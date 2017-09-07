Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO)

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Open Text Corp :Open Text extends tender offer for Guidance Software, Inc..Open Text - Extended expiration of tender offer to acquire all of outstanding shares of guidance's common stock to expire at Eastern time, on Sept 13, 2017.
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Open Text Corp :Open Text Corp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing.
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Open Text Corp :Opentext reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results.Open Text Corp - qtrly total revenue of $664 million, up 37% y/y.Open Text Corp - qtrly GAAP-based EPS $0.17.Open Text Corp - qtrly non-GAAP-based EPS $0.60.Open Text Corp - fiscal 2018 will be first full year of benefit from acquisitions completed over last 12 months.
July 26 (Reuters) - Guidance Software Inc :Guidance Software says OpenText to commence tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of co's common stock in transaction valued at about $240 million.Guidance software says Guidance stockholders will receive $7.10 per share in cash for each outstanding share of common stock held.
July 26 (Reuters) - Guidance Software Inc :Guidance Software - Upon termination of merger agreement under specified circumstances, co will be required to pay Opentext a termination fee of $6.0 million.
July 21 (Reuters) - Open Text Corp :OpenText provides comment on its proposed Covisint acquisition.Open Text Corp - does not intend to increase consideration offered to Covisint shareholders.Open Text Corp - "opentext believes a rejection of offer exposes covisint shareholders to significant market valuation risk and diminished liquidity".
July 21 (Reuters) - Covisint Corp ::Covisint Corp - board of directors of Covisint has recommended shareholders vote "for" to approve sale of Covisint to open text.Covisint Corp - ISS, Glass, Lewis & Co. And Egan-Jones recommend shareholders vote "for" sale of co to open text.Covisint - $2.45 per share merger consideration from Open Text provides company's shareholders with "certainty of value and immediate liquidity".
June 5 (Reuters) - Covisint Corp ::Opentext to acquire Covisint.Covisint Corp - Opentext intends to fund transaction with cash on hand.Covisint Corp - deal for enterprise value of $75 million.Covisint Corp - Ccovisint will be integrated into Opentext business network.
June 5 (Reuters) - Covisint Corp : :Covisint enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by Opentext.Covisint Corp - covisint shareholders will receive $2.45 per share in cash for each outstanding share of common stock held.Covisint Corp - deal for transaction valued at approximately $103 million..Covisint Corp - transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of Covisint.Evercore is serving as financial advisor to Covisint and Paul Hastings LLP is acting as legal counsel.
May 8 (Reuters) - Open Text Corp ::Open Text Corp - qtrly total revenue of $593 million, up 35% y/y.Opentext reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results.Open Text Corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.08.Open Text Corp - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.45.Q3 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $599.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Open Text Corp - announcing a 15% increase to quarterly cash dividend to $0.132 per share.Open Text Corp - with ecd integration, it has streamlined its operational structure, eliminated role of president.Open Text Corp - Stephen Murphy, president of open Text has left company.Open Text Corp - expect ecd business revenue contribution in q4 fiscal 2017 to increase approximately 30% quarter over quarter.
