Orbis SA (ORBP.WA)
97.40PLN
27 Apr 2018
1.40zł (+1.46%)
96.00zł
94.80zł
98.80zł
94.80zł
3,893
13,005
104.00zł
79.00zł
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Orbis Plans To Sell Two Of Its Hotels
March 6 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA
Orbis FY Net Profit Up At 232.4 Million Zlotys
Feb 21 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA
Orbis Czech Unit To Buy “Century Old Town Prague MGallery By Sofitel”
Feb 13 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA
Orbis Q3 net profit up at 105.9 mln zlotys
Oct 26 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA
Orbis signs franchise agreement with Adagio
Oct 23 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA
Orbis shareholders to vote on sale of 3 hotels in Sept.
Sept 1 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA
Orbis CEO says main goal is development and M&A - conf call
July 27 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA
Orbis H1 net profit increases to 82.3 mln zlotys
July 27 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA
Orbis forecasts FY 2017 EBITDA between 450-460 mln zlotys
July 27 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA
Orbis' unit buys 'Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge' hotel for 42.3 mln euros
May 30 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA
* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON APRIL 4 ON SALE OF TWO OF CO'S HOTELS