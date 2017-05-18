On The Beach Group PLC (OTB.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Inflexion announces intention to sell up to 11.5 mln shares in On The Beach Group

May 18 (Reuters) - Inflexion::Inflexion announces its intention to sell up to 11.5 million ordinary shares in on the beach group plc.Placing shares represent up to 8.8% of on the beach group plc's issued share capital.Numis Securities Limited is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing.

On The Beach Group says H1 adjusted EPS up 27.1% to 7.5 pence

May 11 (Reuters) - On The Beach Group Plc ::H1 2017 group revenue increased 7.3% to £38.1m.H1 2017 group profit before tax up 33.8% to £9.9m.H1 2017 adjusted earnings per share up 27.1% to 7.5p.Says net debt at half year reduced to £2.3m.Says declared interim dividend of 0.9 pence per share, will be paid on 30 june 2017.

On The Beach Group agrees to acquire Sunshine.Co.Uk Limited

May 10 (Reuters) - On The Beach Group Plc ::Says agreed to acquire entire issued share capital of Sunshine.Co.Uk Limited for total consideration of £12.0m (on a cash free debt free basis).says consideration will be funded from group's existing cash resources and bank facilities in form of extension to group's existing working capital revolving credit facility with Lloyds Bank Plc.

On The Beach Group FY profit soars 47 pct

On The Beach Group Plc : Preliminary results . Adjusted underlying profit before tax (1) increased 46.9% to £21.3m (fy15: £14.5m) . Current performance is in line with expectations and believes business is well positioned for key trading period that commences in late december and continues into q1 2017. . Fy group revenue increased 13.0% to £71.3m (fy15: £63.1m) . Fy group operating profit before amortisation and exceptional costs increased 30.3% to £22.8m (fy15: £17.5m) . Maiden final dividend proposed of 2.2p per share (fy15: nil) .Remains confident of meeting market expectations for financial year.