Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd (ORBC.NS)

ORBC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

113.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.70 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs114.00
Open
Rs114.00
Day's High
Rs114.80
Day's Low
Rs112.50
Volume
303,100
Avg. Vol
2,604,817
52-wk High
Rs191.00
52-wk Low
Rs101.80

Oriental Bank of Commerce plans to raise tier 1 capital worth up to 5 bln rupees
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 05:33am EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd :Says intends to raise tier 1 capital worth up to 5 billion rupees via pvt placement.  Full Article

India's Oriental Bank of Commerce posts June qtr loss
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 05:29am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd :June quarter net loss 4.86 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.01 billion rupees year ago.June quarter interest earned 44.38 billion rupees versus 47.84 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions 14.69 billion rupees versus 7.50 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 14.83 percent versus 13.73 percent previous quarter.June quarter net NPA 9.56 percent versus 8.96 percent previous quarter.  Full Article

Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance, Dhanlaxmi Bank tie up to sell life insurance
Thursday, 6 Jul 2017 07:22am EDT 

July 6 (Reuters) - Canara Bank Ltd :Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance & Dhanlaxmi Bank tie up to sell life insurance.Life insurance products of Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance to be available to Dhanlaxmi bank customers.  Full Article

Oriental Bank of Commerce posts March-qtr loss
Friday, 12 May 2017 04:43am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd ::March quarter net loss 12.18 billion rupees versus net profit of 216.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter interest earned 45.03 billion rupees versus 49.95 billion rupees year ago.March quarter provisions 28.41 billion rupees versus 10.26 billion rupees year ago.March quarter gross NPA 13.73 percent versus 13.80 percent previous quarter.March quarter net NPA 8.96 percent versus 9.68 percent previous quarter.Says approved capital plan for raising of capital for an amount not exceeding INR 50 bln.  Full Article

Oriental Bank of Commerce to raise 2.50 bln rupees in private placement
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 06:13am EDT 

Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd : Intends to raise tier 1 capital via private placement of Basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds of up to 2.50 billion rupees .  Full Article

Oriental Bank Of Commerce appoints Jitender Mohan Singh as CFO
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 04:02am EDT 

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd : Jitender Mohan Singh has been appointed as chief financial officer .  Full Article

Oriental Bank Of Commerce June-qtr profit falls about 61 pct
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 02:53am EDT 

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.01 billion rupees versus net profit of 2.58 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter interest earned 47.79 billion rupees versus 51.15 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter provisions 7.50 billion rupees versus 5.78 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter gross NPA 11.45 percent versus 9.57 percent previous quarter . June-quarter net NPA 8.11 percent versus 6.70 percent previous quarter .  Full Article

Oriental Bank Of Commerce intends to raise tier II capital via bonds worth 5 bln rupees
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 09:00am EDT 

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd : Intends to raise Tier II capital through private placement of Basel III compliant Tier II bonds aggregating to 5 billion rupees .  Full Article

Oriental Bank of Commerce posts March-qtr profit
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 02:23am EDT 

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd : March-quarter net profit 216.2 million rupees versus net loss of 1.78 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter interest earned 49.58 billion rupees versus 50.91 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter provisions 10.26 billion rupees versus 11.07 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter gross NPA 9.57 percent versus 7.75 percent previous quarter . Recommended dividend at 0.70 rupee per share .  Full Article

Oriental Bank of Commerce says India govt raises stake in co by 3.21 pct
Monday, 9 May 2016 08:32am EDT 

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd : Government of India raises stake in co by 3.21 percent to 58.38 percent .  Full Article

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd News

India's Oriental Bank says under central bank 'corrective action' over bad loans

MUMBAI, Oct 8 Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd , a mid-sized Indian state-run lender, said the nation's central bank has initiated "prompt corrective action" against the bank over its high amount of net non-performing assets (NPA).

