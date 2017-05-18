On The Beach Group PLC (OTB.L)
447.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
7.50 (+1.70%)
440.00
439.25
447.50
439.25
386,245
293,722
482.82
198.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Inflexion announces intention to sell up to 11.5 mln shares in On The Beach Group
May 18 (Reuters) - Inflexion::Inflexion announces its intention to sell up to 11.5 million ordinary shares in on the beach group plc.Placing shares represent up to 8.8% of on the beach group plc's issued share capital.Numis Securities Limited is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing. Full Article
On The Beach Group says H1 adjusted EPS up 27.1% to 7.5 pence
May 11 (Reuters) - On The Beach Group Plc
On The Beach Group agrees to acquire Sunshine.Co.Uk Limited
May 10 (Reuters) - On The Beach Group Plc
On The Beach Group FY profit soars 47 pct
On The Beach Group Plc