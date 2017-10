Oriental Weavers Carpet Co SAE (ORWE.CA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oriental Weavers Carpet shareholders approve capital decrease

Sept 11 (Reuters) - ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET CO :SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ISSUED CAPITAL DECREASE TO EGP 443.4 MILLION FROM EGP 450 MILLION BY TERMINATING 6.6 MILLION TREASURY SHARES.

Oriental Weavers Carpet H1 consol profit rises

July 26 (Reuters) - Oriental Weavers Carpet Co ::Q2 COSNOL NET PROFIT EGP 217.4 MILLION VERSUS EGP 178 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 STANDALONE NET PROFIT EGP 185 MILLION VERSUS EGP 160.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 475 MILLION VERSUS EGP 272.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL NET SALES EGP 4.91 BILLION VERSUS EGP 3 BILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 NET SALES EGP 2.39 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.55 BILLION YEAR AGO.

Egyptian Exchange executes block trading on shares of Oriental Weavers

June 20 (Reuters) - Egyptian exchange ::Block trading on 6.6 million shares of Oriental Weavers Carpet executed for total value of EGP 43.1 million.

Oriental weavers plans to invest $10 mln to buy 11 looms and other instruments

Oriental Weavers Carpet Co : Plans to invest $10 million for buying 11 looms and other instruments in 2017 . Targets net sales of EGP 10-11 billion at annual growth rate of more than 50 percent Source: (http://bit.ly/2mPx0uf) Further company coverage: [ORWE.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Oriental Weavers board approves to buy land to establish a new factory

Oriental Weavers Carpet Co : Board approves to buy land worth EGP 54.2 million to establish a new factory Source: (http://bit.ly/2no7v4F) Further company coverage: [ORWE.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Oriental Weavers recommends FY dividend of EGP 1.4/share

Oriental Weavers Carpet Co : Board recommends FY dividend of EGP 1.4 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2mRgVYJ ) Further company coverage: [ORWE.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Oriental Weavers FY profit rises

Oriental Weavers Carpet Co : FY consol net profit EGP 528.9 million versus EGP 339.1 million year ago . FY consol net sales EGP 6.78 billion versus EGP 5.88 billion year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2mZd7VX) Further company coverage: [ORWE.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Egypt's Oriental Weavers posts Q2 net profit of 178 million Egyptian pounds -statement

Oriental Weavers Carpet Co Sae :Firm posts Q2 net profit of 178 million egyptian pounds ($20.05 million), after tax, versus 124 million in same period last year..

CORRECTED-Egypt's Oriental Weavers Q1 net profit drops to $10.6 mln

Reuters.Oriental Weavers Carpet Co Sae : Q1 net profit of 94.167 million Egyptian pounds ($10.60 million), down from 152.675 million pounds year earlier. .Q1 sales of 1.458 billion Egyptian pounds, up from 1.441 billion pounds year earlier..