Orient Cement Ltd (ORCE.NS)

ORCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

155.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.20 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs155.90
Open
Rs158.00
Day's High
Rs159.00
Day's Low
Rs155.60
Volume
64,445
Avg. Vol
269,031
52-wk High
Rs189.00
52-wk Low
Rs114.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Orient Cement posts June-qtr profit
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 04:56am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Orient Cement Ltd ::June quarter net profit 389.2 million rupees versus loss 75.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 6.63 billion rupees versus 5.09 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Jaiprakash Associates says executes stake sale agreement with Orient Cement
Wednesday, 31 May 2017 03:31am EDT 

May 31 (Reuters) - Jaiprakash Associates Ltd :Says executed today a definitive agreement with Orient Cement Limited.Says agreement for acquisition by OCL of co's 74 pct stake in Bhilai Jaypee Cement based on an enterprise value of INR 14.50 billion.  Full Article

India's Orient Cement March-qtr profit falls
Friday, 5 May 2017 06:02am EDT 

May 5 (Reuters) - Orient Cement Ltd :March quarter net profit 165.2 million rupees versus 184.7 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 6.96 billion rupees versus 5.08 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

JP Associates approves sale of 74 pct stake in Bhilai Jaypee Cement
Thursday, 6 Oct 2016 08:29am EDT 

Jaiprakash Associates :Board approved sale of co's 74 percent stake in equity of Bhilai Jaypee Cement at enterprise value of 14.50 billion rupees.  Full Article

Orient Cement Ltd News

