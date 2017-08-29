Osisko Mining Inc (OSK.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Osisko Mining Corp :Osisko Mining announces $50 million bought deal private placement of flow-through shares.Osisko Mining Corp - ‍entered into an agreement to complete two-tranche private placement financing 7.4 million common shares of corporation​.Osisko Mining Corp - ‍first tranche will consist of 5,773,000 flow-through shares at an issue price of C$6.93 per flow-through share ​.Osisko Mining Corp - gross proceeds of offering will be used to fund "Canadian exploration expenses" related to Osisko's projects in Québec.Osisko Mining Corp - second tranche to consist of 1,629,000 flow-through shares at an issue price of C$6.14 per flow-through share.

April 18 (Reuters) - Osisko Mining Corp ::Osisko mining announces $5 million bought deal flow-through equity financing.Gross proceeds from offering will be used to fund "canadian exploration expenses" related to osisko's projects in ontario.Agreed to sell on a "bought deal" basis, 700,000 flow-through common shares of corporation.

Osisko Mining Corp :Osisko Mining announces major land acquisition in Lebel-Sur-Quevillon Area, Quebec.

Osisko Mining Corp : Osisko Mining announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $52 million .Osisko Mining Corp - increased size of its previously announced private placement to 15.3 million units at a price of $3.40 per unit.

Osisko Mining Corp : Osisko mining announces $30 million bought deal equity financing of units . Osisko mining corp- intends to use net proceeds of offering to continue exploration and development of windfall lake gold project .Osisko mining corp says to sell 8.8 million units of corporation at a price of $3.40 per unit.

Osisko Mining Corp : Osisko mining corp- gross proceeds of offering will be used to fund "canadian exploration expenses" related to osisko's projects in province of québec . Osisko mining-dundee securities has agreed to offer for sale, flow-through common shares of co at price of $3.15/flow-through share .Osisko mining announces private placement of up to $10 million of flow-through shares.

Osisko Mining Corp : Divests of equity interest in Kilo Goldmines Ltd .Sold an aggregate of 21,868,000 common of Kilo Goldmines Ltd in exchange for 1,457,867 common shares of Resolute Mining.

Osisko Mining Corp :Sold aggregate of 3.3 million shares in capital of Valgold at average price of $0.0536 per share for aggregate proceeds of $175,540.

Osisko Mining Corp : Osisko mining announces acquisition of common shares of barkerville gold . After transaction, co will have ownership of a total of 50 million barkerville shares . Barkerville is well funded with cash and short term investments to complete its near term development plans .Entered into binding purchase agreement with 2176423 ontario ltd.

Osisko Mining Corp : Osisko Mining Inc. Decrease equity interest in Valgold Resources Ltd. .Says disposed of an aggregate of 1 million common shares of Valgold Resources Ltd.