OCL India Ltd (OSCM.NS)

May 10 (Reuters) - OCL India Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.12 billion rupees versus profit 1.20 billion rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 10.10 billion rupees versus 9.73 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 5 rupees per share.

OCL India Ltd:Declared interim dividend for financial year 2015-16 of 4 Indian rupees per equity share of 2 Indian rupees each (i.e., 200%).Says interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders by electronic transfer and/or dividend warrants on March 29, 2016.