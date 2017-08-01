Orient Paper and Industries Ltd (ORPP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Orient Paper & Industries posts June-qtr profit

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Orient Paper And Industries Ltd :June quarter profit 80.9 million rupees versus loss of 43.4 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 1.58 billion rupees versus 981 million rupees year ago.

India's Orient Paper & Industries March-qtr profit rises

May 16 (Reuters) - Orient Paper & Industries Ltd :Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.50 per equity share.March quarter net profit 483.8 million rupees versus 467.3 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 6.76 billion rupees versus 6.26 billion rupees year ago.

Orient Paper & Industries recommends interim dividend of 0.50 rupees/shr

April 17 (Reuters) - Orient Paper & Industries Ltd :Says recommended payment of interim dividend INR 0.50 per share.

Orient Paper & Industries Dec-qtr profit falls

Orient Paper and Industries Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 28.8 million rupees versus 64.3 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 3.82 billion rupees versus 3.89 billion rupees year ago.

Orient Paper & Industries recommends dividend of 0.25 rupee per share

Orient Paper and Industries Ltd : Recommended dividend of inr 0.25/- per equity share (25%) for the year ended March 31, 2016 .