntary redundancies .The agreements also provides for the possibility to increase basic salaries by 2.5 percent in both 2018 and 2019, as well as additional compensation for employees who reach retirement age.Orange Polska also says that the agreement envisages the limit of employees who can choose the voluntary redundancy option next year at 1,450 .

Orange's Polish unit sees 2017 EBITDA at 2.8-3.0 bln zlotys

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Orange Polska SA ::Orange Polska, the Polish unit of France's Orange << >>, sees adjusted EBITDA at 2.8-3.0 billion zlotys ($842 million) in 2017, the company said on Monday. .Orange Polska, which is Poland's largest telecoms operator, sees its adjusted EBITDA stable y/y in 2018 and growing in subsequent years..Sees capital expenditure at 2.0-2.2 billion zlotys in 2018 and 2019 and at around 2 billion zlotys in 2020. .Sees revenues stable in 2019 and growing in subsequent years. .In July, Orange Polska reported its second-quarter net profit rose to 71 million zlotys, while revenues slipped to 2.84 billion zlotys. nL5N1KH5EB.For 2016, Orange Polska booked a net loss of 1.75 billion zlotys because of an impairment on its fixed assets and thus did not pay out a dividend in 2017. nL8N1FY5W4.

Polish Orange unit to accelerate real estate sales

Orange Polska SA : Chief Financial Officer at Orange Polish unit Orange Polska said on Tuesday the company will try to accelerate the sale of its real estate assets. . The company, which is Poland's biggest fixed line telecom operator, said last year its real estate assets for sale were worth 1 billion zlotys ($252.82 million) at the time. . Maciej Nowohonski also a news conference that the company considers selling up to 800 million zlotys of handset clients receivables. . On Monday Orange Polska reported a bigger than expected third quarter net profit. [nFWN1CU0U9] Further company coverage: [OPL.WA] ($1 = 3.9554 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko) ((marcin.goclowski@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Polish Orange unit expects its mobile business to grow

Orange Polska : Polish Orange unit Orange Polska sees its mobile business growing in the coming quarters while its fixed line segment will continue to decline, the company's chief financial officer said. . "We would like to keep trends in the mobile segment and show an increase here in the coming quarters," Maciej Nowohonski told a news conference. Further company coverage: [OPL.WA] (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig) ((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Polish Orange unit sees Q3 cash generation lower Q/Q

: Chief Financial Officer at Polish Orange unit said on Tuesday he expected cash generation in the third quarter to be lower than in the second quarter. . "We expect cash generation to be lower in the third quarter than in the previous semester. The facts impacting this are our license fees and the interest we pay," Maciej Nowohonski told a conference call. . Orange Polska closed the second quarter with organic cash flow of 342 million zlotys or more than double the amount booked year ago. Further company coverage: [OPL.WA] (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko) ((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com;)).