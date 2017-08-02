Norbord Inc (OSB.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Norbord reports secondary bought deal offering of its common shares by Brookfield

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Norbord Inc ::Norbord Inc. announces secondary bought deal offering of its common shares by Brookfield.Norbord - has agreed to sell 3.55 million common shares of norbord at an secondary offering price of $42.35 per common share.

Norbord reports second quarter 2017 results increases quarterly dividend

July 28 (Reuters) - Norbord Inc :Norbord Inc - ‍declared quarterly dividend of C$0.50 per share for shareholders of record on September 1, 2017 - an increase of C$0.20​.Norbord Inc qtrly ‍adjusted earnings of $1.10 per diluted share​.Norbord Inc qtrly earnings per share $‍1.13​.Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Norbord Inc - ‍Scotland OSB mill remains on budget and on track to start up in second half of 2017​."Q2 adjusted EBITDA result is our best since 2004".Norbord Inc - qtrly ‍​sales $536 million versus $447 million.

Norbord's 100 Mile House, British Columbia OSB mill resumes production

July 24 (Reuters) - Norbord Inc ::Norbord's 100 Mile House, British Columbia OSB mill resumes production.Says ‍OSB Mill in 100 Mile House, British Columbia resumed production over weekend after evacuation order for 100 Mile House was lifted​.Says curtailment not expected to materially impact Norbord's Q3 results.

Norbord secures wood allocation for Chambord, Quebec OSB Mill

June 26 (Reuters) - Norbord Inc :Norbord - Quebec Minister Of Forests, Wildlife and Parks granted co wood allocation for curtailed Chambord, Quebec OSB Mill to take effect April 1, 2018.Norbord - acquired Chambord OSB Mill in fall of 2016 following asset exchange; production from mill was indefinitely curtailed by previous owner in 2008.

Norbord reports Q1 EPS $0.57

May 2 (Reuters) - Norbord Inc :Says Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.58 per diluted share.Norbord reports first quarter 2017 results; increases variable dividend level.In Europe, continue to face post-brexit translation headwind from weaker pound sterling, and this quarter included additional impact of higher resin prices.Says board has tripled quarterly dividend to c$0.30 per share.Qtrly earnings per share $0.57.Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Norbord board declares qtrly dividend of CAD $0.10 per share

Norbord Inc : Norbord reports 2016 results; declares quarterly dividend . Recorded adjusted earnings of $55 million or $0.64 per share (basic and diluted) in Q4 of 2016 . Norbord Inc says in North America, us housing starts were approximately 1.17 million in 2016, up 5% from 1.11 million in 2015 . Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Norbord Inc says us housing economists are forecasting 2017 starts of approximately 1.25 million, a further 7% year-over-year improvement . Norbord Inc says in Europe, Norbord's core panel markets remained strong, with double-digit OSB demand growth in both UK and Germany . Norbord Inc says reported European panel prices in us dollar terms were impacted by significant devaluation of pound sterling following "brexit" referendum in June . In quarter, "us housing starts continued their steady recovery, driving increased North American OSB demand and prices" . Norbord Inc says in addition, company expects to invest most of remaining $102 million budgeted to complete inverness project .Norbord Inc says board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of cad $0.10 per common share.

Norbord files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million

Norbord Inc :Files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - sec filing.

Norbord Q2 adj earnings per share $0.49

Norbord Inc : Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 . Norbord's 2016 regular capital expenditure budget is $75 million . Norbord reports second quarter 2016 results; declares quarterly dividend . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 . Company expects to spend $45 million on Inverness project in 2016 . Qtrly sales $447 million versus $365 million . Q2 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $441.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly earnings per share $0.51.

Norbord Inc announces dividedend

Norbord Inc:Declared a quarterly dividend of CAD $0.10 per common share, payable on March 21, 2016 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2016.