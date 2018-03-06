Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Orbis Plans To Sell Two Of Its Hotels

March 6 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA ::ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON APRIL 4 ON SALE OF TWO OF CO'S HOTELS.PLANS TO SELL HOTELS 'MERCURE CIESZYN' AND 'IBIS STYLES BIELSKO-BIALA'.

Orbis FY Net Profit Up At 232.4 Million Zlotys

Feb 21 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA ::FY NET PROFIT 232.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 207.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING EBITDA 468.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 389.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY NET SALES 1.46 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.38 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Orbis Czech Unit To Buy “Century Old Town Prague MGallery By Sofitel”

Feb 13 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA ::ITS CZECH UNIT DECIDES TO USE BUY OPTION OF HOTEL “CENTURY OLD TOWN PRAGUE MGALLERY BY SOFITEL”.

Orbis Q3 net profit up at 105.9 mln zlotys

Oct 26 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA ::Q3 NET SALES 421.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 396.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING EBITDA 164.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 138.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 105.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 80.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 129.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 104.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Orbis signs franchise agreement with Adagio

Oct 23 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA ::SIGNS FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH FRENCH COMPANY ADAGIO SAS UNDER WHICH CO TO RUN APARTHOTELS UNDER ADAGIO BRAND.

Orbis shareholders to vote on sale of 3 hotels in Sept.

Sept 1 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON SEPT. 27 ON SALE OF HOTEL "IBIS KATOWICE ZABRZE" FOR NO LESS THAN 7.6 MILLION ZLOTYS NET .SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ALSO ON SALE OF "MERCURE TORUN CENTRUM" FOR NO LESS THAN 18.0 MILLION ZLOTYS NET AND "IBIS BUDGET TORUN" FOR NO LESS THAN 6.5 MILLION ZLOTYS NET.

Orbis CEO says main goal is development and M&A - conf call

July 27 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA ::CEO GILLES CLAVIE SAYS MAIN GOAL IS DEVELOPMENT AND M&A, ONLY IF SOME FUNDS ARE LEFT CO WILL TAKE DEBT INTO ACCOUNT AND LATER CONSIDER ACTIONS WITH SHAREHOLDERS - CONF CALL.

Orbis H1 net profit increases to 82.3 mln zlotys

July 27 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA ::H1 NET PROFIT 82.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 71.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE 679.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 639.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING EBITDA 202.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 164.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.

Orbis forecasts FY 2017 EBITDA between 450-460 mln zlotys

July 27 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA ::FORECASTS FY 2017 EBITDA BETWEEN 450-460 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Orbis' unit buys 'Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge' hotel for 42.3 mln euros

May 30 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA ::ITS UNIT, ACCOR-PANNONIA HOTELS ZRT, BUYS HUNGARY-BASED 'SOFITEL BUDAPEST CHAIN BRIDGE' HOTEL FOR EUR 42.3 MILLION.THE COMPANY INFORMED ABOUT PLANS OF PURCHASING THE HOTEL IN JAN. 30 nFWN1FK0OF.