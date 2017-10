Orpea SA (ORP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Orpea H1 EBITDA up 17.4 percent at 258.8 million euros

Sept 26 (Reuters) - ORPEA SA ::H1 EBITDA EUR 258.8 MILLION, UP 17.4 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO.CONFIRMATION OF 2017 TARGETS‍​.H1 REVENUE EUR 1.53‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.38 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 RECURRING OPERATING PROFIT EUR 188.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 163.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET FINANCIAL LOSS OF EUR 66.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF 53.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Orpea expands into Brazil and Portugal and redeems early its ORNANE 2020 bonds​

Sept 4 (Reuters) - ORPEA SA ::‍ANNOUNCES TODAY ITS EXPANSION INTO BRAZIL AND PORTUGAL AND EARLY REDEMPTION OF ITS ORNANE 2020 BONDS​.‍BRAZIL: 2,000 BEDS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; PORTUGAL: 1,000 BEDS UNDER CONSTRUCTION​.

Orpea H1 reports 10.5 pct growth in H1 revenues, confirms target

July 18 (Reuters) - Orpea SA :ROBUST INCREASE OF +10.5% IN H1 2017 REVENUES TO €1,525.9M‍​.2017 REVENUE TARGET OF OVER €3,125M (GROWTH OF +10% VERSUS. 2016).SAYS IS VERY CONFIDENT IN MEETING THE FULL-YEAR REVENUE TARGET OF OVER €3,125M (A 10% INCREASE ON THE 2016 FIGURE).

HNA elderly care service announces partnership with Orpea to expand dementia care program

July 3 (Reuters) - HNA ELDERLY CARE SERVICE::SAYS PARTNERING WITH FRANCE'S ORPEA SA << >> TO EXPAND AND PROMOTE HNA ELDERLY CARE SERVICE'S DEMENTIA CARE PROGRAM.

Orpea Q1 revenue rises by 10.5 pct to 751.7 million euros

May 2 (Reuters) - Orpea SA ::Strong growth of 10.5 pct in Q1 2017 revenue to EUR 751.7 million.For 2017 confirms revenue target of EUR 3,125 million ($3.41 billion) (up by 10 percent versus 2016).

Orpea announces two acquisitions in Czech Republic and Austria

April 18 (Reuters) - Orpea SA ::Announces two major acquisitions in the Czech Republic and Austria.Acquires Anavita, operator of nursing homes in the Czech Republic.Acquires Dr. Dr. Wagner group, operating in the Austrian market for healthcare institutions.

Orpea FY recurring EBITDA up 18.5 pct to 475 million euros

Orpea SA : FY revenue revenues up 18.8 pct to 2,841 million euros ($3.08 billion) . FY recurring EBITDA up 18.5 pct to 475 million euros . FY net income group share 257.6 million euros versus 153.3 million euros year ago . FY real-estate portfolio up 18.7 pct to 4.1 billion euros . 9,313 beds added over the past year . To propose a dividend or 1.0 euro per share . For 2017 reiterates its revenue target of 3,125 million euros, a 10 pct increase on 2016, without factoring in the impact of any new developments, with the operating margin remaining consistently firm .Dr Jean-Claude Marian is retiring as chairman, and Philippe Charrier has been appointed non-executive chairman.

Orphee makes impairment on Diesse Diagnostica Senese shares

Orphee SA : Said on Thursday that it made an impairment of 4.3 million CHF ($4.32 million) on Diesse Diagnostica Senese S.p.A. (Diesse Diagnostica Senese) shares .The impairment to impact FY 2016 net result, but will not affect on FY 2016 EBITDA.

Orpea Q4 revenue up 13.5 pct at 736.6 mln euros

Orpea SA : Q4 revenue 736.6 million euros ($787.9 million) versus 649.0 million euros a year ago .2017 revenue seen at 3.13 billion euros (+10 percent).