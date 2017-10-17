Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

OSISKO INCREASES ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR UNSECURED DEBENTURES TO C$284 MLN

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd :OSISKO INCREASES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR UNSECURED DEBENTURES TO C$284 MILLION.SAYS ‍IN CONNECTION WITH UPSIZED OFFERING, PSP INVESTMENTS HAS COMMITTED TO PURCHASE C$100 MILLION OF DEBENTURES THROUGH PRIVATE OFFERING​.

Osisko Gold ‍entered agreement with Dalradian resources to buy 19.2 mln Dalradian shares

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd :Osisko private placement & warrant exercise with Dalradian.Osisko Gold Royalties - ‍entered into agreement with Dalradian resources in which co agreed to buy 19.2 million shares of Dalradian at $1.47 per share​.Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - upon closing of private placement, warrant exercise, co will own about 9.1% of Dalradian's issued & outstanding shares‍​.Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - ‍has divested investment in Arizona Mining Inc for gross proceeds of $32.5 million​.

Orion Resource Partners(USA) LP reports 19.7 pct passive stake in Osisko Gold Royalties - SEC Filing‍​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd :Orion Resource Partners (USA) LP reports 19.7 percent passive stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd as on July 31, 2017 - SEC Filing‍​.

Osisko raises quarterly dividend to C$0.05/shr

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ::Osisko increases quarterly dividend.Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.05per share.

Osisko Gold Royalties Q2 adj earnings per share C$0.07

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ::Osisko Gold Royalties reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.07.Q2 revenue C$18.4 million versus I/B/E/S view C$16.1 million.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 earnings per share C$0.10.Says record quarterly gold equivalent ounces ("geo") earned of 10,863 (12 pct increase compared to q2 2016).

Osisko Gold to buy precious metals portfolio for C$1.13 bln

June 5 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd -:Osisko acquires Orion Mine Finance Royalty Portfolio.Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - deal for c$1.125 billion.Says purchase price paid to orion will consist of: c$675 million in cash consideration plus c$450 million in osisko common shares.Says La Caisse and Fonds invest c$200 and c$75 million in Osisko, respectively.Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - combination of Osisko and Orion's portfolios will result in company holding a total of 131 royalties and streams.Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - purchase price paid to Orion will consist of c$675 million in cash consideration plus c$450 million in osisko common shares.Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd says deal immediately accretive to cash flow.Osisko Gold Royalties - transaction provides Osisko with an unparalleled growth pipeline with expected forecasted production of over 100,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2018.Osisko Gold - caisse de dépôt et placement du québec, fonds de solidarité ftq to subscribe for c$200 million, c$75 million in shares of co, respectively.Osisko Gold - additionally, co will draw c$150 million under its revolving credit facility for deal, c$250 million to be funded from current cash reserves.Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - for deal, 30.9 million common shares of osisko to be issued to orion at a price of c$14.56 per share.Osisko Gold - after deal, orion, la caisse and fonds will hold respectively 19.7%, 12.7%, and 5.5% of osisko's issued and outstanding common shares.

Osisko Gold says subscribed for and received 11.3 mln units from Barkerville Gold Mines

May 18 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd :Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - subscribed for and received from Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd 11,333,054 units at a price of $0.95 per unit.

Osisko Gold Royalties posts Q1 earnings per share C$0.04

May 4 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ::Osisko Gold Royalties reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.06.Q1 revenue C$17.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$16.7 million.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 earnings per share C$0.04.Quarterly gold equivalent ounces earned of 10,418, 9 pct increase compared to Q1 2016.Outlook for attributable gold equivalent ounces for 2017 remains unchanged.Decided to exclude gains and losses on foreign exchange from its adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share after review in Q1.

Osisko Gold Royalties Q4 EPS C$0.08

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd : Osisko Gold Royalties reports strong 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance . Q4 revenue c$13.7 million versus i/b/e/s view c$14.2 million . Q4 earnings per share c$0.08 . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - for 2017, attributable geos are estimated between 43,300 and 46,100 . Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd qtrly adjusted earnings of $6.9 million or $0.07 per basic share .Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - for 2017, estimates gold equivalent ounces 43,300 - 46,100.

Osisko acquires silver stream on Taseko's Gibraltar copper mine in Canada

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd : Osisko acquires silver stream on Taseko's Gibraltar copper mine in Canada . Osisko will pay taseko a cash consideration of $33 million for silver stream . Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - In addition, Osisko will make ongoing payments of $2.75 per ounce of silver delivered . Osisko Gold Royalties - Agreed to acquire Taseko's 75% share of payable silver production from Gibraltar mine until delivery of 5.9 million ounces of silver .Osisko Gold Royalties - Agreement with Taseko will immediately be accretive to portfolio of assets.