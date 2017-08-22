Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd (ORBC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oriental Bank of Commerce plans to raise tier 1 capital worth up to 5 bln rupees

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd :Says intends to raise tier 1 capital worth up to 5 billion rupees via pvt placement.

India's Oriental Bank of Commerce posts June qtr loss

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd :June quarter net loss 4.86 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.01 billion rupees year ago.June quarter interest earned 44.38 billion rupees versus 47.84 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions 14.69 billion rupees versus 7.50 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 14.83 percent versus 13.73 percent previous quarter.June quarter net NPA 9.56 percent versus 8.96 percent previous quarter.

Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance, Dhanlaxmi Bank tie up to sell life insurance

July 6 (Reuters) - Canara Bank Ltd :Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance & Dhanlaxmi Bank tie up to sell life insurance.Life insurance products of Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance to be available to Dhanlaxmi bank customers.

Oriental Bank of Commerce posts March-qtr loss

May 12 (Reuters) - Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd ::March quarter net loss 12.18 billion rupees versus net profit of 216.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter interest earned 45.03 billion rupees versus 49.95 billion rupees year ago.March quarter provisions 28.41 billion rupees versus 10.26 billion rupees year ago.March quarter gross NPA 13.73 percent versus 13.80 percent previous quarter.March quarter net NPA 8.96 percent versus 9.68 percent previous quarter.Says approved capital plan for raising of capital for an amount not exceeding INR 50 bln.

Oriental Bank of Commerce to raise 2.50 bln rupees in private placement

Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd : Intends to raise tier 1 capital via private placement of Basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds of up to 2.50 billion rupees .

Oriental Bank Of Commerce appoints Jitender Mohan Singh as CFO

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd : Jitender Mohan Singh has been appointed as chief financial officer .

Oriental Bank Of Commerce June-qtr profit falls about 61 pct

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.01 billion rupees versus net profit of 2.58 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter interest earned 47.79 billion rupees versus 51.15 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter provisions 7.50 billion rupees versus 5.78 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter gross NPA 11.45 percent versus 9.57 percent previous quarter . June-quarter net NPA 8.11 percent versus 6.70 percent previous quarter .

Oriental Bank Of Commerce intends to raise tier II capital via bonds worth 5 bln rupees

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd : Intends to raise Tier II capital through private placement of Basel III compliant Tier II bonds aggregating to 5 billion rupees .

Oriental Bank of Commerce posts March-qtr profit

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd : March-quarter net profit 216.2 million rupees versus net loss of 1.78 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter interest earned 49.58 billion rupees versus 50.91 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter provisions 10.26 billion rupees versus 11.07 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter gross NPA 9.57 percent versus 7.75 percent previous quarter . Recommended dividend at 0.70 rupee per share .

Oriental Bank of Commerce says India govt raises stake in co by 3.21 pct

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd : Government of India raises stake in co by 3.21 percent to 58.38 percent .