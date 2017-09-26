Edition:
United States

L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA)

OREP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

185.55EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.35 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
€186.90
Open
€187.05
Day's High
€187.40
Day's Low
€185.05
Volume
639,419
Avg. Vol
550,080
52-wk High
€197.15
52-wk Low
€156.50

Bettencourt Meyers family holds 33.2 pct of L'Oreal capital - AMF
Tuesday, 26 Sep 2017 10:21am EDT 

Sept 26 (Reuters) - L'oreal Sa ::Bettencourt Meyers family in total holds 33.2 percent of L'Oreal capital - AMF filing.  Full Article

L'Oreal finalised sale of Body Shop to Natura
Friday, 8 Sep 2017 02:35am EDT 

Sept 8 (Reuters) - L'Oreal :L'Oréal and Natura have finalised sale of Body Shop to Natura Cosmeticos.The definitive agreement for the sale of The Body Shop to Natura is in accordance with the terms of the project announced on 9 June 2017..  Full Article

L'Oreal's USA's SalonCentric to acquire key assets from Four Star Salon Services
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 02:36am EDT 

May 2 (Reuters) - L'Oreal Sa ::* L'Oréal USA says SalonCentric has agreed to acquire key assets from Four Star Salon Services.* Acquisition will align Four Stars' field sales and stores with SalonCentric's field sales and store network.* 11 stores and various field positions that service approximately 3,500 salons included in the transaction.  Full Article

L'Oreal says to decide on The Body Shop sale in the coming months
Tuesday, 18 Apr 2017 01:04pm EDT 

April 18 (Reuters) - L'Oreal SA :Management says on conference call on Tuesday that the company will make a decision on the sale of The Body Shop in the coming months. nL5N1GX3Z3.  Full Article

L'Oreal eyes healthy growth in consumer unit for rest of 2017
Tuesday, 18 Apr 2017 12:40pm EDT 

April 18 (Reuters) - L'Oreal Sa Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon:Says on conference call that he is confident that after the first quarter, the consumer division will return to "healthy" growth in the remaining quarters of 2017.Says group's growth in whole of 2017 will be greater than growth recorded in first quarter.  Full Article

L'Oreal said it plans to buy a small French skincare brand
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 04:20am EDT 

L'Oreal Sa :CEO said it planned to buy a small skincare brand in France, did not give details.  Full Article

L'Oreal says france poor Q2 cost 1 pct point sales growth
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 03:54am EDT 

L'oreal Sa :CEO says France's poor Q2 performance cost the group a percentage point in sales growth.  Full Article

L'Oreal says confident to accelerate sales growth in H2
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 03:39am EDT 

L'OREAL Sa :L'Oreal CEO says confident about ability to accelerate sales growth in H2.  Full Article

L'Oreal CEO says China's magic suffered from competition
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 03:38am EDT 

L'oreal Sa :L'oreal CEO says China's Magic suffered from increased competition since when bought business in 2014.  Full Article

L'Oreal to acquire niche perfume house Atelier Cologne
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 12:09pm EDT 

L'oreal SA : Says signs an agreement to acquire Atelier Cologne . Financials tterms not disclosed . Launched in 2009 by Sylvie Ganter and Christophe Cervasel, Atelier Cologne specialises in niche perfumery sold in selected retailers. . Aelier Cologne is present in over 800 points of sale in the most prestigious stores and perfumeries in 40 countries and on e-commerce sites. . The brand has 6 stand-alone stores, with 3 in France, 2 in the United States and 1 in Hong Kong. . . .  Full Article

L'Oreal CEO foresees no changes in the shareholding of the company

PARIS L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said on Friday he did not foresee changes in the shareholding structure of the French cosmetics group following the death of major shareholder Lillian Bettencourt last month.

