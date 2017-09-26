L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bettencourt Meyers family holds 33.2 pct of L'Oreal capital - AMF

Sept 26 (Reuters) - L'oreal Sa ::Bettencourt Meyers family in total holds 33.2 percent of L'Oreal capital - AMF filing.

L'Oreal finalised sale of Body Shop to Natura

Sept 8 (Reuters) - L'Oreal :L'Oréal and Natura have finalised sale of Body Shop to Natura Cosmeticos.The definitive agreement for the sale of The Body Shop to Natura is in accordance with the terms of the project announced on 9 June 2017..

L'Oreal's USA's SalonCentric to acquire key assets from Four Star Salon Services

May 2 (Reuters) - L'Oreal Sa ::* L'Oréal USA says SalonCentric has agreed to acquire key assets from Four Star Salon Services.* Acquisition will align Four Stars' field sales and stores with SalonCentric's field sales and store network.* 11 stores and various field positions that service approximately 3,500 salons included in the transaction.

L'Oreal says to decide on The Body Shop sale in the coming months

April 18 (Reuters) - L'Oreal SA :Management says on conference call on Tuesday that the company will make a decision on the sale of The Body Shop in the coming months. nL5N1GX3Z3.

L'Oreal eyes healthy growth in consumer unit for rest of 2017

April 18 (Reuters) - L'Oreal Sa Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon:Says on conference call that he is confident that after the first quarter, the consumer division will return to "healthy" growth in the remaining quarters of 2017.Says group's growth in whole of 2017 will be greater than growth recorded in first quarter.

L'Oreal said it plans to buy a small French skincare brand

L'Oreal Sa :CEO said it planned to buy a small skincare brand in France, did not give details.

L'Oreal says france poor Q2 cost 1 pct point sales growth

L'oreal Sa :CEO says France's poor Q2 performance cost the group a percentage point in sales growth.

L'Oreal says confident to accelerate sales growth in H2

L'OREAL Sa :L'Oreal CEO says confident about ability to accelerate sales growth in H2.

L'Oreal CEO says China's magic suffered from competition

L'oreal Sa :L'oreal CEO says China's Magic suffered from increased competition since when bought business in 2014.

L'Oreal to acquire niche perfume house Atelier Cologne

L'oreal SA : Says signs an agreement to acquire Atelier Cologne . Financials tterms not disclosed . Launched in 2009 by Sylvie Ganter and Christophe Cervasel, Atelier Cologne specialises in niche perfumery sold in selected retailers. . Aelier Cologne is present in over 800 points of sale in the most prestigious stores and perfumeries in 40 countries and on e-commerce sites. . The brand has 6 stand-alone stores, with 3 in France, 2 in the United States and 1 in Hong Kong. . . .