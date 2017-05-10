Edition:
OCL India Ltd (OSCM.NS)

OSCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,310.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs18.50 (+1.43%)
Prev Close
Rs1,291.50
Open
Rs1,270.00
Day's High
Rs1,330.00
Day's Low
Rs1,260.00
Volume
1,646
Avg. Vol
13,617
52-wk High
Rs1,331.00
52-wk Low
Rs651.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

OCL India March-qtr profit falls
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 03:23am EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - OCL India Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.12 billion rupees versus profit 1.20 billion rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 10.10 billion rupees versus 9.73 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 5 rupees per share.  Full Article

OCL India Dec-qtr profit rises
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 01:59am EST 

Ocl India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 801.7 million rupees versus profit 379.8 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 7.65 billion rupees versus 7 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

OCL India June-qtr net profit rises
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 06:05am EDT 

OCL India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.06 billion rupees versus 540.8 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 7.04 billion rupees versus 6.76 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

OCL India Ltd declares interim dividend
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 12:34am EDT 

OCL India Ltd:Declared interim dividend for financial year 2015-16 of 4 Indian rupees per equity share of 2 Indian rupees each (i.e., 200%).Says interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders by electronic transfer and/or dividend warrants on March 29, 2016.  Full Article

