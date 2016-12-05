Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (ORCL.NS)
ORCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
3,545.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-39.70 (-1.11%)
Prev Close
Rs3,584.70
Open
Rs3,594.90
Day's High
Rs3,594.90
Day's Low
Rs3,540.00
Volume
2,021
Avg. Vol
22,765
52-wk High
Rs4,088.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,808.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Oracle Financial Services Software estimates charge of 600 mln rupees this qtr on Egypt receivables
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd announces settlement of dispute
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd:Says that with reference to earlier letter dated June 18, 2015 and Sept. 21, 2015, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has now informed BSE that the said dispute has now been settled with a total financial impact of 267 mln Indian rupees.And that appropriate accruals have already been made in the accounts of the company earlier this financial year. Full Article