Norbord Inc (OSB.TO)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Norbord Inc ::Norbord Inc. announces secondary bought deal offering of its common shares by Brookfield.Norbord - has agreed to sell 3.55 million common shares of norbord at an secondary offering price of $42.35 per common share.
July 28 (Reuters) - Norbord Inc :Norbord Inc - declared quarterly dividend of C$0.50 per share for shareholders of record on September 1, 2017 - an increase of C$0.20.Norbord Inc qtrly adjusted earnings of $1.10 per diluted share.Norbord Inc qtrly earnings per share $1.13.Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Norbord Inc - Scotland OSB mill remains on budget and on track to start up in second half of 2017."Q2 adjusted EBITDA result is our best since 2004".Norbord Inc - qtrly sales $536 million versus $447 million.
July 24 (Reuters) - Norbord Inc ::Norbord's 100 Mile House, British Columbia OSB mill resumes production.Says OSB Mill in 100 Mile House, British Columbia resumed production over weekend after evacuation order for 100 Mile House was lifted.Says curtailment not expected to materially impact Norbord's Q3 results.
June 26 (Reuters) - Norbord Inc :Norbord - Quebec Minister Of Forests, Wildlife and Parks granted co wood allocation for curtailed Chambord, Quebec OSB Mill to take effect April 1, 2018.Norbord - acquired Chambord OSB Mill in fall of 2016 following asset exchange; production from mill was indefinitely curtailed by previous owner in 2008.
May 2 (Reuters) - Norbord Inc :Says Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.58 per diluted share.Norbord reports first quarter 2017 results; increases variable dividend level.In Europe, continue to face post-brexit translation headwind from weaker pound sterling, and this quarter included additional impact of higher resin prices.Says board has tripled quarterly dividend to c$0.30 per share.Qtrly earnings per share $0.57.Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Norbord Inc : Norbord reports 2016 results; declares quarterly dividend . Recorded adjusted earnings of $55 million or $0.64 per share (basic and diluted) in Q4 of 2016 . Norbord Inc says in North America, us housing starts were approximately 1.17 million in 2016, up 5% from 1.11 million in 2015 . Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Norbord Inc says us housing economists are forecasting 2017 starts of approximately 1.25 million, a further 7% year-over-year improvement . Norbord Inc says in Europe, Norbord's core panel markets remained strong, with double-digit OSB demand growth in both UK and Germany . Norbord Inc says reported European panel prices in us dollar terms were impacted by significant devaluation of pound sterling following "brexit" referendum in June . In quarter, "us housing starts continued their steady recovery, driving increased North American OSB demand and prices" . Norbord Inc says in addition, company expects to invest most of remaining $102 million budgeted to complete inverness project .Norbord Inc says board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of cad $0.10 per common share.
Norbord Inc :Files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - sec filing.
Norbord Inc : Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 . Norbord's 2016 regular capital expenditure budget is $75 million . Norbord reports second quarter 2016 results; declares quarterly dividend . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 . Company expects to spend $45 million on Inverness project in 2016 . Qtrly sales $447 million versus $365 million . Q2 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $441.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly earnings per share $0.51.
Norbord Inc:Declared a quarterly dividend of CAD $0.10 per common share, payable on March 21, 2016 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2016.
