Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (ORCL.NS)

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd :Says estimating a charge of 600 million rupees on its receivables from its customers in Egypt during current quarter.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd:Says that with reference to earlier letter dated June 18, 2015 and Sept. 21, 2015, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has now informed BSE that the said dispute has now been settled with a total financial impact of 267 mln Indian rupees.And that appropriate accruals have already been made in the accounts of the company earlier this financial year.