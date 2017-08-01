Edition:
Orient Paper and Industries Ltd (ORPP.NS)

ORPP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

97.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs97.30
Open
Rs98.15
Day's High
Rs99.50
Day's Low
Rs96.40
Volume
119,682
Avg. Vol
331,587
52-wk High
Rs113.00
52-wk Low
Rs56.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Orient Paper & Industries posts June-qtr profit
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 04:56am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Orient Paper And Industries Ltd :June quarter profit 80.9 million rupees versus loss of 43.4 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 1.58 billion rupees versus 981 million rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Orient Paper & Industries March-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 06:44am EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - Orient Paper & Industries Ltd :Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.50 per equity share.March quarter net profit 483.8 million rupees versus 467.3 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 6.76 billion rupees versus 6.26 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Orient Paper & Industries recommends interim dividend of 0.50 rupees/shr
Monday, 17 Apr 2017 04:09am EDT 

April 17 (Reuters) - Orient Paper & Industries Ltd :Says recommended payment of interim dividend INR 0.50 per share.  Full Article

Orient Paper & Industries Dec-qtr profit falls
Friday, 20 Jan 2017 03:22am EST 

Orient Paper and Industries Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 28.8 million rupees versus 64.3 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 3.82 billion rupees versus 3.89 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Orient Paper & Industries recommends dividend of 0.25 rupee per share
Friday, 6 May 2016 07:00am EDT 

Orient Paper and Industries Ltd : Recommended dividend of inr 0.25/- per equity share (25%) for the year ended March 31, 2016 .  Full Article

BRIEF-India's Orient Paper & Industries posts June-qtr profit

* June quarter profit 80.9 million rupees versus loss of 43.4 million rupees year ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

