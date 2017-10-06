OneSavings Bank PLC (OSBO.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Onesavings Bank Plc :J. CHRISTOPHER FLOWERS DISCLOSES 21.54 PERCENT STAKE IN CO- FILING.

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Onesavings Bank Plc :Funds managed and advised by J.C. Flowers & Co have sold 20 million shares in Onesavings Bank, representing around 8 pct of the share capital.Shares were sold at 375 pence per share, equating to gross proceeds of 75 million pounds.

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Block Trade-OneSavings Bank Plc-:Block Trade-OneSavings Bank Plc- bookrunner launches accelerated bookbuild offering of about 20 million existing shares in OneSavings Bank Plc​.

OneSavings Bank posts H1 underlying pretax profit of 78.4 million pounds

Aug 24 (Reuters) - ONESAVINGS BANK PLC ::H1 UNDERLYING PRETAX PROFIT 78.4 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 65.3 MILLION POUNDS IN H1 2016.LOAN BOOK GROWTH OF 10%, DRIVEN BY 26% GROWTH IN GROSS ORGANIC ORIGINATION TO £1,229M (1H 2016: £973M).H1 NET INTEREST MARGIN ('NIM')(4) OF 322BPS (1H 2016: RESTATED(2) 309BPS).H1 LOAN LOSS RATIO(5) OF 4BPS (1H 2016: 18BPS).H1 FULLY-LOADED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 ('CET1') CAPITAL RATIO STRENGTHENED TO 13.7% (FY 2016: 13.3%).H1 RETURN ON EQUITY(6 )OF 28% (1H 2016: 29%) DESPITE HIGHER AVERAGE CAPITAL LEVELS.H1 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.5P PER SHARE, UP 21% (1H 2016: 2.9P).FOCUS ON PROFESSIONAL LANDLORDS CONTINUES TO POSITION US WELL-CEO.EXPECTED FURTHER SHIFT IN BUY-TO-LET ACTIVITY TOWARDS OUR TARGET MARKET.EXPECT FULL YEAR NET LOAN BOOK GROWTH DRIVEN BY ORGANIC LENDING OF AT LEAST HIGH-TEENS.EXPECT NIM BROADLY FLAT TO 2016 AND COST TO INCOME RATIO FOR FULL YEAR BROADLY FLAT TO FIRST HALF.REMAIN CONFIDENT IN UNDERLYING STRENGTH OF PRIVATE RENTED SECTOR.

July 31 (Reuters) - ONESAVINGS BANK PLC ::ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DAVID WEYMOUTH AS CHAIRMAN, WITH EFFECT FROM 1 SEPTEMBER 2017.DAVID REPLACES MIKE FAIREY WHO, AS PREVIOUSLY STATED, RETIRED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON 10 MAY 2017.DAVID WILL ALSO CHAIR NOMINATION AND GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE.ROD DUKE, WHO HAS ACTED AS INTERIM NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN WILL RESUME HIS PREVIOUS ROLE AS SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR FROM 1 SEPTEMBER 2017.

May 19 (Reuters) - OneSavings Bank Plc ::Additional tier 1 capital issuance.Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities.Securities will be subject to full conversion into ordinary shares of OSB in event that its CET1 capital ratio falls below 7 percent.Securities will be issued at 100 pct of their principal amount.Settlement is expected to take place on or about May 25.Net proceeds of issue of securities will be used to further optimise issuer's capital stack.Barclays Bank Plc is acting as sole bookrunner and structuring advisor for issue.

May 10 (Reuters) - OneSavings Bank Plc ::89.65 percent votes cash at AGM back approval of the annual statement and remuneration report, 10.35 percent votes cast against.Rodney Duke, senior independent director, will assume role of chairman at conclusion of AGM on an interim basis, until successor is appointed.

May 3 (Reuters) - Onesavings Bank Plc :OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from the 1(st) January 2017 to date. .Strong financial and operational performance has continued in Q1..Loan book growth of 5% in Q1 with net loans & advances growing by £283m to £6,222m.Organic origination of £599m in the first three months of 2017 with margins remaining very strong.Group has drawn a total of £451m under term funding scheme (tfs) and drawings under funding for lending scheme (fls) have been reduced to £525m.Business growth continues to be supported by a strong capital position.

Funds managed and advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC have sold 24,300,000 shares representing approximately 10 percent of share capital in Onesavings Bank : Shares were sold at 395 pence per share, equating to gross proceeds of approximately 96 million pounds ($120 million)for JCF Funds .Citi, Credit Suisse acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in transaction and N M Rothschild & Sons Ltd acting as financial adviser to J.C. Flowers & Co. Llc.

