Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd (ORCR.NS)

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 148.7 million rupees versus 136.8 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 732.7 million rupees versus 658.6 million rupees year ago.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 146.9 million rupees versus profit 129.4 million rupees year ago . Sept quarter total income from operations 729.6 million rupees versus 741.2 million rupees year ago . Declares interim dividend of 3 rupees per share