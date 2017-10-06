Orange SA (ORAN.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Orange Marine signs partnership agreement with Euro-Argo‍​

Oct 6 (Reuters) - ORANGE SA :ORANGE MARINE SIGNS PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH EURO-ARGO‍​.

Netflix says co and Orange renewed agreement for distribution of Netflix for Orange TV customers in France‍​

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc :Netflix Inc says co and Orange renewed agreement signed in 2014 for distribution of Netflix for Orange TV customers in France‍​.Netflix Inc says co and Orange also have expanded their partnership to all countries in which Orange Group is present.Netflix Inc says Netflix will be offered to Orange Poland customers in coming months as part of its TV offers; other launches will follow in 2018.

Altarea Cogedim and Credit Agricole Assurances announce they were chosen by Orange for new headquarters in Issy-Les-Moulineaux ‍​

Sept 4 (Reuters) - ALTAREA SCA ::ALTAREA COGEDIM AND CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES CHOSEN BY ORANGE FOR ITS NEW HEADQUARTERS IN ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX ‍​.PROJECT TO BE DELIVERED IN SUMMER 2020‍​.

Orange's Polish unit sees 2017 EBITDA at 2.8-3.0 bln zlotys

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Orange Polska SA ::Orange Polska, the Polish unit of France's Orange << >>, sees adjusted EBITDA at 2.8-3.0 billion zlotys ($842 million) in 2017, the company said on Monday. .Orange Polska, which is Poland's largest telecoms operator, sees its adjusted EBITDA stable y/y in 2018 and growing in subsequent years..Sees capital expenditure at 2.0-2.2 billion zlotys in 2018 and 2019 and at around 2 billion zlotys in 2020. .Sees revenues stable in 2019 and growing in subsequent years. .In July, Orange Polska reported its second-quarter net profit rose to 71 million zlotys, while revenues slipped to 2.84 billion zlotys. nL5N1KH5EB.For 2016, Orange Polska booked a net loss of 1.75 billion zlotys because of an impairment on its fixed assets and thus did not pay out a dividend in 2017. nL8N1FY5W4.

Orange has no information on possible change of state holdings in the group-CEO

July 27 (Reuters) - Orange :Orange has not received any information so far about the potential change of the 23 percent controlling stake held by the French government in the company, chief executive Stephane Richard says."We have no information as of today about the state's intentions regarding its stake in Orange. We are prepared, no matter what happens, but it's clearly premature to evoke any scheme or structure that might exist," Richard said in conference call with reporters. .

Orange to review strategic plan and capex policy in the fall-CEO

July 27 (Reuters) - Orange :Orange CEO Stephane Richard says group will hold investor day in fall to review its 2020 strategic plan and capital expenditures policy.."We are now launching a lean capex initiative to further improve the cost efficiency of our investments," Richard said, referring to the investor day..Orange is on track to achieve deployment of its fibre network in France in mid-dense areas, Richard says.Orange does not plan to buy sport rights and will not bid for the rights of France's national soccer tournament, Richard says.

Orange Polish unit agrees to buy Multimedia Polska Energia

July 21 (Reuters) - Orange Polska SA :Says signed initial deal to buy Multimedia Polska Energia for 37 million zlotys ($10.15 million).Says Multimedia Polska Energia sells electricity to around 75,000 clients.Deal will help Orange Polska increase client base and offer.

Orange enters exclusive negotiations to acquire Business & Decision

May 18 (Reuters) - Orange SA ::ORANGE ENTERS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE BUSINESS & DECISION TO ACCELERATE ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES' GROWTH IN DATA INTELLIGENCE.ENTERS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE A CONTROLLING STAKE IN BUSINESS & DECISION, AN INTERNATIONAL CONSULTING AND SYSTEMS INTEGRATION GROUP.ORANGE WILL OFFER SHAREHOLDERS 7.93 EUROS PER SHARE IN CASH, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO MAXIMUM PRICE PAID BY MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS.OFFER VALUES ENTIRE CAPITAL OF BUSINESS & DECISION AT APPROXIMATELY 62.5 MILLION EUROS.TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF Q3 OF 2017..IN EVENT OF SUCCESSFUL ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE, ORANGE WILL FILE A SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC OFFER FOR ALL BUSINESS & DECISION SHARES IT DOES NOT HOLD.THIS ACQUISITION PROJECT IS PART OF ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES' DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY, WHICH AIMS TO POSITION IT AS A GLOBAL PLAYER IN DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION.

Orange chooses Cabasse, subsidiary of Awox Group, to develop its home sound bar Dolby Atmos

April 20 (Reuters) - Awox SA ::Orange << >> chooses Cabasse, subsidiary of Awox Group, to develop its first home sound bar Dolby Atmos.Sound bar to be comercialized in Q4 of 2017.

FNAC could become shareholder of music site Deezer as companies form partnership

FNAC/Deezer: Music, books and electrical goods retailer FNAC and music streaming site Deezer announce strategic alliance . FNAC says it could end up as a shareholder of Deezer . In January 2016, Deezer said it had raised 100 million euros from shareholders such as French telecoms group Orange and Access Industries, the holding of tycoon Len Blavatnik. [nL8N1544CQ] . Deezer competes against the likes of Spotify and Apple Music . Although growing rapidly, streaming services are as yet unprofitable, as they have high costs for licensing music and face challenges persuading people to upgrade from free versions. They have also been criticised by artists such as pop star Taylor Swift for not paying them enough.