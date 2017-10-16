Osram Licht AG (OSRn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Osram Licht buys stake in beaconsmind​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - OSRAM LICHT AG ::‍OSRAM ACQUIRES A STAKE IN RETAIL SOFTWARE SPECIALIST BEACONSMIND​.

Osram Licht buys U.S. firm Digital Lumens

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Osram Licht Ag :Says acquires leading u.s. Software platform provider.Says acquisition of digital lumens strengthens portfolio for internet of things (iot) applications based on connected lighting systems in industrial buildings.

Osram favours investing in business, M&A over buybacks

July 27 (Reuters) - Osram :CTO says LeddarTech seen with triple-digit million-euro revenue in coming years.CTO says sees LeddarTech as strategic investment.CFO says will have to see how to proceed with LeddarTech investment after taking 25 percent stake.CEO says should expect more than 100 basis points margin decline for Kulim ramp-up next year.CFO says cannot yet say whether LSS will break even next year.CEO says expect news on Continental << >>> JV in next weeks.CEO says investing in business, M&A more of a priority than share buybacks.CEO says will bring as much premium chip production to Kulim, Malaysia, as possible.CFO says 14 percent growth estimate for Opto unit next year would be at low end of company's expectations.CEO says would like to produce infrared in Malaysia but impossible for next 3 yrs.

Osram seeks further small technology aquisitions

July 27 (Reuters) - Osram :Ceo says turnaround in LSS probably won't happen this year as planned.CEO says interested in further acquisitions, looking at various things worldwide, mainly small technology portfolios.Further company coverage: [OSRn.DE].

Osram Licht confirms its outlook for fiscal year 2017

July 26 (Reuters) - Osram Licht AG :Osram keeps up its strong operating performance in the third quarter and positions itself for future market of autonomous driving.Managing board confirms its outlook for fiscal year 2017.For current fiscal year, managing board anticipates comparable revenue growth of between 7 and 9 percent and an EBITDA margin adjusted for special items of between 16.5 percent and 17.5 percent..

Osram Licht to acquire LED supplier LED Engin Inc.

June 6 (Reuters) - OSRAM LICHT AG ::TO ACQUIRE CALIFORNIA-BASED LED SUPPLIER LED ENGIN INC..PURCHASE TO BOOST OSRAM’S SPECIALTY LIGHTING BUSINESS.

Osram buys stake in plantCube developer Agrilution

May 12 (Reuters) - Osram Licht AG :Says acquires stake in plantCube developer Agrilution.

Osram Q2 net profit 79 mln euros

May 3 (Reuters) - Osram Licht AG :Says delivers strong growth in the second quarter.Expansion of global led production capacities well on track.Compared to Q1 2017, osram's net liquidity in Q2 increased by approximately eur300 million to about eur570 million.Profit after tax from continuing operations was eur79 million in Q2.

Osram to cut up to 290 jobs in Lighting Solutions unit

Osram Licht AG : Says is planning a reduction of 250-290 jobs in its Lighting Solutions (LS) business unit over next two years . Says these measures affect Siteco site in Traunreut, Germany, in particular . Says in order to future-proof Traunreut site, targeted investments to modernise production are also planned, among other measures Further company coverage: [OSRn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Osram says CEO Berlien's contract extended by 5 yrs

Osram : Says CEO Olaf Berlien's contract extended by 5 yrs as of January 1, 2018 Further company coverage: [OSRn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).